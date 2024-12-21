Yahoo Life Shopping
The 28 best Walmart deals to shop this week: Save big on Ninja, Dyson and more

Know what happens this weekend? The two shortest, darkest days of the year. On the bright side — with Christmas days a way and a new year approaching in less than two weeks — retailers are rolling out some incredible markdowns. To wit: We found the best Walmart deals on brand-name tech, kitchenware, clothes and more to the tune of 70 percent off or more.

There is truly nothing like cooking with a set of supremely sharp knives, and this top-of-the-line J.A. Henckels set makes the cut with a sharpener built into its block, all for just $140 — that's a savings of $517! Then you have a Ninja griddle for just $50 (that's $49 off). There's also a slew of Apple products on sale, like AirPods reduced to less than $200, and a gold-plated pendant for a massive 88% off.

Is it safe to call these steals a holiday miracle? We'd say so!

Top Walmart weekly deals:

Amazon

JBL Tune Beam True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds

$39$79Save $40

These JBL earbuds don't just look like AirPod doppelgangers. They also have a lot of incredible performance features, like active noise canceling, smart ambient technology (so you can still be aware of the world around you) and rich, immersive audio.

In white or black, it's on sale for a mere $39.

$39 at Walmart
Walmart

Apple AirTag

$24$29Save $5

Keep tabs on luggage, car keys and even your beloved pets with the now-iconic Apple AirTag. It syncs up the 'Find My' app to help them easily locate their prized possessions in real time, so it's the gift that keeps on giving.

$24 at Walmart
Walmart

Loritta Wool Socks (5 Pack)

$15$26Save $11

Got a cat-loving lady on your list? We found the purr-fect stocking stuffer: this set of five pairs of wool blend socks, each with a set of ears and whiskers peeking up above their boots. The cozy socks are warm yet sweat-wicking for ultimate comfort.

$15 at Walmart
Walmart

Moshu Drawstring Hooded Sweatshirt

$22$52Save $30

Need an extra layer to keep you toasty as we head into the heart of winter? This half-button hoodie is made of warm, breathable fabric that's soft against your skin. It's the perfect basic and comes in nine colors, but the best part is that it's $18, down from $80!

If ever there was a time to stock up, it's right now.

$22 at Walmart
Walmart

Cate & Chloe Zelda 18k White Gold Plated Pendant Necklace

$17$150Save $133

What's a New Year's Eve outfit with a little razzle dazzle? This gold-plated pendant (it comes in white, yellow or rose gold) holds an oval-cut simulated diamond crystal surrounded by sparkly chips on an 18-inch hypoallergenic chain. 

The made-in-the-USA bauble typically runs you $150. Today, this superstar is yours for ... $16!

$17 at Walmart
Walmart

J.A. Henckels 14-piece Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set

$140$300Save $160

Win the last-minute Christmas gift game with this set of genuine Henckels knives for a sliver of the retail price. The top-of-the-line German-made set includes every kind of blade a well-appointed kitchen needs, from steak knives to kitchen shears, all in a self-sharpening block that elevates your countertop appeal.

The set comes in 14, 18 or 20 pieces, starting at $140.

$140 at Walmart
Walmart

Ecetana Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers

$9$39Save $30

Is it even Christmas if there's not a pair of cozy slippers waiting for someone under the tree? This faux fur-lined pair with memory foam soles and anti-slip soles is the cure to a cold and snowy night.

$9 at Walmart
Walmart

Connect 4 Classic

$10$12Save $2

Simple? Yes. Addictive? Absolutely. Challenge your family to a battle of strategy on Christmas morning, and see who among you will achieve four-in-a-row victory and all-day bragging rights.

$10 at Walmart
Walmart

Monopoly Deal Card Game

$5$22Save $17

A Monopoly lightning round? This quick-play card version of the classic family game has all the “gotcha!” moments you love, minus the marathon board game commitment. It's perfect for road trips, too. 

Collect sets, dodge debt, and claim victory in just 15 minutes.

$5 at Walmart
Walmart

Lego Icons Poinsettia Plant Building Set

$35$50Save $15

Who needs a green thumb when you’ve got a red hot Lego set on your hands? This festive poinsettia blooms forever, no watering required. 

While away hour after hour with this riveting build.

$35 at Walmart
Walmart

Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box

$33$80Save $47

With over 790 colorful bricks, this set is the ultimate imagination station. Build cars, critters, castles, or whatever wild ideas pop into your head. 

It all packs into a sturdy box for easy cleanup, too.

$33 at Walmart
Walmart

Cookeez Makery Freezy Cakez Mix

$19$48Save $29

This playset lets kids “bake” squishy, scented plush treats that come to life fresh from the oven. 

A sprinkle of fun, a dash of creativity, and voilà — the sweetest (and coolest) plushie pals ever!

$19 at Walmart
Walmart

Apple 10.9-inch iPad (10th Generation)

$279$349Save $70

Make this iPad someone's go-to gadget for work, play and everything in between. With a stunning 10.9-inch display, 64GB of storage, and lightning-fast performance, this gadget multitasks like a pro: streaming, sketching, FaceTiming and beyond.

$279 at Walmart
Walmart

HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop

$189$399Save $210

With an Intel N200 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB of storage, this sleek silver Chromebook handles all your everyday tasks like a breeze. Light, fast, and ready for action, it's great for remote workers or anyone who travels a lot for their job.

$189 at Walmart
Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro 2

$190$249Save $59

Noise-canceling magic meets crystal clear sound with these AirPods Pro that deliver immersive audio, adaptive transparency and all-day comfort. With the USB-C MagSafe case, charging’s a breeze, too. 

AirPods Pro 2 have extra special features as of fall 2024, too: a built-in hearing test, clinical-grade hearing aid features and hearing protection/

$190 at Walmart
Walmart

Nexpow 6" Mini Chainsaw

$58$153Save $95

Enjoy impressive cutting power in a compact, cordless package that's lightweight and easy to maneuver. 

With a 6-inch blade, a safety lock, and two rechargeable batteries, it’s perfect for garden work or tackling DIY projects. 

$58 at Walmart
Walmart

Litheli Cordless Snow Shovel

$80$230Save $150

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Here's how to clean it up: the Litheli Cordless Snow Shovel is a lightweight and efficient tool that's perfect for small snow jobs. 

Powered by a 20V battery, it tackles snow but doesn't bog you down with cords. 

$80 at Walmart
Walmart

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Smokeless Fire Pit

$200$299Save $99

Transform an outdoor space into the ultimate cozy hangout year-round with this compact, smokeless fire pit delivers roaring flames without the eye-watering smoke. 

It includes a stand, so you can safely set it up anywhere, from your backyard to a campsite.

$200 at Walmart
Walmart

Ninja Sizzle 14" Electric Griddle

$50$99Save $49

This Ninja griddle takes your indoor cooking to the next level with rapid heating, precise temperature control and a nonstick surface. Christmas morning pancakes will be fluffy perfection — and cleanup’s always easy, too!

$50 at Walmart
Walmart

The Pioneer Woman 6 Qt Digital Slow Cooker

$24$35Save $11

For the gift recipient whose love for the Pioneer Woman knows no bounds, this quaint, floral number is the gift that keeps on giving. With its digital controls and locking lid, it serves up style and convenience night after night ... effortlessly.

$24 at Walmart
Walmart

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

$200$400Save $200

Vacuuming shouldn’t feel like a workout, and with this iconic stick vac, it's actually a breeze. Dyson's powerful suction is what makes this lightweight, cord-free machine a force to be reckoned with. Tackle carpets, hard floors and tricky corners like it's nothing with this half-price score.

And when you're done, an easy-to-empty bin keeps things mess-free.

$200 at Walmart
Walmart

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum

$97$199Save $102

Meet your new cleaning powerhouse for carpets, hard floors, and everything in between. Its Lift-Away feature transforms it into a portable vacuum for stairs and tight spots, while the XL dust cup means fewer trips to empty.

Messes don’t stand a chance against this under-$100 powerhouse.

$97 at Walmart
Walmart

Skechers Women's Summits

$40$65Save $25

Time for a new pair of Skechers? These blend style, comfort, and ease. With a breathable mesh design, slip-on convenience, and cushioned memory foam insoles, they'll keep you comfy all day long. 

They're perfect for long walks, errands or anything that requires you to stay on your toes — and wide widths are available for that just-right fit.

$40 at Walmart
Walmart

Fantaslook Color Block Sweatshirt

$14$70Save $56

Be cozy and chic in an oversized color block top, whether you're lounging by an open fire or running end-of-year errands. 

$14 at Walmart
Walmart

Fantaslook Plaid Flannel Shirt

$13$70Save $57

Your new winter wardrobe staple with its oversized fit and classic button-down style. Soft, cozy, and effortlessly cool, it pairs perfectly with jeans or leggings for that laid-back vibe. 

It comes in a slew of colors, each for just $13.

$13 at Walmart
Walmart

Nexpure Hair Dryer Brush

$33$90Save $57

Give yourself salon-worthy blowouts at home without doing any damage to your gorgeous tresses. With a ceramic titanium barrel, negative ion tech for anti-frizz magic, and versatile styling options, this tool is a pro for drying, straightening and volumizing in one go. 

$33 at Walmart
Walmart

Mizon Black Snail, All In One Cream

$11$13Save $2

Your skin’s new BFF for next-level hydration and glow. Packed with 90% snail mucin, this lightweight essence soothes, repairs, and boosts elasticity. Say goodbye to dryness and dullness — smooth, dewy, and plump skin is just a few drops away!

$11 at Walmart
Walmart

Lumineux Enamel-Safe & Peroxide-Free Teeth Whitening Strips

$17$41Save $24

Achieve a brighter smile without the peroxide. These dentist-formulated, enamel-safe strips use natural ingredients to lift stains gently. No sensitivity, no harsh chemicals — just a radiant, confident grin. 

$17 at Walmart
