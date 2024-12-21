The 28 best Walmart deals to shop this week: Save big on Ninja, Dyson and more

The 28 best Walmart deals to shop this week: Save big on Ninja, Dyson and more

Know what happens this weekend? The two shortest, darkest days of the year. On the bright side — with Christmas days a way and a new year approaching in less than two weeks — retailers are rolling out some incredible markdowns. To wit: We found the best Walmart deals on brand-name tech, kitchenware, clothes and more to the tune of 70 percent off or more.

There is truly nothing like cooking with a set of supremely sharp knives, and this top-of-the-line J.A. Henckels set makes the cut with a sharpener built into its block, all for just $140 — that's a savings of $517! Then you have a Ninja griddle for just $50 (that's $49 off). There's also a slew of Apple products on sale, like AirPods reduced to less than $200, and a gold-plated pendant for a massive 88% off.

Is it safe to call these steals a holiday miracle? We'd say so!

Top Walmart weekly deals:

Best Walmart weekly deals: Stocking stuffers

Amazon JBL Tune Beam True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds $39 $79 Save $40 These JBL earbuds don't just look like AirPod doppelgangers. They also have a lot of incredible performance features, like active noise canceling, smart ambient technology (so you can still be aware of the world around you) and rich, immersive audio. In white or black, it's on sale for a mere $39. $39 at Walmart

Walmart Loritta Wool Socks (5 Pack) $15 $26 Save $11 Got a cat-loving lady on your list? We found the purr-fect stocking stuffer: this set of five pairs of wool blend socks, each with a set of ears and whiskers peeking up above their boots. The cozy socks are warm yet sweat-wicking for ultimate comfort. $15 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekly deals: 70% off or more

Walmart Moshu Drawstring Hooded Sweatshirt $22 $52 Save $30 Need an extra layer to keep you toasty as we head into the heart of winter? This half-button hoodie is made of warm, breathable fabric that's soft against your skin. It's the perfect basic and comes in nine colors, but the best part is that it's $18, down from $80! If ever there was a time to stock up, it's right now. $22 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekly deals: Under $10

Walmart Ecetana Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers $9 $39 Save $30 Is it even Christmas if there's not a pair of cozy slippers waiting for someone under the tree? This faux fur-lined pair with memory foam soles and anti-slip soles is the cure to a cold and snowy night. $9 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekly deals: Toys and Games

Best Walmart weekly deals: Tech

Walmart HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop $189 $399 Save $210 With an Intel N200 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB of storage, this sleek silver Chromebook handles all your everyday tasks like a breeze. Light, fast, and ready for action, it's great for remote workers or anyone who travels a lot for their job. $189 at Walmart

Walmart Apple AirPods Pro 2 $190 $249 Save $59 Noise-canceling magic meets crystal clear sound with these AirPods Pro that deliver immersive audio, adaptive transparency and all-day comfort. With the USB-C MagSafe case, charging’s a breeze, too. AirPods Pro 2 have extra special features as of fall 2024, too: a built-in hearing test, clinical-grade hearing aid features and hearing protection/ $190 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekly deals: Outdoor

Walmart Litheli Cordless Snow Shovel $80 $230 Save $150 Dreaming of a white Christmas? Here's how to clean it up: the Litheli Cordless Snow Shovel is a lightweight and efficient tool that's perfect for small snow jobs. Powered by a 20V battery, it tackles snow but doesn't bog you down with cords. $80 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekly deals: Kitchen

Best Walmart weekly deals: Home

Walmart Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $200 $400 Save $200 Vacuuming shouldn’t feel like a workout, and with this iconic stick vac, it's actually a breeze. Dyson's powerful suction is what makes this lightweight, cord-free machine a force to be reckoned with. Tackle carpets, hard floors and tricky corners like it's nothing with this half-price score. And when you're done, an easy-to-empty bin keeps things mess-free. $200 at Walmart

Walmart Shark Navigator Lift-Away Vacuum $97 $199 Save $102 Meet your new cleaning powerhouse for carpets, hard floors, and everything in between. Its Lift-Away feature transforms it into a portable vacuum for stairs and tight spots, while the XL dust cup means fewer trips to empty. Messes don’t stand a chance against this under-$100 powerhouse. $97 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekly deals: Style

Walmart Skechers Women's Summits $40 $65 Save $25 Time for a new pair of Skechers? These blend style, comfort, and ease. With a breathable mesh design, slip-on convenience, and cushioned memory foam insoles, they'll keep you comfy all day long. They're perfect for long walks, errands or anything that requires you to stay on your toes — and wide widths are available for that just-right fit. $40 at Walmart Explore More Buying Options $55 at Boscov's

Walmart Fantaslook Plaid Flannel Shirt $13 $70 Save $57 Your new winter wardrobe staple with its oversized fit and classic button-down style. Soft, cozy, and effortlessly cool, it pairs perfectly with jeans or leggings for that laid-back vibe. It comes in a slew of colors, each for just $13. $13 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekly deals: Beauty

Walmart Nexpure Hair Dryer Brush $33 $90 Save $57 Give yourself salon-worthy blowouts at home without doing any damage to your gorgeous tresses. With a ceramic titanium barrel, negative ion tech for anti-frizz magic, and versatile styling options, this tool is a pro for drying, straightening and volumizing in one go. $33 at Walmart

