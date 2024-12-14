The 30+ best Walmart deals to shop this weekend: Save big on Apple, KitchenAid and more

This weekend is bracketed by two potentially ominous numbers: It starts on Friday the 13th and ends with Christmas and Hanukkah just 10 days away. Here's hoping you made it through the former without any cosmic mishaps and are inspired by the latter to get your holiday shopping in gear.

The good news is, Walmart's weekend sale provides lots of numbers to feel great about as you take on that gift list. Got an aunt who's ready to cry uncle over their cable bill? This Roku streaming device, now just $19, is how they can cut the cord. Help that sister or niece of yours get glammed up for 2025 with a Nexpure hair brush/styler ($33 — that's an $82 markdown). Make someone's tootsies toasty with these animal-themed house slippers ($14). And go ahead and help that budding musician in the family get in tune with their passion via this electronic keyboard (almost 70% off).

At press time, all of those steals can be yours (read: theirs) by Christmas, provided that you get started in 5 ... 4 ... 3 ... 2 ... 1...

Top Walmart weekend deals:

Best Walmart weekend deals: 70% off or more

Walmart Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum $70 $320 Save $250 Don't let its svelte profile fool you; this cordless wonder has a powerful motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up all that dirt, pet hair, dust and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, tile and more. When fully charged, it will give you up to 40 minutes of nonstop cleaning — ample time to give the entire house a once-over. The Yahoo reader favorite is now down to $70 (and the lowest price we've seen it!). $70 at Walmart

Walmart Fantaslook Plaid-Flannel Shirt $13 $70 Save $57 Suit up this flannel season in style! This plaid button-down is the perfect addition to any wintry wardrobe. It has a slightly oversized fit and a curved hem to flatter a variety of shapes, and it's ideal for layering with your favorite warm jacket. Plus, it comes 14 different plaid shades — all for just $13 (lowest price ever alert, even if the starting price is a bit exaggerated). $13 at Walmart

Walmart Beautypeak Full-Length Mirror, 64" x 21" $46 $199 Save $153 Equal parts decorative and functional, this stunner will up the elegance factor of any room you place it in (and you'll be able to give your outfit a once-over before you head out the door). More than 5,000 shoppers think it's worthy of a perfect rating, and at over 75% off, this is one deal you'll "reflect" on fondly. $46 at Walmart

Walmart Hoofun Electric Spin Scrubber $25 $100 Save $75 The cleaning has to get done, but you can give your weary arms a break by letting this nifty doodad do all of the hard work. Its bristles spin at a rate of up to 400 r/minute to bust away grime from grout, the tub — pretty much anywhere that could use a deep clean. It comes with seven heads for targeting different areas of your home — and at 75% off? It's a no-brainer. $25 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekend deals: $10 or less

Walmart Ecetana Fuzzy Open-Toe Slippers $9 $39 Save $30 With an interior covered in faux fur that's tootsie-friendly, these open-toe slippers will keep you warm during this transitional weather and beyond. The supportive insole keeps your dogs from barking after a long day, while an anti-skid sole ensures you can also wear them outside. Available in two additional colors — white and black. $9 at Walmart

Walmart Lego Nutcracker Building Set $9 $13 Save $4 Kids (and adults!) ages 8 and up will have a blast constructing this 208-piece set. Once it's complete, they can use the lever in the back to move the arms and mouth, and come Christmas 2025, it'll make a fun display piece. $9 at Walmart

Walmart Malloni Home Cotton Towel Set, 3-Pack $10 $22 Save $12 Real talk: Those threadbare towels in your linen closet have served you well, and it's time to retire them. Luckily, replacements won't break the bank, seeing as this cotton set is a mere $10 for a bath towel, hand towel and washcloth. At this price, grab several sets to have on hand for guests — good luck choosing between the 20-plus colors it comes in! $10 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekend deals: Gifts and holiday

Walmart Renpho Muscle Massager $50 $160 Save $110 Sore, achy muscles happen to the best of us — but that doesn't mean you should just grin and bear it. Since schlepping to a masseuse can get costly, many people are turning to massage guns. While these handy devices can be a huge help, they tend to come with a high price tag. Lucky for you (or anyone on your Nice List), we found one on sale for $50, all the way down from $160! Flip through 20 speeds and six massage heads to find the level of targeted relief you need. $50 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekend deals: Toys and games

Walmart Lego Icons Tiny Plants Building Set $40 $50 Save $10 Perfect for the casual builder, this 758-piece set includes nine adorable plants and flowers that can be split among the entire family. A number of reviewers gushed that this was this was their first time building Legos post-childhood and agreed that this was the perfect reintroduction. $40 at Walmart

Walmart Sorry! $10 $12 Save $2 With Sorry!, players have no option but to turn on each other to try to win the game. You'll chase your opponents around the board while trying to get your pawns to the finish line. Cards tell you to move forward and back and can even send you back to the start, making for an exciting evening. $10 at Walmart

Walmart Joyracer 24V 2-Seat Truck $200 $600 Save $400 The young ones will enjoy a taste of the open road (er, driveway) by cruising around in this sturdy two-seater. Older kids can steer it manually, but it also comes with a remote control that parents can operate if they choose. Safety features include seatbelts (of course) and non-deflatable wheels, as well as LED lights for when the sun starts to set. $200 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekend deals: Tech

Walmart Roku Express HD Streaming Device $17 $29 Save $12 Don't want to shell out big bucks for a new TV? No worries — you can upgrade your home theater for just $19 with this Roku streamer. Just plug it into your TV and connect to your Wi-Fi, and soon you'll be bingeing everything during the cold winter months. It makes a terrific gift as well. $17 at Walmart

Walmart TCL 55-Inch Class S4 4K Smart TV $228 $348 Save $120 You'll save a whopping $120 with this deal, so if your old telly's on the fritz, go ahead and add this highly rated (as in, more than 21,000 perfect ratings) smart TV to your cart. It boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution for crystal-clear imagery, as well as easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms right on the home screen. $228 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekend deals: Outdoor

Walmart Untimaty 6-Inch Mini Chainsaw $30 $60 Save $30 Windy winter storms are a-coming, and sometimes the resulting fallen branches are a bit too large to be cut down to size by hand. This chainsaw is lightweight and simple to use, but don't let the demure size fool you. With a six-inch blade, it has more than enough cutting power to handle most jobs. The handle comes with a rubberized grip that makes it easy to hold, even with just one hand, as well as a lock button that means you won't accidentally start things up while carrying it. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Avapow Car Battery Jump-Starter $56 $180 Save $124 'Tis the season for frozen car batteries, which is why this jump starter — now discounted a whopping $124 — can literally be a lifesaver. It comes with intelligent clamps that will notify you if there are any issues and LED lights so you can see at night. It also works as a strobe light or an SOS light in an emergency and as a power bank for your electronic devices. $56 at Walmart

Walmart Greenworks 80V 12" Cordless Electric Brushless Snow Shovel $247 $350 Save $103 Shoveling snow the old-school way can be exhausting, not to mention nearly back-breaking. With an electric option like this one, you'll have a whole lot of help cleaning up after Mother Nature's latest onslaught. You'll get up to 45 minutes of runtime with a fully charged battery, meaning you can quickly clear your driveway, sidewalks, patios and more — the shovel will leave a 12" clearing path and 6" clearing depth. Best of all, the ergonomic design eliminates back pain... ahh, sweet relief! (There are versions of this at other retailers for less, but they don't come with a battery — this one does!) $247 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekend deals: Kitchen

Walmart Carote 8-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set $80 $220 Save $140 Preparing homemade meals is much more enjoyable when you're not cooking with scratched, gunky pots and pans. If yours are ready to be replaced, you don't have to spend a fortune. These are made from induction-ready granite material, so they're safe for all stovetops, and nonstick so they're great for any at-home chef. Save over 60% on this hard-working set. $80 at Walmart

Walmart Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker $149 $199 Save $50 People of all pronouns (you, I, we) scream for ice cream — yes, even when it's cold! This wildly popular appliance will satiate everyone's sweet tooth until it's warm enough for the ice cream truck to roll around. It churns out everything from ice cream and sorbet to milkshakes and more — just add your ingredients, freeze overnight, press a button and ta-da! Plus, you'll be able to customize your creation with your favorite mix-ins. This price beats Amazon's, so "scoop" it up while you can. Check out our full Ninja Creami review for more. $149 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekend deals: Home

Walmart Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $200 $400 Save $200 Been dyin' to try a Dyson? Now would be a great time to snag this lightweight dust destroyer, considering it's 50% off. It can run for up to 40 minutes before needing a recharge, and because it's cordless, you won't have to look for a free outlet each time to move it to a different room. Oh, and it comes with several cleaning attachments, has a whole-machine filtration system and is effective on both hard and carpeted flooring. $200 at Walmart

Best Walmart weekend deals: Style

Walmart Skechers Summits Slip-On Sneakers $40 $65 Save $25 March your way into a loved one's heart this holiday season by gifting them a pair of comfy, all-day walking shoes — and grab another for yourself while you're at it. These Skechers slip-ons have a soft, breathable mesh upper and memory foam insole for cushioning and support. Wide-width options ensure a cozy fit for everyone. $40 at Walmart

Walmart Big Chill Quilted Puffer Coat $35 $105 Save $70 Trends come and go, but a classic puffer jacket will always stick around. This simple pick — just $35! — features the most flattering quilted pattern and is topped off with a cozy faux fur-lined collar. It also has zip-closure pockets so you can securely stash all your essentials. Snag it in any of four colors in sizes S to 3X. $35 at Walmart