The 10 Walmart deals you need to shop before Black Friday
Autumn is in full swing and the retailer is handing out discounts like Halloween candy, including an HP laptop for under $200.
Black Friday deals are just five weeks away. Amazing, huh?
In the meantime, we've got foliage to admire, pumpkins to carve, TV to stream and fall feasts to prepare ... and, oh boy, does Walmart have us covered this weekend. For example: We're in peak flannel shirt time — why not score one (or three) for a very cozy $18? Speaking of, flannels, also the star of this show — a half-price electric throw blanket (
$80/$30). Before hunkering down on the couch, though, get those veggies chopped and that roast in the oven with a 14-piece knife set for nearly 80% off. Okay, all set? Time to catch up on your emails, social media and streaming with this HP Windows 11 laptop for less than $200.
Whether your autumn awesomeness tends toward the alfresco or the domestic, Walmart's not gonna leave you hanging.
Walmart weekend deals: Fall refresh
Despite being a corded vac, this upright from Shark is designed to clean anywhere you need it to — including hard floors, carpets, stairs and more — thanks to its upholstery and crevice tools and extendable hose, which adds up to 11 feet of total reach for above-the-floor vacuuming and cleaning in tight spaces. The large dust cup means you can keep on cleaning without having to constantly dump out debris, and the anti-allergen complete seal with HEPA filter helps secure dust and other allergens, so they're trapped in the vac and not in your sinuses (or the air you're breathing).
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$80$320Save $240
Shark Vacmop Cordless Hard Floor System$49$100Save $51
Walmart weekend deals: Kitchen
This knife block set from foodie-favorite Carote has everything you need to get to cookin'. It includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, six steak knives, kitchen shears, a sharpening steel and a hardwood knife block.
Emeril Lagasse Power Grill 360$60$169Save $109
Carote 10-piece Nonstick Pots and Pans Set$65$299Save $234
Walmart weekend deals: Travel
This lightweight hard-shell luggage set is everything you need to stay organized while getting away. Each case — a 20", a 24" and a 28" — has four-way spinner wheels and an adjustable handle for easy maneuvering, plus TSA-approved locks for added security.
Joyway Weekender Travel Bag$24$50Save $26
Travelhouse 20" Carry On Suitcase$50$150Save $100
Walmart weekend deals: Fall fashion
Your leggings have met their new best friend, which you can score now for just 10 bucks in a variety of sizes and eye-catching colors. Designed with a relaxed fit and a classic crew neck, this supersoft cotton-blend knit pullover has a high-low hem that's perfect for covering what needs to be covered. There are also airy side vents for supreme comfort and ease, making it a great option to wear with jeans, leggings and joggers.
Fantaslook Plaid Flannel Shirt$18$70Save $52
Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals$35$55Save $20
Walmart weekend deals: Patio and garden
A little less Leatherface and a little more Polly Pocket, this compact cutie packs quite a punch. It's battery-powered, so you can take it to the farthest reaches of your backyard, and it can slay wayward branches and spindly overgrown trees with ease.
Szrsth Outdoor Solar Lights, 2-Pack$27$90Save $63
Greenworks Leaf Blower$198$278Save $80
Walmart weekend deals: Home
With the temps outside promising to continue dropping for the foreseeable future, the best place in the world is a toasty, cozy space where you can curl up. Whether you're planning for long afternoons camped out on the couch or snuggled in bed, this 50-by-60-inch electric blanket will swaddle you in warmth and comfort throughout the winter months (and potentially help you save big on your heating bill). It offers low-, medium- and high-temperature modes and is now a snuggly 60% off.
Renpho HEPA Air Purifier$70$200Save $130
KissAir Compact 950W/1500W Space Heater with Thermostat$35$60Save $25
Walmart weekend deals: Beauty
In the world of hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic is considered the gold standard, but it comes with a $430 price tag. This alternative from Nexpure is just a fraction of the price but still helps you get a sleek, salon-worthy blowout. It has ionic technology to reduce frizz and ramp up the shine as hair dries, giving you a smooth look. It also boasts 1,800 watts to help you get the level of wind power you want.
Aquasonic Electric Toothbrush w/ 8 Brush Heads & Travel Case$40$60Save $20
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask$9$22Save $13
Walmart weekend deals: Auto
The proper tire pressure is essential for on-the-road safety, whether you're driving or biking. This pumper-upper ensures you'll always be riding smart, with multiple inflation modes to help inflate to the correct capacity. There's even an automatic shut-off sensor, so you never have to worry about anything going pop. It'll easily plug in to your car's power source, too.
Cshidworld Car Storage Organizer$31$90Save $59
Shark Wandvac Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum$89$130Save $41
Walmart weekend deals: Tech and electronics
With 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage and a free one-year subscription to Office 365, this laptop is ideal for everyday use. And a 14-inch screen, a slim profile and a weight of only a few pounds make it ideal for stuffing into a backpack or shoulder bag, for work on the go.
Vizio 65" Class 4K Smart TV$378$428Save $50
Apple AirPods, 2nd Generation$89$129Save $40
Walmart weekend deals: Halloween
A yummy non-candy snack can be a fun surprise for trick-or-treaters, especially those who aren't fiends for chocolate — these mini bags of Utz pretzels are a great option, featuring spooky Halloween shapes like bats and jack-o-lanterns. Plus, at just $7, you're getting 36 bags for a mere 20¢ a pop. Now that's a boo-tiful bargain!
Way to Celebrate Halloween 70-Count Globe Lights$10$13Save $3
Butterfinger Fun Size Candy Bars$4$5Save $1
