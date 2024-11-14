Tell Us What Is The Trashiest Thing Somebody Has Done At Your Family's Holiday Get-Together

Brian Galindo
·1 min read

The holidays are a wonderful time of year. For many of us, the highlight of them is getting the chance to spend time with family.

Family and friends joyfully toast around a festive dinner table, with holiday decorations and a Christmas tree in the background
Gorodenkoff / Getty Images

However, sometimes getting together with your family during the holidays can turn into a shit show. So what I want to know is: What is the trashiest thing somebody has done at one of your family's holiday get-togethers?

A group of people sits around a Thanksgiving dinner table, engaging in a heated discussion. A turkey and side dishes are on the table
SNL / NBC / Via youtube.com

Maybe your cousin brought her mean and unruly kids to your grandma's Thanksgiving dinner, where they ran amok and ruined the whole dinner — while your cousin just looked at her phone and said nothing.

An elderly woman looks surprised as two children stand on chairs, placing their hands on a turkey centerpiece at a dinner table
Bill Diodato / Getty Images

Perhaps during Christmas dinner, your aunt told your uncle in front of everyone that she had been having an affair, and the two began pulling out each others' dirty laundry.

A couple sits at a dinner table with wine, the woman looks away thoughtfully while the man covers his face with his hand. A decorated tree is visible
Getty Images

Or, maybe two of your brothers-in-law got a little too drunk before Thanksgiving dinner and then got into a huge physical fight.

Two bearded men outdoors, one in a white t-shirt and tattoo, and the other in a plaid shirt holding a soda can, seem engaged in conversation
Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

Or, perhaps during Three Kings Day (Día de los Reyes), your tía threw the leftover rosca across the room and started cussing everybody out because she got a baby Jesus figurine in her slice.

Person holding a decorative holiday bread with candied fruits and nuts, standing indoors with blurred festive lights in the background
Sol De Zuasnabar Brebbia / Getty Images

Or, just maybe your sister's new "questionable" boyfriend got caught stealing cards with cash presents in them from underneath the tree on Christmas morning.

Envelope with money partially visible inside, suggesting contents of a cash gift or payment
Getty Images

So, tell us what is the trashiest thing somebody has done at one of your family's holiday get-togethers in the comments below or submit anonymously using this form for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.

