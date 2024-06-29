Tell Us What Interior Design Trend Or Home Remodel You Regret Doing Or Making

If you're like me, then you probably have a Pinterest board, mood board, or mental list of things you want to do to your home. It also likely ranges from little things like buying a new bedframe to bigger things like remodeling your bathroom.

Karen Bleier / AFP via Getty Images

While we might have a list of things we want to do, we sometimes don't pull the trigger because of the commitment and the fear of possibly making a decision we'd regret. Which makes me wonder: Have you ever redecorated or done a remodel only to regret it afterwards?

Ceneri / Getty Images

Maybe you bought one of those down sofas that everyone on social media has in their homes but realized it was a terrible choice because all you do is spend your time fluffing it up.

Living Spaces / Via livingspaces.com

Perhaps you remolded your kitchen and decided to go with open shelving, and now not only do you have to keep your plates and glasses extremely organized, but you also constantly have to dust them before using them.

Timnewman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Or, maybe back in 2013, you installed a barn door leading into your primary bathroom, which provides no barrier against noises and looks dated AF.

Triggerphoto / Getty Images

Or, perhaps you painted the living room in your rental millennial pink when it was all the rage, and now all you can think is that you're living in a Pepto-Bismol bottle.

Dvoevnore / Getty Images

Or, just maybe it wasn't you, but a friend you advised against installing an expensive Edison bulb light fixture in their dining room, and now every time you visit, you feel like you're walking into a gastropub circa 2010.

Ezumeimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

So, tell us if you've ever redecorated or done a remodel only to regret it afterward in the comments below or submit anonymously using this form for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.