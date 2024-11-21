The 20 best Hanukkah gifts to give in 2024

Hanukkah's still over a month away, but here's my advice: Buy your gifts now, so you can focus on celebrating when the time comes.

Santa's got the Christmas shopping covered, but you're on the hook for Hanukkah. Now, aren't you lucky! Actually, you are because I've done all the hard work for you and found the absolute best Hanukkah gifts you can give to just about anyone (and everyone) in your life.



Maybe you'd rather splurge on one big-ticket items than eight little ones. Or perhaps, you like the time-honored tradition of giving one small gift each night. Either way, you'll find more than enough gift ideas on the list below. Thoughtful gestures that encourage quality family time are always the best choice, but this selection also includes a bunch of top-rated tech, buzzy beauty releases and self-care staples that'll make your loved ones kvell.



From trending picks for kids and teens to gift baskets that you can send from miles away, you can't go wrong with any of these finds.

Shop the best gifts for Hanukkah by category:

Best Hanukkah gift baskets and food gifts

Harry & David Harry & David Eight Nights of Hanukkah Gift The eight nights of Hanukkah just got a whole lot sweeter. Make it a tradition to open up this countdown after you light the menorah, so you have something to snack on throughout the evening's festivities. Some of the treats are on theme (gelt coins and blueberry candies stamped with the Star of David), others are simply Harry & David's fan favorites. $110 at Harry & David

Sugarfina Sugarfina Kosher Candy Bento Box Hanukkah happens but once a year, so why not go all-out with a box of luxury candy? This dressed-up trio has something for every tastebud — lip-puckering sours, non-alcoholic gummies that give champagne vibes and the brand's signature fruity lips. The best part? Everything's kosher! $38 at Sugarfina

Compartes Compartes Hanukkah Chocolate Gift Box Rest assured, Compartes chocolates taste as good as they look. This limited-edition gift box is filled with eight decadent caramels— one for each night, plus an extra piece of dark chocolate to end things on an extra-sweet note. $40 at Compartes

Li-Lac Chocolates Li-Lac Chocolates Dreidel Filled with Gelt Gelt are to Hanukkah what candy canes are to Christmas. Instead of just giving a handful of gold coins, opt for a milk or dark chocolate dreidel filled with a trio of gelt. Chocolate on chocolate? We see nothing wrong with that. $14 at Li-Lac Chocolates

Goldbelly Green's Babka Shabbat In a Box You know what every host wants? Someone (ahem, you!) to show up at their house with a full Shabbat spread. Spring for this box from Brooklyn-based Green's Babka, which comes with their famous babka, challah, cookies and chocolate rugelach — that's enough to feed up to 24 people! $68 at Goldbelly

Best Hanukkah gifts for men (including your husband)

Amazon Etsfmoa Beanie with Light Don't let the dark days of winter get the best of him. Once the sun goes down, he can switch the light on this beanie to guide him as he walks the dog, takes out the trash or tackles some outdoor chores. Get eight hours of light on a single charge, then power it back up with a standard USB charger. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Nekteck Shiatsu Heated Massager The 42,000-plus five-star reviews speak for themselves. Take it from one knot-free customer, who raved that this bestselling massager is the "best purchase I've made from Amazon." They continued: "Yes, it is sold as a neck massager, but you can use it anywhere on your body. I just spent the last 30 minutes slowly going over my whole back and I feel amazing." Adjust between three intensity levels and crank up the heat to feel its full effect. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Twelve South AirFly Bluetooth Transmitter Flying can take a toll on any globe-trotter, but having all the right gadgets and gizmos up in the skies makes the experience way more bearable. Senior Tech Writer Rick Broida is a big fan of this "genius gadget," which plugs into the airplane seat's audio jack so he can pair his AirPods (or any wireless headphones) with ease. "It worked flawlessly, pairing easily with my AirPods Pro and remembering that connection from one session to the next," Broida wrote in his in-depth review. $35 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $35 at Kohl's

Amazon Saker Mini Chainsaw Bet you didn't think he needed a tiny battery-powered chainsaw — until now. Yahoo readers are obsessed with this little guy (seriously, it's under 3 pounds), which cuts through thick branches and firewood with ease. One five-star reviewer raved that it "cuts through small saplings like a hot knife through butter," while another boasted that it "recharges very quickly and is very easy to clean and maintain, all of which makes this 70-year-old sea witch very happy." $40 at Amazon

Uncommon Goods History Every Day Interactive Mug Give him 365 new nuggets of info to share with anyone who will listen (or, ya know, pretend to). Each morning, he can scan the QR code on the back of the mug to learn about a monumental moment in history that happened on that day. $28 at Uncommon Goods

Best Hanukkah gifts for women (including your wife)

Amazon Dearfoams Hannah Chenille Knit Clog Cold feet no more. Oprah's been gushing about Dearfoam slippers for years, and this ultra-cozy knit pair is her latest fave. They earned a coveted spot on Oprah's Favorite Things List this year, with the gift-giving queen writing that they're the best way to give "relaxation-in-a-box to your nearest and dearest." $31 at Amazon

Amazon Kendra Scott Mini Elisa Necklace Go for the unexpected by picking up a daintier version of the brand's bestseller, the Elisa. Set on a textured gold or silver chain, the smaller pendant will really pop amid layers of delicate strands. Opt for this eye-catching fuschia magnesite or go with something more understated — whichever one suits her style. $32 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $45 at Zappos$45 at Kendra Scott

Amazon Blriet Shower Steamers, Set of 8 Turn an average shower into a spa-worthy experience. Just pop one of these aromatherapy-packed pucks in the corner of the shower and let it work its magic. Get seven scents in each box, from soul-soothing lavender to energizing grapefruit. $10 at Amazon

L.L.Bean L.L.Bean Tote Bag Key Chain L.L Bean totes went viral this year — nearly 60 years after their release. Now, she can fully embrace the trend with this keychain version, complete with a zipper closure and the brand's signature stitching. Small but mighty, reviewers say it's the perfect size to stash AirPods, lip balm, breath mints and folded bills. $10 at L.L.Bean

Best Hanukkah gifts for kids and teens

Amazon UNO Show ‘Em No Mercy Card Game They already know and love UNO, but this version kicks things up a notch. The rules are more ruthless, the actions are wilder (Skip Everyone and Wild Draw 10, to name a couple) and it's fiercer on all fronts. It's still good fun for the whole family, though; "One hand can take as little as a few minutes to well over an hour," one merciless fan wrote, adding that it's "the worst game if you want to keep your friends." $15 at Amazon

Amazon HomDsg Silicone Cowboy Hat Straw Covers, 4 Pack Those "big dumb cups" that your teen has collected up the wazoo? They're not just for hydration; they're for fashion. These silicone straw covers, while functional, are also a stylish statement — especially if they want to distinguish their tumbler from everyone else's. $6 at Amazon

Kohl's Laneige Midnight Minis Everyone your teen cares about — from TikTokers to Hollywood A-listers like Sydney Sweeney — is singing Laneige's praises these days. The brand claims that their buzzy lip mask is sold globally every two seconds — and you're going to up that average when you snag this set of five minis, featuring sweet-as-candy scents like gummy bear and watermelon pop. $21 at Kohl's

Target Spritz Latke Sour Cream and Applesauce Duo Latkes and sour cream go together like, well, latkes and apple sauce. These crispy, fried potato pancakes go hand in hand with Hanukkah — and this adorable plushie duo symbolizes that to a tee. $5 at Target

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

