Tessa Virtue visits Napa Valley winery in candid new photos: 'Beautiful'

Tessa Virtue is sharing snaps from her California vacation. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Tessa Virtue is raising glasses and turning heads in Napa Valley.

On Thursday, the Canadian ice dancer and former Olympian, 34, gave fans a taste of her Napa Valley, Calif. wine tour adventure, with a series of candid Instagram photos.

In one frame, Virtue rocked a ribbed, white long sleeve top paired elegantly with a white denim maxi skirt with a slit. Her sleek bob hairstyle and a light, natural makeup look complemented the ensemble.

Virtue flaunted her style versatility in another photo, donning black-and-white ballet flats matched with light blue jeans, a crisp white top, and a black jacket.

But it was her makeup-free, cozy look in the final snap that garnered the most praise from fans. Wrapped in an oversized grey graphic sweatshirt and black pants, Virtue aptly listened to Adele's "I Drink Wine," which was displayed with a projector on the wall behind her.

She captioned the post, "Napa Valley, California," alongside a pin emoji.

In the comment section, fans swooned over Virtue's Californian getaway.

"Wine is life! Looks wonderful," one person penned, while someone else added, "Beautiful pictures!"

"That last photo is such a mood," an Instagram user quipped.

"Looks like you had so much fun. Beautiful pics and beautiful you!," a commenter wrote.

"Awesome pictures! Beautiful place," added another.

In July, Virtue shared another photo dump documenting her "life lately," after taking a European vacation.

The Olympic gold medalist shared footage of a gorgeous infinity pool, the Eiffel Tower, pink roses, wine glasses and posed for a makeup-free, wearing a white towel bath robe and brown tortoiseshell sunglasses.

In the photo, Virtue wore her hair tied back in a bun, and held a tea cup in front of her mouth.

"Life lately," she captioned the post.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.