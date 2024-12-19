The 28 best Christmas gifts that will arrive before December 25

Let me speak from experience: I never knew just how much a self-heating mug could revolutionize my morning coffee routine until the Ember came into my life. Just brew your drink, then set your ideal temperature (somewhere between 120-145°F) and sip for hours without catching a chill. Don't want to take my word for it? Broida said it's the best heated coffee mug and the household appliance he'd be most likely to save in a fire, which is quite the endorsement.

Ember mugs are selling fast, so color options are few and far between. Right now, copper and white are your best bet if you want 'em to arrive in time.