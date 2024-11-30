The 25 best Christmas gifts for her in 2024

She's one of your greatest gifts — and these expert-loved finds, ranging in price, practicality and personalization, will express exactly that.

The woman you love deserves nothing but the best this year...no pressure or anything! But seriously, unless she's told you exactly what she wants for Christmas, this gift's going to require some thought. But don't worry, I'll do the thinking for you. My first bit of advice is to do away with all the cheesy cliches and go for a unique gift for her instead. My second bit is to shop straight from the shopping list below. Everything is hand-picked by me and has my personal, under-the-tree satisfaction guarantee. Plus, they start at just $8.



As Yahoo's gifting expert, I can't bear the thought of you giving the woman you love — your wife, mom, sister, grandma, you name it — another cheap candle, coffee mug or throw blanket. More thoughtful gestures will steal the show, whether it's a heated massager to combat eye strain or a custom cocktail recipe book tailored to your "zest" friend.



Is she a practical queen? Then combine function and fashion with a pair of Oprah-approved Dearfoarms slippers or opt for an electric multicooker from Drew Barrymore's popular Walmart line. Or is she more keen on keeping up with the trends? This list of gift ideas includes brands she knows and loves, with buzzy finds from Stanley, Lululemon and Sol de Janeiro.

Keep scrolling for the best Christmas gift ideas for her at every budget, starting under $10. And while you're in the shopping mood, check out our list of standout Christmas gifts for men, too.

Shop the best Christmas gifts for her by category:

Best Christmas gifts for her under $25

Amazon Grace & Stella Eye Glow Trio The best self-care isn't always costly or time-consuming; it's the one she actually does. All she needs is 15 or 20 minutes tops to reap the benefits of these editor-approved eye masks — the pink ones moisturize, yellow has amino acids to energize tired under-eyes and blue illuminates thanks to niacinamide. $13 at Amazon

Amazon Soilsiu Candle Warmer Lamp Google named candle warmers one of last year's most-searched Christmas gifts — and they're still holding strong. While this isn't the exact model from their list, this farmhouse-style lamp is a current Amazon bestseller with all the bells and whistles, including a timer, dimmable light and remote control. "Makes the house smell great with no smoke fumes or flames," one glowing reviewer wrote, adding that it fits larger vessels like the "Bath and Body Works 3-wick candles no problem." $25 at Amazon

Amazon Pavoi Multi-Colored Chunky Huggie Earrings A little sparkle goes a long way, especially around the holidays. The next time she's hitting the town (or, ya know, leaving the house), she can trade out her basic hoops for these colorful crystal huggies, which one five-star fashionista raved "look and feel far more expensive than they are." $13 at Amazon

Amazon Burt's Bees Hand Repair Kit The winter trifecta — harsh winds, frigid temps and dry indoor air — is tough on the skin, and hands are one of the first places to show it. Nip itchy, cracked skin in the bud with this four-piece set, which comes with two nourishing hand creams — one jar to keep bedside, one tube for on-the-go hydration — and cuticle cream, plus cotton gloves to lock in the moisture. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Bedsure Wearable Blanket Hoodie She's cool and all, but that doesn't mean she wants to be cold. See what I did there? Whenever she catches a chill, she can throw on this wearable blanket to warm up her body from head to toe — while she's still working, eating, doing household chores or even walking the dog. Choose from 16 colors, ranging from basic neutrals to eye-catching brights. $24 at Amazon

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Merry Meadow Cookie Tray Set Paid for by Walmart Sure, you can always just whip up a batch of cookies, throw them in some Tupperware and call it a day, but I'm all for making classic gifts a little less predictable. My suggestion: Make her favorite treats as usual, then pair them with this floral stoneware set, so she can eat 'em in style. $13 at Walmart

Target Stanley Water Bottle Keychain Christmas Tree Ornament How many "big dumb cups" does she have? You might think it's one too many, but I'm sure she'd be more than happy to add another Stanley to her overflowing collection. Go for the unexpected by wrapping up this space-saving mini that pulls double duty as a keychain and Christmas ornament. That way she'll be able to bask in its cuteness long after the season wraps. $10 at Target

Best Christmas gifts for her under $50

Amazon Dearfoams Hannah Chenille Knit Slipper Oprah loves 'em, and she will too. These slip-ons, complete with a faux-fur cuff and memory foam insole, earned a coveted spot on Oprah's Favorite Things List this year, with Lady O writing that they're a great way to give "relaxation-in-a-box to your nearest and dearest." Pick from 12 colors and prints (I'm partial to this winter white shade). $29 at Amazon

Lululemon Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag You've seen this classic belt bag everywhere, but not sure what the hype's all about? One Lululemon shopper called it the "perfect little bag that fits the essentials without being bulky or heavy." Another said she "bought this for travel but now this is my everyday bag." And if she has one from a few years back, take this as a sign to refresh it with one of new color options — like this trendy cereluan blue. $38 at Lululemon

Amazon Kendra Scott Mini Elisa Satellite Short Pendant Necklace Kendra Scott is always a winner, and this dainty necklace is a more understated version of the brand's bestseller, the Elisa. It has a textured chain and tiny pendant, giving it just the right amount of sparkle for everyday wear. Go with a colorful pendant or something more neutral — whichever one you think better suits her style. $32 at Amazon

Uncommon Goods Wooden Flower Bouquet Building Kit Finally, flowers that won't ever wilt! First things first: She'll have to tap into her puzzle-loving mind to snap each sunflower, lilac, red camellia, pink rose and eucalyptus together — no glue necessary. "Each flower is packaged separately, so it is easy to find a stopping point and still get a sense of accomplishment," one proud puzzler wrote. Another chimed in: "It looks like something you'd want to keep out in your home." $40 at Uncommon Goods

Amazon Hoxis Slouchy Vegan Leather Tote This season's "it bag" is the definition of effortless chic — as is she. The slouchy style is loved by celebs (including model Bella Hadid) and while you could always splash out on a designer version, this affordable Amazon pick achieves the same look. "Looks and feels like real leather," an impressed customer wrote. "It's also the perfect size for me. I need enough room for all my stuff, but I don't want an enormous handbag." Double up on the season's trends by opting for the chocolate brown shade or pick from seven other colors, including black and dark red. $29 at Amazon

Kate Spade Outlet Kate Spade Outlet Dot Pickleball Set At this rate, it doesn't look like her pickleball obsession is going anywhere anytime soon. In a pickle trying to find the perfect present for her? Look no further than this game-ready set, which includes a ball and paddles in Kate Spade's signature polka dot print. $49 at Kate Spade Outlet

Quince Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater It'll be a very cashmere Christmas, indeed. Made with Quince's beloved Mongolian cashmere, this classic crewneck is three times as warm as wool yet lightweight enough for layering. Take it from this recent cashmere convert: "I haven't liked cashmere in the past, but this is super soft and not itchy at all. No need for a T-shirt underneath." Pick from 14 colors — some will match her sophisticated neutral palette, others will give a much-needed pop of color. $50 at Quince

Anthropologie Benedita Bow Ceramic Stoneware Platter Bows, once seen as a mere finishing touch, are now taking center stage. This bow-adorned platter, available in the contrasting combo shown here or a monochromatic white, is part of Anthropologie's larger Benedita Collection featuring dinnerware and serveware in the same timeless design. Let this platter stand on its own or pair it with another piece for a well-dressed table. $48 at Anthropologie

Wonderbly 'How to Make a Name-Tini' Personalized Cocktail Recipe Book It's always 'tini time in her world. Just tell Wonderbly her name and how you'd describe her (zesty, sweet, spicy or smooth), then pick from an assortment of book titles inspired by her drink of choice, from martins to margaritas and all the spritzy cocktails in between. They'll even include a toast tailored to her four best qualities (hand-selected by you, of course) and a personalized dedication, along with 29 recipes to help her keep the drinks flowing. $40 at Wonderbly

Best Christmas gifts for her under $100

Amazon Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager Try as you might, it's nearly impossible to avoid screens — especially given that we use them to communicate, work, pay bills and, ahem, shop. This, of course, can result in some serious eye strain, which is where this futuristic-looking gadget comes in handy. Toggle between different compression, vibration and heat levels to soothe dry, tired eyes. Want a truly spa-worthy experience? Connect your phone via Bluetooth to play music of your choice. It's also a must for anyone who deals with migraines or sinus pain: "I received this product on a day when I was having a massive migraine. Not only did it provide relief, but it relaxed me to the point I could fall asleep," one five-star fan wrote. $52 at Amazon

Amazon Sol de Janeiro Hydration Celebration Body Routine Gift Set A tub of Sol de Jeneiro's award-winning Bum Bum Cream will normally set you back $48, but you can snag this five-piece set with a full-size cream and four minis in the same decadent scent for just $20 more. Not only is it a serious steal, but it's a great way to stock up her toiletry bag with travel-friendly versions of the brand's perfume mist, body scrub, body wash and body oil. $68 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $68 at Kohl's

Amazon Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 10-in-1 Electric Multi-Cooker This do-it-all wonder replaces 10(!) of her kitchen go-tos: a sauté pan, skillet, slow cooker, stock pot, braiser, steamer, dutch oven, rice cooker, serving dish and warming tray. Make a meal from start to finish by choosing between seven preset functions, then pop the pot in the oven (up to 400°F) to reheat or crisp it up before serving. $59 at Walmart

Uncommon Goods Gardener's Harvest Basket She's got all the right tools to help her garden grow, but what about when it comes time to harvest the bounty? Give her this wood and wire hod (the official name for a garden basket), which can carry up to 20 pounds of produce. Personalize it with her name or something more creative ("Here for a good thyme") for an extra $13. $62 at Uncommon Goods

Best Christmas gifts for her over $100

Lake Lake DreamModal Kimono Pajama Set A quality pair of pajamas is the ultimate treat, especially as she's gearing up for hibernation season. Lake's silky-soft modal fabric is the epitome of luxury — and so is this chic wrap-style top. "This pajama set is the most comfortable I've ever worn. The quality is exceptional, and they wash up beautifully," one luxurious lounger wrote, adding that they didn't even wrinkle when she "packed them into a suitcase for international travel." $138 at Lake

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

