Terrybrook Farms: Not Just a Subdivision, rather a Lifestyle

Located off Switzer and 175th St. in South Overland Park, the Julian-Rodrock Homes Community of Terrybrook Farms is far more than just a subdivision. It’s a lifestyle!

Here prospective buyers will find five distinctive neighborhoods: The Manor, The Estates, The Enclave, Stone Creek, and Maple Ridge (already sold out).

Each neighborhood speaks to an array of homeowner stages, needs, desires, and lifestyles.

“We have something for everyone at Terrybrook Farms,” said Natalie Freeman, who markets the development along with Roberta Beringer, Michele Davis, and Frank Zizzo of Weichert REALTORS® Welch & Company. “Here, it’s about enjoying life and creating priceless memories.”

The Manor

Those who desire a lock-and-leave lifestyle have made The Manor one of the most popular areas at Terrybrook Farms. This maintenance-provided neighborhood boasts homes with stylish floor plans with elevated design trends reflecting modern lifestyles.

“We pride ourselves in offering larger homesites than most of our competitors,” Beringer said. “Our homeowners appreciate the flexibility of adding fencing while enjoying their weekly manicured lawns.

“The Manor attracts homeowners ready to step away from a traditional, single-family residence,” she continued, “and without the hassles of lawn upkeep or snow removal.”

Currently there are four spec homes that are move-in ready with three additional homes under construction, and eight lots open for custom build jobs. Prices range from the low $700,000s to the $900,000s.

The Estates and The Enclave

These one-of-a-kind neighborhoods feature spacious homesites ranging in size from 1/3 to ½-acre for custom build jobs. Featuring level, daylight and walkout lots, the homes here typically range in size from 4,000 sq. ft. on up. Prospective buyers will find stunning 1-1/2-story, 2-story, and reverse floor plan options encompassing four to six bedrooms, and multi-car garages. Prices range from $1.2 million to more than $2 million.

The residences in the Estates and the Enclave of Terrybrook Farms are built by some of the Kansas City area’s most well-known and celebrated homebuilders, including BCI-Bowen, Don Julian Builders, Doyle Construction, Edward Franklin Building Co., JHR Building Company, James Engle Custom Homes J.S. Robinson Fine Homes, New Mark Homes, Rodrock Homes, and Roeser Homes.

Ten homes are currently under various stages of construction offering unique custom finishes. The development is also open to custom builders with developer approval for the last remaining homesites. These opportunities include walkout, daylight, and level lots.

Stone Creek

Only a few move-in ready spec homes remain in the very popular Stone Creek neighborhood. Encompassing 1-1/2-story, 2-story, and reverse floor plans, these spacious homes are perfect for growing families and those who love entertaining. Prices range from the high $900,000s to more than $1.2 million.

Residents here enjoy a world-class amenities package, including a pool, clubhouse, covered outdoor seating, a playground, sport court, and fitness room

along with the various community water features.

For those with children, Terrybrook Farms sits in the heart of Blue Valley’s highly rated school district and is near award-winning schools.

One of the biggest draws to the community is its prime suburban location with easy access to everything Johnson County and Kansas City offer. This includes a wide array of lifestyle, retail, and entertainment entities, including Bluhawk, The Overland Park Arboretum, Heritage Park, AdventHealth Sports Park at Bluhawk, Scheels Overland Park Soccer Complex, Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, Heritage Park Golf Course, and St. Andrews Golf Club, just to name a few. Residents also enjoy close highway access, making it quick and easy to travel to many spots in the metropolitan area on both sides of the State Line.

In its final phases, Terrybrook Farms will encompass just under 400 homes. A great place to start exploration of all that it has to offer is at the two Welcome Centers. Here, Freeman, Beringer, Davis, and Zizzo are available to guide prospective buyers through the many benefits of living in Terrybrook Farms, as well as to the spectacular model homes. Floorplans and available inventory can also be viewed virtually 24/7 online.

“We are here to assist you with the home selection that fits your lifestyle,” said Zizzo.

“Terrybrook Farms is a highly desirable Johnson County community,” Davis added. “With great selections in our final phases and homes capturing the integrity of craftsmanship as well as a maintenance-provided living option, and a wide range of prices, it’s definitely a destination community for discerning buyers.”

Terrybrook Farms | A Julian – Rodrock Homes Community

The Manor Welcome Center: Located at 17320 Nieman Rd., Overland Park, KS 66221

Contact: The Manor: 913-424-2263

The Estates, The Enclave and Stone Creek Welcome Center: Located at 17213 Nieman Rd., Overland Park, KS 66221

Contact: The Estates, The Enclave and Stone Creek: 913-424-3002

Hours: Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Prices: From the low $700,000s to more than $2 million

Website: TerrybrookFarms.com