The 10 best Cyber Monday deals on stocking stuffer ideas, starting at $6

The whole family will love these stocking stuffers — and you'll love that you can snag them at a fraction of the price during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. (Amazon)

Stocking stuffers have the potential to be the star of Christmas. Sure, they're not exactly as exciting as the big-ticket items wrapped underneath the tree, but they're still a nice treat. In need of some unique (yet useful) ideas for the whole family? Scroll through this list of Cyber Monday stocking stuffer deals, starting at just $6.



We get it: There are a zillion Cyber Monday deals happening at Amazon, Walmart and other top retailers right now, so it's hard to figure out if you're actually getting a good deal. Well, you've come to the right place, because we've spent the last few weeks compiling deals, researching price histories and scrapping the fake sales that creep onto our screens. Rest assured, these stocking stuffer deals are worth every penny — and they're likely some of the lowest prices we'll see until after Christmas.



Keep scrolling for some of the best stocking stuffer ideas you can grab now for a whole lot less. (And while you're in the shopping spirit, take a peek at our main Christmas gift guide.)



The best Cyber Monday stocking stuffer deals

Amazon Bunmo Poppin' Pipes $7 $12 Save $5 Stretch and connect these colorful tubes to create different shapes — or, ya know, one absurdly long tube. "They make a crinkle sound when you pull them apart and push them back together, which my kids really enjoy for stimulation," one satisfied shopper wrote. Give one kid the entire four-pack or divvy them up between stockings. They're on sale for 40% off, so it's a great deal either way. $7 at Amazon

Amazon Saucemoto Dip Clip In-Car Sauce Holder $10 $13 Save $3 Fast food like French fries and chicken nuggets were made for eating in the car, right? But ketchup? Ranch dressing? Not so much. That is, unless you have a Saucemoto Dip Clip. This condiment contraption clips to your car's air vents so you can dip with utmost ease. $10 at Amazon

Amazmic Amazmic Kids Karaoke Microphone $15 $30 Save $15 Every family has a karaoke star. Gift yours this toy microphone (also available in more colors) for belting out ballads and beyond. In addition to acting as a microphone, this toy is a speaker, voice changer and singing recorder, so yes, you can listen back. $15 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.