The 8 best ways to keep cold drafts from invading your home this winter

Leave the chilly breezes where they belong — outside — with thermal curtains, insulation kits and other finds starting at just $5.

With temperatures dropping across the country, it's more important than ever that your house stays warm and well-insulated. After all, who wants Jack Frost nipping at their nose while they're hanging out on the couch? Sure, you can crank up your thermostat, but that'll cost you in the long run.

The best way to keep chilly air outside where it belongs is to stop drafts however you can, whether that means adding new weatherstripping to your door or doubling up on curtains. Of course, before you start sealing air leaks, you need to know where they're coming from. The Department of Energy suggests doing a careful visual inspection, looking for cracks or gaps around areas like outlets, door and window frames, baseboards and fireplace dampers. On a windy day, you can also place your hand by potential weak spots to feel for cold air. You can also light a candle and carefully move it near windows and doors; if the flame flickers, you have a draft.

Bigger insulation projects will probably require you to hire a pro, but minor fixes are easy and affordable — plus you get the added savings of a lower energy bill. Read on for our favorite ways to dodge the draft (you know what we mean!). And for more tips, check out this guide to prepping for snow storms.

1. Replace old weatherstripping

Weatherstripping goes around door and window frames and can wear out over time. It's made from materials like vinyl, foam and felt, and many options come with a self-adhesive backing, so all you need to do is peel up the old stuff and stick down the new. If you're not sure what kind of weatherstripping you have, bring some old strips to the hardware store and ask for help finding a match.

Duck Duck Brand Self-Adhesive Foam Weatherstrip Seal One of the most inexpensive and easiest-to-install types of weatherstripping, this foam tape seals gaps up to 5/16 inches wide around doors and windows. (It compresses when you close the door or window, which creates a seal.) For extra staying power, you can reinforce the tape with staples. $5 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $5 at Walmart

2. Apply window film

Believe it or not, applying one of those shrink-wrap films to windows — the kind you heat up with a hair dryer — can make a major difference keeping heat inside! Look for crystal-clear film, so you can still easily see outside. Bonus: This treatment should also help reduce glare and UV light entering your house. (Just keep in mind you won't typically be able to open windows, so it's a seasonal solution, not a permanent one.)

Lowe's Frost King Clear Polyethylene Window Insulation Kit When I interviewed home maintenance pros about prepping your house for winter weather, this was one of the first items that William James, Frontdoor handyperson expert, recommended. It lets you seal up to five windows, and the extra-thick film can be applied either from the outside or inside of your house. $14 at Lowe's

3. Install a door sweep or draft stopper

Typically made of aluminum or stainless steel with a brush or flexible section at the bottom, door sweeps are attachments that can help close up that gap between your door and the threshold. You typically screw them in, though you can also find adhesive versions. If you're worried about the sweep dragging on your carpet, look for one that automatically retracts.

An even simpler solution is a a fabric draft stopper. Simply place one of these foam-and-cloth barriers at the bottom of your door, then hang it up when you don't need it. Easy!

Lowe's Frost King 3' x 1-1/4" Door Weather Strip Using this barrier is as simple as nestling it tight up against the bottom of your door. Just unzip the cover and toss it in the wash if it gets dirty. $10 at Lowe's

Amazon Swisselite 36-Inch Under Door Stopper On the hunt for something with a little more personality? This plaid pup does the job and looks good too! $23 at Amazon

4. Double up on drapes

Most standard drapes can reduce heat loss from a warm room by up to 10%, according to the DOE — so why not double the effect by layering your curtains? For example, pair sheer panels with thicker patterned drapes. All you need is a double rod. The result will not only cozy up your space but make it look more high-end (layering fabrics is an easy way to create that quiet luxury look everyone's obsessed with these days).

Amazon Umbra Twilight Double Curtain Rod Set Umbra makes high-quality home accessories, and this sleek double rod is no exception. The wraparound design makes this perfect for blackout curtains because it lets you bring the fabric past the edge of your window — so no sun can sneak through. $19 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $30 at Wayfair

Amazon Amazon Basics Adjustable 1-Inch Double Curtain Rods A solid basic option, this double rod is finished with chunky end caps that give a slightly utilitarian look. It's backed by more than 18,000(!) perfect five-star reviews. $35 at Amazon

Wayfair Shantice Adjustable Double Curtain Rod Looking for something a little fancier? This classy brass double rod features clear acrylic end caps for glam Palm Beach vibes. $65 at Wayfair

5. Or try thermal curtains

Another smart option: Invest in a set of thermal curtains, which are typically made with multiple layers of fabric to trap warm air and keep it inside a room. (Note these are slightly different from blackout curtains, which — though great at keeping out light — don't necessarily offer insulation.) The term "thermal curtains" sounds utilitarian, I know, but they're not all solid black and gray! Scroll on for some stylish picks.

Wayfair Eclipse Polyester Curtain Panel Velvet instantly makes a room feel warmer and more welcoming — and this curtain takes it to the next level with a Thermalayer lining made of insulating yarns that also damper noise and light. Just keep in mind you're paying for quality here, as this price is for a single panel. $37 at Wayfair

Amazon DriftAway Ada Lined Thermal Window Curtains, Set of 2 Panels Fancy a floral? These are double-layered and feature a vintage-style botanical print that gets raves for its vibrant colors. In fact, more than 1,200 shoppers have given these panels a perfect five-star review. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Nicetown Thermal Insulated Drapes A set of thermal curtains for under $25? These are definitely a steal — plus they're a favorite among Amazon shoppers with more than 63,000 five-star ratings. Nab them in classic white, or for something unexpected, try sunny yellow or lavender. There are 35 colors available! $21 at Amazon

6. Add a curtain to your door

Drapes aren't just for windows! You can help bolster the insulation of a drafty door with thermal curtains, which are often quilted and feature a split design so you can still go in and out. That said, this solution is typically best for areas that don't get a ton of foot traffic, like a rarely used side door, because they only work when they're fully closed.

Amazon Zhhan Magnetic Thermal Insulated Door Curtain Like a puffy jacket for your door, this cover is made from waterproof, stain-resistant oxford cloth that's been coated for durability. Install it as a seasonal fix in place of your screen door and revel in the coziness. $33 at Amazon

Amazon Mpmedo Magnetic Thermal Insulated Door Curtain More than 1,000 Amazon shoppers gave this nifty find a five-star rating, praising how easy it is to install (you attach it to your doorframe using magnetic tape, then the curtain snaps in place). "I am shocked at how well this works to keep the cold air out (I have it hanging in between my basement mud room and the rest of the basement)," wrote one impressed fan. "It is one of my favorite things to tell people about. I would absolutely recommend this. Super easy to install too." $29 at Amazon

7. Insulate outlets and switch plates

You may be shocked to know that drafts can even come through wiring holes, such as outlets. The good news is there are products out there to help you seal up these spots, including inexpensive foam gaskets. The International Association of Certified Home Inspectors recommends installing these between outlets or switches and their cover plates, and to really block air flow, insert plastic child-safety plugs into outlets if you're not using them.

Amazon Tondiamo Outlet Insulators, 30 Pieces If you're also noticing air flow from light switches, consider these well-reviewed, versatile foam pads. Each one has a variety of cut outs so you can customize it for an outlet, standard toggle switch or a flat rocker switch/dimmer. $8 at Amazon

8. Caulk gaps

For gaps in window or door frames that are 1/4 or less, a bit of caulking should do the trick. Check around your home's exterior, and if you see any old or deteriorating caulk. Scrape it off and apply the new stuff along the seam of the frame.

