Tell Us A ~Unique~ Baby Name That Had You Low-Key Side-Eying The Parents

Michele Bird
·1 min read

We're all given a name when we enter the world — granted, some are better than others.

Parents holding a newborn baby
Halfpoint Images / Getty Images

With SO many baby names out there, I want to know the most ~unique~ one you've ever heard that made you cringe hard.

Pregnant couple holding an ultrasound photo
Vasil Dimitrov / Getty Images

Maybe you weren't a fan of Wolf Webster, the original name Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott chose for their son before changing it shortly after?

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at the premiere of "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly"
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Perhaps your best friend is a Game of Thrones super fan and named their daughter Daenerys even though you giggled to yourself a bit?

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys in "Game of Thrones"
Courtesy of HBO

Or, maybe you still have NO idea how to pronounce Elon Musk and Grimes's son's name, X Æ A-12?

Grimes and Elon Musk in fancy black/white outfits on the red carpet
Amy Sussman / WWD / Penske Media via Getty Images

Tell us all the ~unique~ baby names that made you low-key side-eye the parents in the comments or submit anonymously using this Google form. Your response might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!

