Thanks for Coming Out to Our East Coast Cars & Coffee

You know you’re in for one hell of a Cars & Coffee when the main lot is filled to capacity with vintage, super, and modified cars an hour before the event even begins. Enthusiasts of all varieties gathered in Peekskill, NY last Sunday to hang out and celebrate the latest issue of Road & Track. We partnered with our friends at Westchester Cars & Coffee to create an invigorating morning of cars, community, and conversation.

Gearheads noshed on donuts and sipped on coffee as they perused the incredibly diverse assortment of vehicles—from a track-prepped McLaren 765LT to a sweet lineup of eight or nine Mercedes W126s, one of which recently returned from an epic trek to Alaska and back. Concurrently, R&T was doling out copies of the latest issue, “The 20 Greatest Cars We’ve Ever Driven,” along with some swag.

Digital Director Aaron Brown and Deputy Editor Raphael Orlove sat down for an exclusive conversation about the latest from R&T and shared behind-the-scenes stories from their most recent road tests. After the chat, they announced the winner of the Editors’ Choice Award—our pick for the car that exemplifies the fervor, joy, and spirit of automotive enthusiasm that is undeniably Road & Track.

a couple of men sitting in chairs
Joseph Myers

With such a great showing, it was nearly impossible to select a winner, but we had to award it to a very special 1981 TE72 Toyota Corolla owned and lovingly modified by James Seal. Seal bought his car back in 2004 right after graduating undergrad. Since then, he’s tricked it out with AE86 suspension components, custom interior panels, and a hand-swapped Beams 3S-GTE engine, allowing this vintage car and owner to live out their motorsport dreams. Honorable mentions also include an Eagle Kammback, an Auto Union 1000 sp, a BMW E34 M5 Touring, a sixth-generation Toyota Chaser, and even a custom Porsche 944 Safari build.

We had a great time hanging with our readers, talking shop, and feasting our eyes on some serious automotive eye candy. If you didn’t get the chance to join us this time, keep an eye out for upcoming events and experiences on our dedicated Road & Track Experiences page. Hope to see you on the road (or parking lot) soon.

