Tell Us What Is The Trashiest Thing Somebody Has Done At Your Family's Holiday Get-Together

The holidays are a wonderful time of year. For many of us, the highlight of them is getting the chance to spend time with family.

However, sometimes getting together with your family during the holidays can turn into a shit show. So what I want to know is: What is the trashiest thing somebody has done at one of your family's holiday get-togethers?

Maybe your cousin brought her mean and unruly kids to your grandma's Thanksgiving dinner, where they ran amok and ruined the whole dinner — while your cousin just looked at her phone and said nothing.

Perhaps during Christmas dinner, your aunt told your uncle in front of everyone that she had been having an affair, and the two began pulling out each others' dirty laundry.

Or, maybe two of your brothers-in-law got a little too drunk before Thanksgiving dinner and then got into a huge physical fight.

Or, perhaps during Three Kings Day (Día de los Reyes), your tía threw the leftover rosca across the room and started cussing everybody out because she got a baby Jesus figurine in her slice.

Or, just maybe your sister's new "questionable" boyfriend got caught stealing cards with cash presents in them from underneath the tree on Christmas morning.

So, tell us what is the trashiest thing somebody has done at one of your family's holiday get-togethers in the comments below or submit anonymously using this form for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.