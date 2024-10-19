The 10 Walmart deals you need to shop before Black Friday

Autumn is in full swing and the retailer is handing out discounts like Halloween candy, including an HP laptop for under $200.

The leaves are falling and so are the prices — this weekend at Walmart! (Getty Images)

Black Friday deals are just five weeks away. Amazing, huh?

In the meantime, we've got foliage to admire, pumpkins to carve, TV to stream and fall feasts to prepare ... and, oh boy, does Walmart have us covered this weekend. For example: We're in peak flannel shirt time — why not score one (or three) for a very cozy $18? Speaking of, flannels, also the star of this show — a half-price electric throw blanket ( $80 /$30). Before hunkering down on the couch, though, get those veggies chopped and that roast in the oven with a 14-piece knife set for nearly 80% off. Okay, all set? Time to catch up on your emails, social media and streaming with this HP Windows 11 laptop for less than $200.

Whether your autumn awesomeness tends toward the alfresco or the domestic, Walmart's not gonna leave you hanging.

Walmart weekend deals: Fall refresh

Walmart Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Upright Vacuum $144 $179 Save $35 Despite being a corded vac, this upright from Shark is designed to clean anywhere you need it to — including hard floors, carpets, stairs and more — thanks to its upholstery and crevice tools and extendable hose, which adds up to 11 feet of total reach for above-the-floor vacuuming and cleaning in tight spaces. The large dust cup means you can keep on cleaning without having to constantly dump out debris, and the anti-allergen complete seal with HEPA filter helps secure dust and other allergens, so they're trapped in the vac and not in your sinuses (or the air you're breathing). $144 at Walmart

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $80 $320 Save $240 See at Walmart

Shark Vacmop Cordless Hard Floor System $49 $100 Save $51 See at Walmart

Walmart weekend deals: Kitchen

Emeril Lagasse Power Grill 360 $60 $169 Save $109 See at Walmart

Carote 10-piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set $65 $299 Save $234 See at Walmart

Walmart weekend deals: Travel

Joyway Weekender Travel Bag $24 $50 Save $26 See at Walmart

Travelhouse 20" Carry On Suitcase $50 $150 Save $100 See at Walmart

Walmart weekend deals: Fall fashion

Fantaslook Plaid Flannel Shirt $18 $70 Save $52 See at Walmart

Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals $35 $55 Save $20 See at Walmart

Walmart weekend deals: Patio and garden

Walmart Untimaty 6-Inch Mini Chainsaw $32 $60 Save $28 A little less Leatherface and a little more Polly Pocket, this compact cutie packs quite a punch. It's battery-powered, so you can take it to the farthest reaches of your backyard, and it can slay wayward branches and spindly overgrown trees with ease. $32 at Walmart

Szrsth Outdoor Solar Lights, 2-Pack $27 $90 Save $63 See at Walmart

Greenworks Leaf Blower $198 $278 Save $80 See at Walmart

Walmart weekend deals: Home

Walmart Maxkare Electric Throw Blanket $30 $80 Save $50 With the temps outside promising to continue dropping for the foreseeable future, the best place in the world is a toasty, cozy space where you can curl up. Whether you're planning for long afternoons camped out on the couch or snuggled in bed, this 50-by-60-inch electric blanket will swaddle you in warmth and comfort throughout the winter months (and potentially help you save big on your heating bill). It offers low-, medium- and high-temperature modes and is now a snuggly 60% off. $30 at Walmart

Renpho HEPA Air Purifier $70 $200 Save $130 See at Walmart

KissAir Compact 950W/1500W Space Heater with Thermostat $35 $60 Save $25 See at Walmart

Walmart weekend deals: Beauty

Walmart Nexpure 1,800-Watt Professional Ionic Hair Dryer $36 $120 Save $84 In the world of hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic is considered the gold standard, but it comes with a $430 price tag. This alternative from Nexpure is just a fraction of the price but still helps you get a sleek, salon-worthy blowout. It has ionic technology to reduce frizz and ramp up the shine as hair dries, giving you a smooth look. It also boasts 1,800 watts to help you get the level of wind power you want. $36 at Walmart

Aquasonic Electric Toothbrush w/ 8 Brush Heads & Travel Case $40 $60 Save $20 See at Walmart

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $9 $22 Save $13 See at Walmart

Walmart weekend deals: Auto

walmart Ophanie 12V DC Tire Inflator $22 $60 Save $38 The proper tire pressure is essential for on-the-road safety, whether you're driving or biking. This pumper-upper ensures you'll always be riding smart, with multiple inflation modes to help inflate to the correct capacity. There's even an automatic shut-off sensor, so you never have to worry about anything going pop. It'll easily plug in to your car's power source, too. $22 at Walmart

Cshidworld Car Storage Organizer $31 $90 Save $59 See at Walmart

Shark Wandvac Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum $89 $130 Save $41 See at Walmart

Walmart weekend deals: Tech and electronics

Walmart HP Stream 14-Inch Windows 11 Laptop $199 $229 Save $30 With 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage and a free one-year subscription to Office 365, this laptop is ideal for everyday use. And a 14-inch screen, a slim profile and a weight of only a few pounds make it ideal for stuffing into a backpack or shoulder bag, for work on the go. $199 at Walmart

Vizio 65" Class 4K Smart TV $378 $428 Save $50 See at Walmart

Apple AirPods, 2nd Generation $89 $129 Save $40 See at Walmart

Walmart weekend deals: Halloween

Way to Celebrate Halloween 70-Count Globe Lights $10 $13 Save $3 See at Walmart

Butterfinger Fun Size Candy Bars $4 $5 Save $1 See at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you're signed up for Walmart+. It's easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You'll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)