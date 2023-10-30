Are Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly married? Fans think so after spotting a clue

Fans speculate Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly are officially married after spotting a wedding band in a recent photo. (Photos by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images & Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Are Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly married? Fans seem to think so.

Over the weekend, the Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman shared a set of photos with his Instagram followers, leaving them wondering if he and his Olympic gold-medalist fiancée tied the knot on the down-low.

The speculation arose after eagle-eyed fans noticed a gold band on Rielly's left ring finger in his second photo.

In the comments, fans weighed in on the hockey player's supposed reveal.

"Wearing a wedding band? Are they already married?" one person asked.

Another questioned: "Is this a super subtle clue that you and Tessa are married?! I need answers."

"He's officially off the market now ladies, second photo shows the Mo-man wearing a gold band on his left hand. It's official, Morgan is a married man," a fan weighed in.

"Do I spot a wedding band?" wrote another.

Neither Virtue or Rielly have confirmed if they tied the knot.

In June, the NHLer, 29, opened up to Narcity about his relationship with Canadian ice dancer, 34, and shared minimal details about their nuptial arrangements.

While remaining tight-lipped about their specific wedding details, Rielly shared that the pair were deep in wedding planning-mode. He added he and Virtue are "extremely happy," and "definitely have a plan."

"I don't know how much I want to divulge, but we're extremely happy, we're really looking forward to it. We're in a great place," he said. "This is a great time in our lives, so we're just having fun with it."

Virtue confirmed their engagement during an interview on the "Without Losing Your Cool" podcast in January.

"Tessa's engaged to Morgan! I love that," said the show's host, Shantelle Bisson.

In the episode, Virtue reflected on how she met Rielly and how her relationship with him has helped her personal growth.

"I was very guarded for a long time, and I wouldn't give out my phone number, I wouldn't open up — I was very insular," she said. "I feel much more open now, and maybe that's just getting comfortable with who I am and what I want, and also, being a good judge of character helps."

In a separate interview with Sports Illustrated, Rielly also expressed his gratitude for Virtue after being asked about their engagement.

"I feel very fortunate," he shared.

