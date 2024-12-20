The 15 best Secret Santa gifts that will come in time for Christmas

These thoughtful presents are sure to stand out at your gift exchange this year — ideas start at less than $10.

You picked their name, now what? Well, if they've given everyone a wishlist to work with, then it's best to just buy them what they want. But if you're working with nothing, then go ahead and shop straight from this list of Secret Santa gift ideas.



Christmas is — *checks watch* — less than a week away, so you've also got shipping deadlines to be mindful of. Let us take the guesswork out of Secret Santa shopping so you can go back to worrying about all the other gifts you have to buy. (White Elephant and stocking stuffers, anyone?) And while it can seem daunting to find a great gift without breaking the bank, it doesn't have to be. There are tons of awesome gifts at great prices — our top picks start at just a few bucks.

What is Secret Santa?

If you're new to the game, here's the deal. Everyone in the group gets randomly assigned another person within the group to buy a gift for. You can have all of the gifts stick to a theme or a price point — it's completely up to you to customize the gift swap. After the rules are established, you simply buy your pre-assigned person a gift and surprise them with it when your group gets together to exchange.

Secret Santa is a great way to get a large group involved without everyone having to buy each person a gift. So if you could use a little inspiration this season, we've rounded up 25 awesome gifts that anyone would love to receive.

Best Secret Santa gifts under $25

Amazon Monopoly Deal Card Game Who said a game of Monopoly had to take hours? With Monopoly Deal, you can whip through a game in just 15 minutes. This fast-paced card game can be played with two to five players and is a fun thing to breakout at seasonal get-togethers or just cozy nights in. One five-star fan exclaimed, "Monopoly Deal is super easy to learn and takes about 10 to 15 minutes to play. We take it on trips and have played it in the airport and by the campfire. The best part: no crying or stress of counting money like the traditional monopoly. Yay!" $8 at Amazon

Amazon Cosrx Snail Mucin Sheet Mask Set, 10 Pieces Dermatologists have been waxing poetic about snail mucin for years — and yes, it's exactly what it sounds like. Sure, you could spring for the bestselling serum, but these face masks are a better option if you're not exactly sure what the recipient's current skincare routine looks like. They can dip their toes — er, I mean face — into the magical world of snail mucin, which is said to hydrate, relieve redness, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. $21 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $25 at Ulta Beauty

Amazon "The Housemaid" by Freida McFadden Encourage your friend to curl up in front of the fire with a new page-turner this winter. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden is a psychological thriller packed with juicy twists as the story follows Nina and her time working as a maid for the mysterious Winchesters. Plus, now's the perfect time to give this book since it's being turned into a movie starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried. $7 at Amazon

Amazon Coundymer Smile Face Slippers Everyone can use a pair of slippers during the colder months. Perfect for padding around with coffee or giving tired toes a break from winter boots, these smiley slippers are sure to make the recipient grin. One five-star fan shared: "I love these slippers. They are soft, fit true-to-size, and are so cute. They have a plastic bottom so you can run outside to take the dogs out and don’t have to worry about slipping on tile or hardwood." $17 at Amazon

Amazon Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler While you likely recognize the bestselling 40-ounce Stanley tumbler that comes with a handle (a personal favorite of mine!), did you know that Stanley also makes an adorable 14-ounce bottle? This petite tumbler is ideal for keeping by your bedside or on your desk, and it is a total steal for just $20. One of Stanley's larger tumblers earned a spot on our list of the best water bottles of 2024, but this pint-size version may prove to be a bit more practical. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo Dot This smart speaker may be small, but it packs a serious punch. It's compact enough to easily fit on a nightstand or office bookshelf, and it takes voice commands via Amazon's virtual assistant, Alexa. You can set alarms, create reminders, find out the weather and so much more just by asking. Take it from Yahoo's Rick Broida: "The Echo Dot an excellent device, one that's incredibly useful and versatile. Whether it's your first foray into smart speakers or simply an extension of an existing smart-home setup, you'll find it an amazing asset. Plus, at only $50 it's quite affordable..." $23 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $66 at Macy's$23 at Target

Best Secret Santa gifts under $50

Amazon Sol de Janeiro Jet Set If your Secret Santa has a thing for scents, they will flip when they receive this Sol de Janeiro bundle. This body care trio includes the brand's body wash, fragrance mist and TikTok-famous Bum Bum cream, which all feature Sol de Janeiro's popular pistachio and salted caramel scent. While the body wash and mist smell incredible (I use both regularly), the body cream is the real star. Take it from Yahoo's Jennifer Romolini, who calls it "a wildly indulgent treat for your skin." $32 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $32 at Ulta Beauty$56 at Woot

Amazon Dash Multimaker Mini System This little guy does more than just make waffles. Just switch out the plates (this version comes with five of 'em) to make burgers, eggs and more. $28 at Amazon

Uncommon Goods Book Nook Reading Valet Book lovers will flip for this handy reading valet that will neatly corral all of their reading must-haves. It has a spot for their drink, glasses and phone, as well as a triangle for them to rest their book on without losing their place. Did I mention this fun and functional gift is a favorite of Yahoo Gifting Editor Amanda Garrity's? $50 at Uncommon Goods

Best Secret Santa gifts under $100

Alo Alo Everyday Beanie While Alo is known mostly for its high-quality activewear (check out Yahoo Fashion Editor Rebecca Carhart's favorite pieces), you don't want to miss out on its accessories. This knit beanie features a ribbed cuff and the brand's logo. This hat comes in tan and black, but this green shade feels so festive. Get free overnight shipping for a limited time. $68 at Alo

Amazon JW Pei Hana Mini Faux Suede Tote Bag Treat your fashion-minded friend to this stylish mini tote from JW Pei. The faux-suede style looks like a high-end design, but you nab it for less than 90 bucks. It comes with a detachable strap, and while the bag may look tiny, it's actually large enough to fit an iPhone 15 Pro Max. Yahoo Fashion Editor Rebecca Carhart has even deemed this accessory one of her fall must-haves. $99 at Amazon

