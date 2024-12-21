We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
The 28 best Walmart deals to shop this week: Save big on Ninja, Dyson and more
Know what happens this weekend? The two shortest, darkest days of the year. On the bright side — with Christmas days a way and a new year approaching in less than two weeks — retailers are rolling out some incredible markdowns. To wit: We found the best Walmart deals on brand-name tech, kitchenware, clothes and more to the tune of 70 percent off or more.
There is truly nothing like cooking with a set of supremely sharp knives, and this top-of-the-line J.A. Henckels set makes the cut with a sharpener built into its block, all for just $140 — that's a savings of $517! Then you have a Ninja griddle for just $50 (that's $49 off). There's also a slew of Apple products on sale, like AirPods reduced to less than $200, and a gold-plated pendant for a massive 88% off.
Is it safe to call these steals a holiday miracle? We'd say so!
Top Walmart weekly deals:
Cate & Chloe Zelda 18k White Gold Plated Pendant Necklace with Simulated Diamond Crystal ($133 off)
J.A. Henckels International Graphite 14-pc Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set ($517 off)
Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box ($27 off)
HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop ($210 off)
Apple AirPods Pro 2 ($59 off)
Ninja Sizzle 14-inch Electric Griddle ($49 off)
Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ($200 off)
Best Walmart weekly deals: Stocking stuffers
These JBL earbuds don't just look like AirPod doppelgangers. They also have a lot of incredible performance features, like active noise canceling, smart ambient technology (so you can still be aware of the world around you) and rich, immersive audio.
In white or black, it's on sale for a mere $39.
Keep tabs on luggage, car keys and even your beloved pets with the now-iconic Apple AirTag. It syncs up the 'Find My' app to help them easily locate their prized possessions in real time, so it's the gift that keeps on giving.
Got a cat-loving lady on your list? We found the purr-fect stocking stuffer: this set of five pairs of wool blend socks, each with a set of ears and whiskers peeking up above their boots. The cozy socks are warm yet sweat-wicking for ultimate comfort.
Best Walmart weekly deals: 70% off or more
Need an extra layer to keep you toasty as we head into the heart of winter? This half-button hoodie is made of warm, breathable fabric that's soft against your skin. It's the perfect basic and comes in nine colors, but the best part is that it's $18, down from $80!
If ever there was a time to stock up, it's right now.
What's a New Year's Eve outfit with a little razzle dazzle? This gold-plated pendant (it comes in white, yellow or rose gold) holds an oval-cut simulated diamond crystal surrounded by sparkly chips on an 18-inch hypoallergenic chain.
The made-in-the-USA bauble typically runs you $150. Today, this superstar is yours for ... $16!
Win the last-minute Christmas gift game with this set of genuine Henckels knives for a sliver of the retail price. The top-of-the-line German-made set includes every kind of blade a well-appointed kitchen needs, from steak knives to kitchen shears, all in a self-sharpening block that elevates your countertop appeal.
The set comes in 14, 18 or 20 pieces, starting at $140.
Best Walmart weekly deals: Under $10
Is it even Christmas if there's not a pair of cozy slippers waiting for someone under the tree? This faux fur-lined pair with memory foam soles and anti-slip soles is the cure to a cold and snowy night.
Simple? Yes. Addictive? Absolutely. Challenge your family to a battle of strategy on Christmas morning, and see who among you will achieve four-in-a-row victory and all-day bragging rights.
A Monopoly lightning round? This quick-play card version of the classic family game has all the “gotcha!” moments you love, minus the marathon board game commitment. It's perfect for road trips, too.
Collect sets, dodge debt, and claim victory in just 15 minutes.
Best Walmart weekly deals: Toys and Games
Who needs a green thumb when you’ve got a red hot Lego set on your hands? This festive poinsettia blooms forever, no watering required.
While away hour after hour with this riveting build.
With over 790 colorful bricks, this set is the ultimate imagination station. Build cars, critters, castles, or whatever wild ideas pop into your head.
It all packs into a sturdy box for easy cleanup, too.
This playset lets kids “bake” squishy, scented plush treats that come to life fresh from the oven.
A sprinkle of fun, a dash of creativity, and voilà — the sweetest (and coolest) plushie pals ever!
Best Walmart weekly deals: Tech
Make this iPad someone's go-to gadget for work, play and everything in between. With a stunning 10.9-inch display, 64GB of storage, and lightning-fast performance, this gadget multitasks like a pro: streaming, sketching, FaceTiming and beyond.
With an Intel N200 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB of storage, this sleek silver Chromebook handles all your everyday tasks like a breeze. Light, fast, and ready for action, it's great for remote workers or anyone who travels a lot for their job.
Noise-canceling magic meets crystal clear sound with these AirPods Pro that deliver immersive audio, adaptive transparency and all-day comfort. With the USB-C MagSafe case, charging’s a breeze, too.
AirPods Pro 2 have extra special features as of fall 2024, too: a built-in hearing test, clinical-grade hearing aid features and hearing protection/
Best Walmart weekly deals: Outdoor
Enjoy impressive cutting power in a compact, cordless package that's lightweight and easy to maneuver.
With a 6-inch blade, a safety lock, and two rechargeable batteries, it’s perfect for garden work or tackling DIY projects.
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Here's how to clean it up: the Litheli Cordless Snow Shovel is a lightweight and efficient tool that's perfect for small snow jobs.
Powered by a 20V battery, it tackles snow but doesn't bog you down with cords.
Transform an outdoor space into the ultimate cozy hangout year-round with this compact, smokeless fire pit delivers roaring flames without the eye-watering smoke.
It includes a stand, so you can safely set it up anywhere, from your backyard to a campsite.
Best Walmart weekly deals: Kitchen
This Ninja griddle takes your indoor cooking to the next level with rapid heating, precise temperature control and a nonstick surface. Christmas morning pancakes will be fluffy perfection — and cleanup’s always easy, too!
For the gift recipient whose love for the Pioneer Woman knows no bounds, this quaint, floral number is the gift that keeps on giving. With its digital controls and locking lid, it serves up style and convenience night after night ... effortlessly.
Best Walmart weekly deals: Home
Vacuuming shouldn’t feel like a workout, and with this iconic stick vac, it's actually a breeze. Dyson's powerful suction is what makes this lightweight, cord-free machine a force to be reckoned with. Tackle carpets, hard floors and tricky corners like it's nothing with this half-price score.
And when you're done, an easy-to-empty bin keeps things mess-free.
Meet your new cleaning powerhouse for carpets, hard floors, and everything in between. Its Lift-Away feature transforms it into a portable vacuum for stairs and tight spots, while the XL dust cup means fewer trips to empty.
Messes don’t stand a chance against this under-$100 powerhouse.
Best Walmart weekly deals: Style
Time for a new pair of Skechers? These blend style, comfort, and ease. With a breathable mesh design, slip-on convenience, and cushioned memory foam insoles, they'll keep you comfy all day long.
They're perfect for long walks, errands or anything that requires you to stay on your toes — and wide widths are available for that just-right fit.
Be cozy and chic in an oversized color block top, whether you're lounging by an open fire or running end-of-year errands.
Your new winter wardrobe staple with its oversized fit and classic button-down style. Soft, cozy, and effortlessly cool, it pairs perfectly with jeans or leggings for that laid-back vibe.
It comes in a slew of colors, each for just $13.
Best Walmart weekly deals: Beauty
Give yourself salon-worthy blowouts at home without doing any damage to your gorgeous tresses. With a ceramic titanium barrel, negative ion tech for anti-frizz magic, and versatile styling options, this tool is a pro for drying, straightening and volumizing in one go.
Your skin’s new BFF for next-level hydration and glow. Packed with 90% snail mucin, this lightweight essence soothes, repairs, and boosts elasticity. Say goodbye to dryness and dullness — smooth, dewy, and plump skin is just a few drops away!
Achieve a brighter smile without the peroxide. These dentist-formulated, enamel-safe strips use natural ingredients to lift stains gently. No sensitivity, no harsh chemicals — just a radiant, confident grin.
