Terme di Saturnia: the wellness hotel with thermal springs which locals swear by

Iridescent by day, shimmering bright turquoise under the Tuscan sun; calm, steaming, inviting with its warmth by night, the thermal springs of Saturnia flow at the heart of one of Italy’s top wellness destinations.

Here, visitors leave their troubles and their normal lives outside and enter serenity, washing away stress and ailments in the sulphurous natural spring water.

Enveloped by a five-star resort set within 120 hectares of unspoilt countryside, Terme Di Saturnia harnesses the hot spring's healing energy to provide a holistic approach to wellbeing.

(Terme di Saturnia)

Where?

Deep in the countryside of Tuscany, surrounded by rolling hills topped with ancient fortified towns, this area has a long history in wellness. Rich in antioxidants, nourished on its 40-year journey underground with fossil clay and minerals, the hot spring water has been lauded for its healing properties for millennia.

First used by local farmers to bathe their prized animals, the nearby village of Saturnia was later built by the Romans to allow marching armies returning home from battle to pause and restore themselves in the springs.

Just a two-hour drive from both Rome and Florence, to this day Terme Di Saturnia is ingrained in Italian heritage and families regularly prescribe themselves trips to the springs in the interests of rest, relaxation and self-care.

Tranquil relaxation room (Terme di Satrunia)

Style

With a grand pillared entrance, exposed stonework, terracotta tiled roof and an abundance of olive trees, this is authentic Tuscan architecture at its finest.

Inside, five-star modern finishes sit elegantly alongside warm rustic accents to create a haven for relaxation in which many guests wear their fluffy white bath robes from morning to night.

Here, the pools are the centrepiece around which everything else flows. At 37.5C, the comfortingly warm spring water is enjoyed for hours at a time, guests happily floating amid the volcanic bubbles come rain or shine.

Bright and airy rooms (Terme di Saturnia)

Which room?

Blessed with decadent high ceilings, Terme Di Saturnia’s rooms are bright, airy and calming. Classic shapes and natural woods make the resort’s 124 rooms and suites sophisticated yet unfussy spaces, while hues of turquoise blue and sunset orange in the soft furnishings reflect the vivid beauty of the natural surroundings.

For me a spring-facing view from the room is a must. Gazing down to the volcanic depths of the shimmering natural waters was mesmeric from my second floor accomodation.

The 1919 restaurant overlooking the thermal springs (Terme di Saturnia)

Food and drink

Breakfast and dinner are served in the hotel's restaurant, 1919, named to commemorate the farmers who opened the first hotel on the site in that year. More than a hundred years later, food is still served overlooking the thermal springs, though now with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors to protect from or embrace the elements.

As with everything here the menus are a relaxed mix of healthy and more decadent options, leaving it to the patrons to decide when to restrict and when to indulge.

Breakfast offers a hearty buffet of cooked and continental options, with delectable Italian pastries sitting next to an extensive make-your-own juice bar.

For dinner, the restaurant embraces the flavours of the surrounding Maremma region, championing simple, classic dishes to allow the locally sourced ingredients to shine.

Throughout the day light lunches, snacks and drinks can be enjoyed at Il Bar. Featuring both a cosy library and a poolside deck, its extensive wine and cocktail list are a perfect accompaniment to a day spent relaxing.

To experience a traditional Tuscan trattoria, guests can also book a table at La Stellata – which sits on the edge of the resort’s golf course. Overlooking the rolling hills of the Maremma countryside, La Stellata serves typical Tuscan dishes including local meat straight from the grill, creamy pasta alla ruota and tiramisu constructed right there at your table.

Stunning countryside views from the resort's renowned golf course (Terme di Saturnia)

Facilities

Beyond the springs, the resort’s spa offers an extensive range of treatments from massage to aesthetic medicine and naturopathy, with many of their products using the Saturnia mineral water.

Prescribed wellness programmes are available for those looking to slim, detox, relax or anti-age, or guests can take their pick and create their own self-care timetable. I sampled the Maremma-inspired Ulivitas body massage and peel, which uses delectable warmed local olive oil followed by a rub of powdered basil to smooth and energise.

I also braved two minutes in the hotel’s cryotherapy chamber which, as a Brit, felt similar to stepping out on a bracingly cold, dry winter’s day, and left my skin awakened and refreshed.

But my favourite of the stay was the Idralift facial, which combines a collagen and hyaluronic acid mask with intense hydration and left me feeling as though I’d had a very relaxing, non-invasive face lift.

For those looking for something more active, the hotel hosts yoga, has tennis courts and is famed for its 18-hole championship golf course. Designed by acclaimed architect Ronald Fream and featuring a large driving range with 43 tees and a putting green, it boasts spectacular views across the rolling hills of Tuscany.

The course is sprayed weekly with water from the thermal springs and holds the highest environmental certifications, using no pesticides and featuring 1,450 olive trees that are harvested for oil used within the resort.

Extracurricular

Once you are renewed with energy from the spring’s restorative properties there are plenty of ways to expend it around Terme Di Saturnia. From the hotel there are daily guided Nordic walks to explore the area and connect further with nature.

Within a 30-minute walk you can also visit the public natural springs – Cascate del Mulino – which as the name suggests feature dramatic cascades and are free to enter.

And if you’ve hired a car, there are numerous charming Tuscan towns nearby including the beautiful walled Montemerano, the dramatic valleys of Pitigliano and the historical riches of Scansano.

Best for

Authentic wellness. Unlike other modern spa destinations, nothing here could be described as a fad. Relaxation and rejuvenation is quite literally in the waters of Saturnia, and it shows.

Details

Rates start from €350 per night per room, including breakfast and spa access. termedisaturnia.it