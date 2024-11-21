We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
The 20 best Hanukkah gifts to give in 2024
Gift baskets, a family-friendly card game and $5 latke plushies — I've got more than enough ideas to cover all eight nights.
Santa's got the Christmas shopping covered, but you're on the hook for Hanukkah. Now, aren't you lucky! Actually, you are because I've done all the hard work for you and found the absolute best Hanukkah gifts you can give to just about anyone (and everyone) in your life.
Maybe you'd rather splurge on one big-ticket items than eight little ones. Or perhaps, you like the time-honored tradition of giving one small gift each night. Either way, you'll find more than enough gift ideas on the list below. Thoughtful gestures that encourage quality family time are always the best choice, but this selection also includes a bunch of top-rated tech, buzzy beauty releases and self-care staples that'll make your loved ones kvell.
From trending picks for kids and teens to gift baskets that you can send from miles away, you can't go wrong with any of these finds.
Harry & David Eight Nights of Hanukkah Gift
Sugarfina Kosher Candy Bento Box
Compartes Hanukkah Chocolate Gift Box
Li-Lac Chocolates Dreidel Filled with Gelt
Green's Babka Shabbat In a Box
Etsfmoa Beanie with Light
Nekteck Shiatsu Heated Massager
Twelve South AirFly Bluetooth Transmitter
Saker Mini Chainsaw
History Every Day Interactive Mug
Dearfoams Hannah Chenille Knit Clog
Kendra Scott Mini Elisa Necklace
Blriet Shower Steamers, Set of 8
Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask
L.L.Bean Tote Bag Key Chain
UNO Show ‘Em No Mercy Card Game
HomDsg Silicone Cowboy Hat Straw Covers, 4 Pack
Magna-Tiles Space Magnetic Construction Set
Laneige Midnight Minis
Spritz Latke Sour Cream and Applesauce Duo
Shop the best gifts for Hanukkah by category:
Best Hanukkah gift baskets and food gifts
The eight nights of Hanukkah just got a whole lot sweeter. Make it a tradition to open up this countdown after you light the menorah, so you have something to snack on throughout the evening's festivities. Some of the treats are on theme (gelt coins and blueberry candies stamped with the Star of David), others are simply Harry & David's fan favorites.
Hanukkah happens but once a year, so why not go all-out with a box of luxury candy? This dressed-up trio has something for every tastebud — lip-puckering sours, non-alcoholic gummies that give champagne vibes and the brand's signature fruity lips. The best part? Everything's kosher!
Rest assured, Compartes chocolates taste as good as they look. This limited-edition gift box is filled with eight decadent caramels— one for each night, plus an extra piece of dark chocolate to end things on an extra-sweet note.
Gelt are to Hanukkah what candy canes are to Christmas. Instead of just giving a handful of gold coins, opt for a milk or dark chocolate dreidel filled with a trio of gelt. Chocolate on chocolate? We see nothing wrong with that.
You know what every host wants? Someone (ahem, you!) to show up at their house with a full Shabbat spread. Spring for this box from Brooklyn-based Green's Babka, which comes with their famous babka, challah, cookies and chocolate rugelach — that's enough to feed up to 24 people!
Best Hanukkah gifts for men (including your husband)
Don't let the dark days of winter get the best of him. Once the sun goes down, he can switch the light on this beanie to guide him as he walks the dog, takes out the trash or tackles some outdoor chores. Get eight hours of light on a single charge, then power it back up with a standard USB charger.
The 42,000-plus five-star reviews speak for themselves. Take it from one knot-free customer, who raved that this bestselling massager is the "best purchase I've made from Amazon." They continued: "Yes, it is sold as a neck massager, but you can use it anywhere on your body. I just spent the last 30 minutes slowly going over my whole back and I feel amazing." Adjust between three intensity levels and crank up the heat to feel its full effect.
Flying can take a toll on any globe-trotter, but having all the right gadgets and gizmos up in the skies makes the experience way more bearable. Senior Tech Writer Rick Broida is a big fan of this "genius gadget," which plugs into the airplane seat's audio jack so he can pair his AirPods (or any wireless headphones) with ease. "It worked flawlessly, pairing easily with my AirPods Pro and remembering that connection from one session to the next," Broida wrote in his in-depth review.
Bet you didn't think he needed a tiny battery-powered chainsaw — until now. Yahoo readers are obsessed with this little guy (seriously, it's under 3 pounds), which cuts through thick branches and firewood with ease. One five-star reviewer raved that it "cuts through small saplings like a hot knife through butter," while another boasted that it "recharges very quickly and is very easy to clean and maintain, all of which makes this 70-year-old sea witch very happy."
Give him 365 new nuggets of info to share with anyone who will listen (or, ya know, pretend to). Each morning, he can scan the QR code on the back of the mug to learn about a monumental moment in history that happened on that day.
Best Hanukkah gifts for women (including your wife)
Cold feet no more. Oprah's been gushing about Dearfoam slippers for years, and this ultra-cozy knit pair is her latest fave. They earned a coveted spot on Oprah's Favorite Things List this year, with the gift-giving queen writing that they're the best way to give "relaxation-in-a-box to your nearest and dearest."
Go for the unexpected by picking up a daintier version of the brand's bestseller, the Elisa. Set on a textured gold or silver chain, the smaller pendant will really pop amid layers of delicate strands. Opt for this eye-catching fuschia magnesite or go with something more understated — whichever one suits her style.
Turn an average shower into a spa-worthy experience. Just pop one of these aromatherapy-packed pucks in the corner of the shower and let it work its magic. Get seven scents in each box, from soul-soothing lavender to energizing grapefruit.
Dubbed a "hug for your head," this weighted sleep mask evenly distributes pressure, so she can sleep more soundly. The reviews are impressive, with one well-rested shopper writing that they're now getting "at least 8 hours of sleep every night" — an upgrade from the four to six hours they were getting before. "It stays on me when I turn from my back to side," they added.
L.L Bean totes went viral this year — nearly 60 years after their release. Now, she can fully embrace the trend with this keychain version, complete with a zipper closure and the brand's signature stitching. Small but mighty, reviewers say it's the perfect size to stash AirPods, lip balm, breath mints and folded bills.
Best Hanukkah gifts for kids and teens
They already know and love UNO, but this version kicks things up a notch. The rules are more ruthless, the actions are wilder (Skip Everyone and Wild Draw 10, to name a couple) and it's fiercer on all fronts. It's still good fun for the whole family, though; "One hand can take as little as a few minutes to well over an hour," one merciless fan wrote, adding that it's "the worst game if you want to keep your friends."
Those "big dumb cups" that your teen has collected up the wazoo? They're not just for hydration; they're for fashion. These silicone straw covers, while functional, are also a stylish statement — especially if they want to distinguish their tumbler from everyone else's.
Magna-Tiles offer endless possibilities of play, so if your little one doesn't have any yet, the classic set is a solid place to start. But if you're looking for an out-of-this-world addition for aspiring astronauts, opt for this space-centered set, which topped this year's Amazon's Toy We Loves list. It comes with all the pieces to build a space shuttle and capsule, plus a mini astronaut and dozens of magnetic tiles to inspire bigger builds.
Everyone your teen cares about — from TikTokers to Hollywood A-listers like Sydney Sweeney — is singing Laneige's praises these days. The brand claims that their buzzy lip mask is sold globally every two seconds — and you're going to up that average when you snag this set of five minis, featuring sweet-as-candy scents like gummy bear and watermelon pop.
Latkes and sour cream go together like, well, latkes and apple sauce. These crispy, fried potato pancakes go hand in hand with Hanukkah — and this adorable plushie duo symbolizes that to a tee.
