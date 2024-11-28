Thanksgiving Day store hours 2024: Today's store hours for Kroger, Bass Pro Shops and more

Need to grab last minute ingredients or get some early Black Friday shopping done? These 12 stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Yes, you can get some last-minute grocery shopping done on Thanksgiving Day. (Getty Images)

"We're closed on Thanksgiving Day so our employees can enjoy the holiday with their families." A version of that sign is increasingly familiar on the front door of many national retailers. But there are still some exceptions: Certain grocery stores, for instance, cater to last-minute Thanksgiving food-prep emergencies, leaving their doors open for those "uh-oh" moments for at least for part of the day.

And it's not just grocery stores that are remaining open for the holiday. Some retailers are opening their doors the day before Black Friday so shoppers can get a head start on savings, albeit at reduced hours.

Here's a list of store hours for the businesses that'll be open on Thanksgiving Day, including grocery and retail stores. And here's when you can expect stores to reopen on Black Friday. Just remember that online stores are already offering most of their best Black Friday deals — all available at your convenience.

Stores open on Thanksgiving Day

These open-to-close hours vary by location, so check with your local stores to confirm times. Of course, the websites of these respective retailers are open 24/7, so we’ve linked them for easy online shopping or browsing.

Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving Day

Kroger : 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Meijer : 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Whole Foods : Modified hours, varies by location

Costco : Closed on Thanksgiving Day

Trader Joe’s : Closed on Thanksgiving Day

Save A Lot: Modified hours, varies by location

Are liquor stores open on Thanksgiving?

Many liquor stores — including Binny's and BevMo — tend to keep their lights on for a limited set of hours on Thanksgiving Day, but it depends on location. If you live in Connecticut and run out of wine, you're out of luck because alcohol sales aren't allowed on Thanksgiving Day, and it's not the only state following this rule. But if you live in California, you should be able to find an open liquor store on Thanksgiving Day, or at least no law prevents it. Be sure to check ahead of time, or just stock up in the days leading up to the holiday.

Hosting Thanksgiving dinner this year and need some help? These game-changer Thanksgiving meal delivery services will save time (and your sanity).