The 30+ best Walmart deals to shop this weekend: Save big on Apple, KitchenAid and more

This weekend is bracketed by two potentially ominous numbers: It starts on Friday the 13th and ends with Christmas and Hanukkah just 10 days away. Here's hoping you made it through the former without any cosmic mishaps and are inspired by the latter to get your holiday shopping in gear.
The good news is, Walmart's weekend sale provides lots of numbers to feel great about as you take on that gift list. Got an aunt who's ready to cry uncle over their cable bill? This Roku streaming device, now just $19, is how they can cut the cord. Help that sister or niece of yours get glammed up for 2025 with a Nexpure hair brush/styler ($33 — that's an $82 markdown). Make someone's tootsies toasty with these animal-themed house slippers ($14). And go ahead and help that budding musician in the family get in tune with their passion via this electronic keyboard (almost 70% off).
At press time, all of those steals can be yours (read: theirs) by Christmas, provided that you get started in 5 ... 4 ... 3 ... 2 ... 1...
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 9-Quart Air Fryer for $68 ($71 off)
Stearns and Foster Cooling Memory Foam Pillows for $30 ($59 off)
KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $259 ($100 off)
Best Walmart weekend deals: 70% off or more
Don't let its svelte profile fool you; this cordless wonder has a powerful motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up all that dirt, pet hair, dust and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, tile and more. When fully charged, it will give you up to 40 minutes of nonstop cleaning — ample time to give the entire house a once-over. The Yahoo reader favorite is now down to $70 (and the lowest price we've seen it!).
Suit up this flannel season in style! This plaid button-down is the perfect addition to any wintry wardrobe. It has a slightly oversized fit and a curved hem to flatter a variety of shapes, and it's ideal for layering with your favorite warm jacket. Plus, it comes 14 different plaid shades — all for just $13 (lowest price ever alert, even if the starting price is a bit exaggerated).
Hoops are a style staple, not least because they look beautiful dressed up or down. These C&C earrings take that look to the next level, with 18-karat white gold plating, tastefully crusted with dazzling Swarovski crystals. Another plus: They're hypoallergenic and contain no lead or nickel, so they won't cause probs for even the most sensitive skin.
Equal parts decorative and functional, this stunner will up the elegance factor of any room you place it in (and you'll be able to give your outfit a once-over before you head out the door).
More than 5,000 shoppers think it's worthy of a perfect rating, and at over 75% off, this is one deal you'll "reflect" on fondly.
The cleaning has to get done, but you can give your weary arms a break by letting this nifty doodad do all of the hard work. Its bristles spin at a rate of up to 400 r/minute to bust away grime from grout, the tub — pretty much anywhere that could use a deep clean. It comes with seven heads for targeting different areas of your home — and at 75% off? It's a no-brainer.
Best Walmart weekend deals: $10 or less
With an interior covered in faux fur that's tootsie-friendly, these open-toe slippers will keep you warm during this transitional weather and beyond. The supportive insole keeps your dogs from barking after a long day, while an anti-skid sole ensures you can also wear them outside. Available in two additional colors — white and black.
Kids (and adults!) ages 8 and up will have a blast constructing this 208-piece set. Once it's complete, they can use the lever in the back to move the arms and mouth, and come Christmas 2025, it'll make a fun display piece.
Real talk: Those threadbare towels in your linen closet have served you well, and it's time to retire them. Luckily, replacements won't break the bank, seeing as this cotton set is a mere $10 for a bath towel, hand towel and washcloth. At this price, grab several sets to have on hand for guests — good luck choosing between the 20-plus colors it comes in!
Best Walmart weekend deals: Gifts and holiday
Sore, achy muscles happen to the best of us — but that doesn't mean you should just grin and bear it. Since schlepping to a masseuse can get costly, many people are turning to massage guns. While these handy devices can be a huge help, they tend to come with a high price tag. Lucky for you (or anyone on your Nice List), we found one on sale for $50, all the way down from $160! Flip through 20 speeds and six massage heads to find the level of targeted relief you need.
No, your eyes aren't deceiving you: These sparkling studs are indeed a whopping $95 off. They're destined to become your giftee's go-to pair, as they are the perfect size for everyday wear. The halo style adds extra shimmer to enhance the 18-karat white gold plated finish. Plus, they're hypoallergenic and come packaged in a giftable box — perfect for the holidays.
Still haven't gotten your living room's holiday centerpiece? There's still time! Rock around the Christmas tree in style this season — this tinsel-tastic sparkler will be sure to add extra holiday cheer to any room you place it in. It's ready to glow with dozens of warm white LED lights for the perfect festive look.
The weather outside might be frightful, but that doesn't mean we can't zhush up our cold weather accessories. You (or your recipient) will look so chic sporting this pearl-accented hat and scarf duo on chilly days, and the classic black design will go with any puffer coat.
Best Walmart weekend deals: Toys and games
Perfect for the casual builder, this 758-piece set includes nine adorable plants and flowers that can be split among the entire family. A number of reviewers gushed that this was this was their first time building Legos post-childhood and agreed that this was the perfect reintroduction.
With Sorry!, players have no option but to turn on each other to try to win the game. You'll chase your opponents around the board while trying to get your pawns to the finish line. Cards tell you to move forward and back and can even send you back to the start, making for an exciting evening.
Aspiring Chopins will be able to start their piano journey courtesy of this keyboard's three built-in teaching modes. It comes with a stand, music stand, power adaptor, padded stool, LED screen, headphones and even a microphone for singing along as they play. Oh, and at $90, it's far more affordable than a baby grand.
The young ones will enjoy a taste of the open road (er, driveway) by cruising around in this sturdy two-seater. Older kids can steer it manually, but it also comes with a remote control that parents can operate if they choose. Safety features include seatbelts (of course) and non-deflatable wheels, as well as LED lights for when the sun starts to set.
Best Walmart weekend deals: Tech
If you've had an iPad on your wishlist, this is the most recent version of this model and it's on rare sale. (It was lower for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but this is one of the best prices we've seen otherwise.) As the unofficial Goldilocks of tech (less bulky than a laptop but larger than a smartphone), this tablet keeps you connected on the go or at home, and you can use it for everything from reading books to taking notes to watching videos.
Our tech editor named this the "best tablet for 2024" owing to its "under-the-hood improvements, including a faster processor, more RAM (4GB instead of 3GB), Bluetooth 5.0 (up from 4.2) and a USB-C charging port."
Experience the ultimate in home entertainment with this sleek TV. With perfect blacks, vibrant colors, every show or movie dazzles. And with Dolby Vision, it gives you a true cinematic experience in your living room. Grab it now and save $400.
"Watching TV is now like going to the movies!" gushed one fan. "Football games are really cool as we feel like we are in the stadiums."
Don't want to shell out big bucks for a new TV? No worries — you can upgrade your home theater for just $19 with this Roku streamer. Just plug it into your TV and connect to your Wi-Fi, and soon you'll be bingeing everything during the cold winter months. It makes a terrific gift as well.
You'll save a whopping $120 with this deal, so if your old telly's on the fritz, go ahead and add this highly rated (as in, more than 21,000 perfect ratings) smart TV to your cart. It boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution for crystal-clear imagery, as well as easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms right on the home screen.
Best Walmart weekend deals: Outdoor
Windy winter storms are a-coming, and sometimes the resulting fallen branches are a bit too large to be cut down to size by hand. This chainsaw is lightweight and simple to use, but don't let the demure size fool you. With a six-inch blade, it has more than enough cutting power to handle most jobs. The handle comes with a rubberized grip that makes it easy to hold, even with just one hand, as well as a lock button that means you won't accidentally start things up while carrying it.
'Tis the season for frozen car batteries, which is why this jump starter — now discounted a whopping $124 — can literally be a lifesaver. It comes with intelligent clamps that will notify you if there are any issues and LED lights so you can see at night. It also works as a strobe light or an SOS light in an emergency and as a power bank for your electronic devices.
Shoveling snow the old-school way can be exhausting, not to mention nearly back-breaking. With an electric option like this one, you'll have a whole lot of help cleaning up after Mother Nature's latest onslaught. You'll get up to 45 minutes of runtime with a fully charged battery, meaning you can quickly clear your driveway, sidewalks, patios and more — the shovel will leave a 12" clearing path and 6" clearing depth. Best of all, the ergonomic design eliminates back pain... ahh, sweet relief! (There are versions of this at other retailers for less, but they don't come with a battery — this one does!)
Best Walmart weekend deals: Kitchen
If a standard air fryer simply won't suffice for your cooking needs, then behold this "Beaut." The extra-large size and TriZone technology means you can cook two different foods at once. Plus, it's as attractive as it is versatile.
Preparing homemade meals is much more enjoyable when you're not cooking with scratched, gunky pots and pans. If yours are ready to be replaced, you don't have to spend a fortune. These are made from induction-ready granite material, so they're safe for all stovetops, and nonstick so they're great for any at-home chef. Save over 60% on this hard-working set.
The word Aid in its name isn't a throwaway — this timeless kitchen standby will do all the heavy lifting for you, whether you're cooking or baking a culinary treat. Score $100 off right now at Walmart on the 4.5-quart, tilt-head model in gorgeous colors like the pictured Pistachio.
People of all pronouns (you, I, we) scream for ice cream — yes, even when it's cold! This wildly popular appliance will satiate everyone's sweet tooth until it's warm enough for the ice cream truck to roll around.
It churns out everything from ice cream and sorbet to milkshakes and more — just add your ingredients, freeze overnight, press a button and ta-da! Plus, you'll be able to customize your creation with your favorite mix-ins. This price beats Amazon's, so "scoop" it up while you can.
Check out our full Ninja Creami review for more.
Best Walmart weekend deals: Home
If there's one type of Shark we're always happy to run into, it's one that's on sale — and this over-50% off deal is pretty Jaws-dropping. Complete with a HEPA filter, this bad boy will help purify the air while it sucks up dust bunnies.
Pick up these pair of Serta gel memory foam pillows while they're down to $30. They're cooling to help you avoid night sweats while you've got the heat cranking in the winter, and they're supportive to boot. The memory foam will cradle your head and neck for a better night's sleep, too.
Save time, space and money with this two-in-one cleaner, which both vacuums and mops to clean up just about any floor-bound mess you're likely to come across in your home. It's cordless, with a 30-minute runtime on a full charge, and safe for all sealed hard floors and surfaces.
Been dyin' to try a Dyson? Now would be a great time to snag this lightweight dust destroyer, considering it's 50% off. It can run for up to 40 minutes before needing a recharge, and because it's cordless, you won't have to look for a free outlet each time to move it to a different room.
Oh, and it comes with several cleaning attachments, has a whole-machine filtration system and is effective on both hard and carpeted flooring.
Best Walmart weekend deals: Style
March your way into a loved one's heart this holiday season by gifting them a pair of comfy, all-day walking shoes — and grab another for yourself while you're at it. These Skechers slip-ons have a soft, breathable mesh upper and memory foam insole for cushioning and support. Wide-width options ensure a cozy fit for everyone.
Trends come and go, but a classic puffer jacket will always stick around. This simple pick — just $35! — features the most flattering quilted pattern and is topped off with a cozy faux fur-lined collar. It also has zip-closure pockets so you can securely stash all your essentials. Snag it in any of four colors in sizes S to 3X.
Can we take a second to swoon over these precious puppy slip-ons? They're just too cute! Not to mention, incredibly soft, cushy and warm to keep your dogs (pun intended) cozy all winter. The non-slip soles offer more stability on slick surfaces, and while these are extremely gift-worthy, we wouldn't blame you for keeping them one bit. (Also available in bear, bull, butterfly, cat and sea turtle options.)