The 16 best Valentine's Day gifts for your husband in 2025

The more time goes on, the harder it is to shop for your husband. Perhaps, it's because he buys himself whatever he wants, whenever he wants it. Or maybe it's because he simply doesn't want anything because he already has everything he needs (ahem, you). Even so, he deserves to be spoiled on all the special occasions, including the big one coming up on Feb. 14. Enter the best Valentine's Day gifts for husbands — yep, yours included.

From thoughtful, personalized presents that'll stand the test of time to more practical picks, this list of gifts for men includes a range of prices (picks start under $10!) and sentiments. My suggestion? Match his V-Day gift to his love language. If your husband appreciates quality time more than anything else, go with the couple's card game that'll put your relationship to the test (don't worry, I'm sure you'll pass with flying colors). Give him an electric scalp massager to showcase acts of service. Or customize a print with your go-to food order for a unique take on words of affirmation. The list goes on!

In this guide: Best Valentine's Day gifts for husbands under $25 | Best Valentine's Day gifts for husbands under $50 | Best Valentine's Day gifts for husbands under $100

Best Valentine's Day gifts for husbands under $25

Amazon Etsfmoa Beanie with Light I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but winter's nowhere near done. How's his hat looking? If he needs a refresh, gift him this one with a built-in light. That way, he'll be able to actually see whatever's in front of him when he's outside — the dog he's walking, the meat he's grilling or (let's hope) the chores he's completing. $18 at Amazon

Etsy 'Super Mario 2' Valentines' Day Greeting Card He's the Mario to your Luigi, and vice versa. Level up this Valentine's Day by giving him a card made from an actual Nintendo game cartridge. Select the characters that best represent you two, then submit a sweet message loaded with as many video game puns as you can muster. $18 at Etsy

Amazon Fabbri Amarena Wild Cherries At-home mixologists swear by these Italian cherries. They're sweet with a punchy tang, making them a match for classic cocktails like whiskey sours, old fashioneds and Manhattans. A little goes a long way, which is a good thing since he'll probably want to whip up cocktails left and right after he tastes 'em. $15 at Amazon

J.Crew Factory J.Crew Factory Heart-Shaped Pizza Socks Because he stole a pizza your heart way back when. These funky, foodie-forward socks are sure to be the favorite in his collection, especially if he's the type to never pass up a slice (or five). $5 at J.Crew Factory

Uncommon Goods Magnesium Recovery & Relief Body Butter Magnesium is said to be nature's muscle relaxant. This absorbent body butter is loaded with this magical mineral to help alleviate muscle and joint soreness after a hard push at the gym, a busy weekend with the grandkids and everything in between. And yes, it's only a 2-ounce tub, but one reviewer raved that "a little goes a long way" and it has "lasted me for months." $25 at Uncommon Goods

Best Valentine's Day gifts for husbands under $50

Amazon Crock-Pot Portable Electric Lunch Box A way to a man's heart is through his stomach. That said, snag this electric lunch box to ensure that he can enjoy a warm meal even when he's far from home. He can just plug it in and heat up last night's leftovers, soups or stews without tracking down a microwave. "I'm on the road every day, this little crockpot is great to plug into the truck or at stops. Food is hot within an hour," one satisfied shopper raved, adding that it "doesn't dry out food either." $40 at Amazon

Amazon Jteman Cell Phone Speaker Does he have a habit of cranking his phone volume up to 11? This three-in-one doodad is about to be his new best friend (besides you, of course). He can rest his phone or tablet on the stand for easy viewing, then connect it to the speaker via Bluetooth for easy listening. It even has a built-in microphone, so he can answer calls without, ya know, actually picking up the phone. $27 at Amazon

Pappy & Company Pappy & Company Handmade Bourbon Balls, Pack of 12 Chocolate and Valentine's Day go together like you and your guy. Steer clear of the heart-shaped varieties and go for these Louisville classics, which are infused with Kentucky bourbon and topped with pecans. $32 at Pappy & Company

Amazon Comfier Electric Scalp Massager Over the years, you've become his on-call masseuse. And while you'd never think about finding a replacement (right??), he'll be tempted to make the switch once he puts this electric scalp massager to the test. It has 28 nodes that rotate in opposite directions to stimulate the whole scalp — toggle between four different speeds, from slow and relaxing to more thorough. "I bought this for my husband because he constantly wants his head scratched, like a dog," one happy shopper wrote, adding that it was an "instant hit" and it's "also really nice on the neck and shoulders." $33 at Amazon

Minted Guest Check Custom Print This surely beats yet another framed photo. Customize this print with your go-to food order — tacos and margs, a double serving of truffle fries, a heavy pour of vino, you get the idea. Pick the background color, write your own text and decide if you want to get it framed or not. A basic white frame is an additional $10, but prices go up from there. $32 at Minted

Best Valentine's Day gifts for husbands under $100

Amazon Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager He practically spends his life in front of a screen. And he's not alone, because this futuristic-looking eye massager is selling in droves — more than 10,000 in the last month alone, to be exact. "I use this eye mask for eye strain, dry eye, and headaches, and it helps alleviate all three," one five-star fan wrote. He can switch between five different modes, which have varying compression, heat and music levels, until he finds the one that's just right. $52 at Amazon

Uncommon Goods The New York Times Custom Front Page Puzzle, 500 Pieces Here's an unconventional way to take him back to the moment you said "I do." As he pieces together this jigsaw, he'll recognize some of the headlines from your special day, all of which are taken straight from The New York Times front page. $55 at Uncommon Goods

Mark & Graham Mark & Graham Sporty Stripe Golf Headcover His golf gear should be up to par — no ifs, ands or putts about it. Instead of splurging on new clubs, give him a protective headcover to take care of the ones he already has. This monogrammed beaut is made out of faux leather that he can easily wipe clean after a long day on the greens. $59 at Mark & Graham

