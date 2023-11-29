Are Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly be married? A new photo points to an answer

A new photo might suggest Canadian athletes Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly are married. (Photos by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images and Nick Wass/AP Photo)

Fans have long been speculating about the relationship status between Canadian athletes Tessa Virtue and Morgan Rielly, and a new photo may suggest the duo have hit a major milestone.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Rielly took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos of himself announcing his new partnership with Peace Collective. The Vancouver-born NHLer posed wearing pieces from his collaboration with the Canadian-designed brand, which include uplifting messages like "you define you" and "mo' love, mo' kindness, 'mo you."

"This collection comes from the heart and aims to empower everyone to be uniquely themselves," Rielly captioned his post, noting a portion of the proceeds from the collection will go towards the CAMH Foundation for mental health initiatives.

But in the final photo of his Instagram post, Rielly sported a grey toque and white T-shirt from his collection, along with a blue hockey glove on one hand and what appears to be a grey wedding band on the other.

Fans showed support for the hockey star's collaboration, adding comments like "you crushed this" and "this is everything I've ever wanted."

But Instagram users have yet to call out the shiny accessory Rielly's wearing on his left hand like they did last month. Over the last week of October, fans called out another post Rielly made which included a couple photos of himself rocking different suits.

Despite being casual photos of the 29-year-old, people were quick to note that he wasn't bare-handed.

"Wearing a wedding band? Are they already married?" someone asked.

"Is this a super subtle clue that you and Tessa are married?! I need answers," questioned someone else.

"He's officially off the market now ladies, second photo shows the Mo-man wearing a gold band on his left hand. It's official, Morgan is a married man," a fan commented.

Story continues

"Do I spot a wedding band?" wrote another.

Rielly and Virtue have yet to confirm whether they officially tied the knot, but the hockey player opened up to Narcity in June, saying the couple was in deep wedding-planning mode at the time.

"I don't know how much I want to divulge, but we're extremely happy, we're really looking forward to it. We're in a great place," he said. "This is a great time in our lives, so we're just having fun with it."

In January, Virtue, 34, confirmed she and Rielly got engaged while speaking on the "Without Losing Your Cool" podcast, after being together for three years.

"Tessa's engaged to Morgan! I love that," said podcast host Shantelle Bisson.

During the show, Virtue also opened up being guarded in past relationships and how much she's changed since being with Rielly.

"I was very guarded for a long time, and I wouldn't give out my phone number, I wouldn't open up — I was very insular," she said. "I feel much more open now, and maybe that's just getting comfortable with who I am and what I want, and also, being a good judge of character helps."

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.