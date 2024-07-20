Tell Us About A Time A Doctor Gave You Some Seriously Questionable Advice

Working in the medical field is absolutely grueling for about a million different reasons. The folks who have the strength, intelligence, patience, and spirit to do so are straight-up heroes. That being said, the system is still flawed. Bias, differences of opinion, lack of research, hubris, and many other factors can interfere with a patient's ability to get proper care.

Perhaps you went to the doctor for unexplainable and debilitating stomach pains and cramps. Since you're an 18-year-old woman who menstruates, the doctor told you it was probably just menstrual cramps related to your cycle, and they wrote off your pain. They told you to take ibuprofen and use a heating pad. You knew something else was up, so you went to another doctor for a second opinion. They took your concerns more seriously and decided to run some tests. Turns out you had a small cyst on one of your ovaries, and they decided to schedule you for surgery.

Maybe you went to the doctor because you wanted to get your tubes tied at age 33. You knew you never wanted kids, so you decided to have the procedure done. Your request immediately jarred the doctor, who insisted you ask your husband first and bring him into the office. You assured the doctor that this was your decision, not your husband's, and even so, he fully supported your choice. The doctor then suggested you spend some time with your friends and relatives who have kids, babysit, or volunteer to work with small children before committing to your decision. You were appalled by their "advice" and stormed out of the building.

Or, perhaps, you decided to see a doctor about your mental health. You were really struggling with depression and were hoping to discuss medication options. Instead, your doctor suggested you attend church and read the Bible to "make yourself feel better." You insisted this wouldn't help the evident chemical imbalance in your brain, and they replied, "Have you tried being more grateful?" You were horrified that a medical professional would say such things and promptly found a new doctor.

