Texas is among best states in U.S. for thrill-seekers’ adventure vacation. Here’s why

Channing Silver must have really liked her husband to have jumped out of a plane to secure a third date.

“Everyone remembers their first jump,” Silver, a skydiving hobbyist, told the Star-Telegram. “It was my second date with my now husband.”

It was in Missouri during a “boogie,” a party among skydivers where the focus is to jump, that Silver took her maiden leap. You’d think she is an adrenaline junkie, but her initial draw to the thrill was simply to see the world through her own eyes.

“You see everything through a lens, right through a camera, through a window, and I just wanted to see the world with my own eyes from that altitude,” Silver said.

That was almost 20 years ago. Silver now works for a skydiving outfitter in Dallas.

Texas made the list of top U.S. destinations for thrill seekers compiled by Westgate Branson Resorts at No.10. The study accounted for nine key indicators of an adventurous vacation such as activities that offer excitement, adrenaline, and exploration. It also looked into the number of Instagram hashtags a state featured in and the extent of a state’s hiking and backcountry opportunities.

Florida topped the list with over 604,000 combined posts under hashtags such as #FloridaNature, #FloridaCamping and #FloridaHikes.

Texas was tagged as the state with the second most opportunities to skydive.

Those who want to dance with the clouds like Silver, there is no shortage in North Texas of places you can give it a try. If you end up liking it, you can even get your skydiving license.

A free fall on a skydiving jump from 14,000 feet will last 60 seconds, then the parachute is deployed for a more leisurely descent of 5-7 minutes.

Basics on skydiving before making the jump in Texas

At Skydive Spaceland Dallas, the jump is from 14,000 feet, going about 120 mph. Of course for a first jump, it is done in tandem with an experienced professional.

After a safety class and signing of a waiver, you gear up. As you can imagine, jumping out of a moving plane requires a bit of equipment such as parachutes, jump suits, goggles, and an altimeter.

It is not surprising for jumpers to get a case of the jitters as they enter the plane. The suspense builds as they reach the proper altitude, 14,000 feet. Instructors will then duck-waddle their charges over to the open plane door to prepare for the hop.

And then, one, two, three. Jump!

The initial free fall will feel much faster than your parachute descent. At 14,000 feet, going 120 mph, your free fall time will equate to about 60 seconds, according to the Chicago Skydiving Center.

Parachute descents last from five to seven minutes. Going tandem, the instructor will release the parachute at 5,000 feet. This will slow down the drop speed, giving you the chance to soak in some great views.

If this process sounds appealing, there are a few places in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to take a gravity defying plunge.

This tandem pair is in the initial free fall stage of a skydive.

Where to skydive in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

1. ISkydive Dallas Fort Worth

Location: Municipal Airport Terminal, 100 Airport Dr, Ennis.

Starting Prices: $199

2. Skydive Spaceland Dallas

Location: 1039 Private Rd 438, Whitewright.

Prices: $229

3. Dallas Skydive Center

Location: 3517 Co Rd 2615, Caddo Mills.

Prices: $239

4. Skydive Skylark