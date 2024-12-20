The 26 best Christmas gifts that'll arrive by December 25

I'm Yahoo's gifting expert, so take it from me: These are the ultimate Christmas gift ideas for all the men, women, kids and teens in your life.

Christmas is basically here, so there's no time like the present (get it?) to buy whatever's left on your holiday shopping list. And since I'm sure you feel like you've got nothing left to give at this point, I'm here to help — and the Christmas gifts below are, dare I say, the best of the best.



Sure, we're down to the wire, but who says you can't find great gifts at the last minute? Not me, that's who. I've compiled a list of Christmas gift ideas that range in price (starting under $25) and sentiment level that are still set to arrive by Dec. 25. Eyeing something unexpected for your mom or dad who seemingly has it all? Forget the Jelly of the Month Club nonsense and go with a digital picture frame or Storyworth subscription that will inspire more shared moments in the year to come. What about a Christmas gift for your, um, very particular tween or teen? Tap into the trends and get them something from Starface or Owala (or give 'em one of each to show that you know what's up).



Grouped by the recipient for easier shopping, scroll through this curated Christmas gift guide to find the perfect present for everyone on your list — from men and women of all ages to the kids that they're raising and all the loved ones in between. And if you're on stocking duty this year, take a look at this list of stocking stuffer ideas, along with options specifically for men and women (once you sort out their bigger presents, of course).

Shop the best Christmas gifts by category:

Best Christmas gifts overall

Amazon Wavelength Board Game Break up into teams (anywhere from 2 to twelve people) and see if you're on the same — wait for it — wavelength. One by one, teammates will give a clue (like gelato) and the rest of the team will put their heads together to decide where it falls on the spectrum (hot or cold). The closer you are, the more points you get! $31 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $31 at Target$48 at Belk

Amazon Lego Icons Poinsettia Building Set A bunch of Lego's holiday releases are long gone (yep, including that Christmas tree), but this zero-maintenance stunner is still in stock. Their creativity will blossom as they turn 608 pieces into this realistic-looking poinsettia, complete with posable foliage and a woven basket base. It's best suited for ages 18 and up, but younger builders can give it a whirl (with some backup, of course). $35 at Walmart Explore More Buying Options $50 at Target$50 at Kohl's

Amazon Our Place Wonder Oven Selena Gomez is a big fan of Our Place, so it's no wonder that the brand's small-but-mighty oven made this year's Google Holiday 100 (and not to mention, a spot on our list of the best air fryers!). This space-saving beauty can air fry, bake, roast, toast, reheat and broil , plus it comes with four accessories — a nonstick sheet pan, air fryer basket, wire rack and crumb tray — to help you get the job done. As of now, Spice (the one shown here) is the only color that'll arrive in time, but if you prefer one of the other shades, just let the recipient know that it'll show up at their door a couple of days late. $175 at Amazon

Tinggly Tinggly Merry Christmas Gift Voucher Because quality time is the best Christmas gift you can give. Instead of picking something on their behalf, let them choose from over 13,000 activities across 100+ countries in Tinggly's catalog. The world is their oyster: They can go with any experience worth the full price of the voucher, from skip-the-line tickets for the whole family at international hot spots to food tours much closer to home. $111 at Tinggly

Amazon Pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel Anyone who has a car could put this goo to good use. Press it into any hard-to-reach spots — cupholders, air vents, the steering wheel, you name it — and peel back years of dust, dirt and grime. Snag a few tubs (they're under $10 each!) and stick them in your loved one's stockings! $8 at Amazon

REI America the Beautiful Pass for 2024/2025 Make 2025 the year that they actually do the dang thing — and by that I mean check some destinations off their bucket list. With this pass, they'll get free entry for themselves and everyone else in their car at all of our national parks for a whole year from the month of purchase. $80 at REI

Best Christmas gifts for men

Amazon Etsfmoa Beanie with Light The days are getting shorter, but his to-do list certainly isn't. This beanie will keep his head nice and toasty, all while lighting his way when he walks the dog, takes out the trash or tackles a few chores once the sun has set. Get eight hours of light on a single charge, then power it back up with a standard USB charger before heading out on another after-hours adventure. Only select colors. including gray, red and coffee brown, will arrive by Christmas. So, choose wisely. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Kosin Barbecue Grill Lights, Set of 2 Sometimes, a problem solver is the best gift you can give. Enter this set of gooseneck lights, which can magnetically attach to any grill — Traeger, Weber, you name it — so he can actually see what's on the grates. He can set them up instantly since they come with AAA batteries — a rare feat in the gifting world! Get a two-pack for half off — that's two for the price of one! $15 at Amazon

Anker Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand How's his nightstand looking these days? If it's overrun with gadgets and gizmos, then follow Broida's lead and get this "one charger to rule them all." This sleek stand made Broida's list of the best tech gadgets because it "provides bedside homes for your AirPods, iPhone and Apple Watch, all charged wirelessly and magnetically via a single, unobtrusive power cord." It comes in white and black, but spring for the latter if you want an earlier arrival. $100 at Amazon

Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass Raise a glass to his favorite city, whether it's his current home or a place he lived way back when. Pair it with his liquor of choice or pick up a trio of glasses to represent his past, present and future. $20 at Uncommon Goods

Universal Yums Universal Yums Yum Yum Box 6 Month Subscription The way to a man's heart is through his stomach, so sign him up for this monthly subscription to make him feel the love for months on end. With each box, he'll get up to a dozen sweet and salty snacks from a different country from around the world. You pick the first destination, then Universal Yums takes it from there. $168 at Universal Yums

Best Christmas gifts for women

Amazon Engpure Candle Warmer Lamp Sure, candle warmers really made waves after being featured on the 2023 Google Holiday 100 List, but I'm here to tell you this craze isn't going anywhere anytime soon. While this isn't the exact model on their list, this chic glass lamp is an Amazon bestseller with all the bells and whistles, including a timer, dimmable light and remote control. $38 at Amazon

Walmart Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Electric Gooseneck Kettle, 1 L Paid for by Walmart Now, she'll be able to make a fast and easy brew when she needs it most. "I filled it halfway and the water was boiling in forty seconds. I didn't even have the tea bag out of the envelope yet," one rave reviewer wrote. This brewtiful kettle isn't just for tea drinkers, though: The angled, no-spill spout allows for a controlled pour, which is a perfect for pour-over coffee. Go with sage green or black if you want it by Christmas. $30 at Walmart

1-800-Flowers 1-800-Flowers Rosemary and Bright Tree Forget flowers. This may look like any ol' tabletop tree — that is, until you get a closer look and whiff. She can use it strictly as decor during the festive season, then repot it into something more evergreen (get it?) and keep it in her kitchen for easy access while she cooks. Pay an extra $10 to make sure it's delivered on Christmas Eve. $45 at 1-800-Flowers

Best Christmas gifts for parents

Amazon Renpho Eye Massager Eye strain's got nothin' on this cult-favorite massager. They can use the remote to toggle between different compression, vibration and heat levels to soothe dry, tired eyes. Want a truly spa-worthy experience? Connect your phone via Bluetooth to play the calming music of your choice. More than 20,000 Amazon shoppers picked up this futuristic-looking mask in the past month, including one who called it the "very thing you didn't know you needed." "Having my eyes massaged is nice, but the massage this device gives my temples is like HEAVEN! I even created a jazz playlist to listen to while getting the massage," they wrote. $76 at Amazon

Storyworth Storyworth Subscription Sometimes, the only thing that a parent wants is a listening ear. With an annual Storyworth subscription, they'll be prompted to think back to past moments that shaped them, reflect on the present and make predictions about the future. Their weekly writings and accompanying photos will be bound into a hardcover book when the year's up. $89 at Storyworth

Uncommon Goods Book Nook Reading Valet Need a gift for your bookworm that isn't, well, another book? This wooden valet will keep all of their reading essentials — their glasses, coffee mug, phone, you name it — within arm's reach. When they finally peel themselves away, they can rest their read on the triangle portion to hold their spot. $50 at Uncommon Goods

Best Christmas gifts for kids and teens

Amazon Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza This hand-slapping card game is fun for the whole family. One by one, players put down a card and say "Taco," "Cat," "Goat," "Cheese and "Pizza" in order. If the word matches the card, the last person to slap their hands down has to pick up all the cards. The first player to run out of cards wins. $10 at Walmart Explore More Buying Options $10 at Amazon$10 at Target

Ulta Starface Hydro-Stars Pimple Patches Giving acne products as gifts is usually a hard no for me, but pimple patches are now seen as a badge of honor of sorts. Inside this cheery case, they'll find 32 star-shaped patches that are just as cute as they are effective. The yellow ones are best for surface-level pimples, but you can spring for the blue to tackle deeper, clogged pores (or better yet, give 'em one of each). $15 at Ulta

Amazon Radio Flyer Amazon Delivery Truck The only thing better than watching your Amazon order arrive is seeing your little one scoot around on their own toddler-size delivery van. Made for ages two and up, this ride-on car also comes with three mini Amazon boxes and three wooden toys that the driver can deliver to happy customers (ahem, you). Place your orders, stat: This all-new release topped Amazon's 2024 Toys We Love List and will likely sell out before Santa takes flight. $40 at Amazon

Walmart Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle Another reusable water bottle? Hear me out on this one. Unlike the trendy tumblers on the market, this Amazon bestseller is virtually spill-proof, with our Deputy Editor Izabella Zaydenburg gushing that "it can be flipped upside down without leaking." It also comes in dozens of cute colors (that even your hard-to-please teen would approve of), has a built-in straw and keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours. $28 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your go-to shopping guide: See all of our gift guides in one spot. We've got gift ideas for all the different people in your life — men, women, kids, you name it.