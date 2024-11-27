The best 10 secret deals exclusive to Amazon Prime members on tech, travel and home goods, starting at $8

Let's be straight: You're likely taking your Amazon Prime membership for granted. There are so many perks that come with this membership you may not know about. You may know it offers free two-day shipping, instant access to thousands of movies on Amazon Prime Video, pharmacy discounts and Whole Foods delivery. But there's one perk you might not be taking full advantage of: VIP access to secret sales, thanks to a Prime-exclusive portal that spans several categories. That's right — there's an entire secret section packed with special deals that only Prime members can shop.



Those looking for an affordable pair of well-reviewed wireless earbuds are in luck, as these are on sale for just $16 for Prime members. Need a fluffy throw blanket for those at-home movie nights? This one's on sale for just $12 and shoppers say it's both super soft and warm.



If you've yet to unlock this hidden hub, we've rounded up 11 steals to get you on your way. Keep scrolling for the best deals you're likely to see at Amazon (or anywhere else).

Amazon Pavilia 2-in-1 Travel Blanket Pillow $20 $40 Save $20 with Prime Always chilly? Don't spend extra on an airplane blanket that may or may not be clean. This popular travel throw, which doubles as a pillow, is incredibly soft and warm and zips up to clip onto your luggage handle. "I am a flight attendant. I got this as a gift and it's the best!" one professional traveler wrote. "The material is very durable. It's so soft and fluffy, yet I can still fold it into a small pillow." Save $20 with Prime $20 at Amazon

Amazon Aikoper Space Heater $23 $40 Save $17 with Prime It's time for the space heaters to come out to play. There's so much we love about this one: It's portable, has a built-in thermostat and features heating and fan modes. An impressive 17,000+ shoppers have given it a perfect rating. "I'm actually surprised how small and warm this heater is!" one fan wrote. "It blows heat strong and has a pick-up or fall-over shut-off function. I plan to use this in my home office area for added warmth this winter!" Save $17 with Prime $23 at Amazon

Amazon Olanly Bathroom Rug, 30x20 $9 $15 Save $6 with Prime When you first step out of the shower, you want to rest your feet on something soft and absorbent and this chenille bath rug fits the bill. It comes in over 20 colors and 10 sizes and, best of all, it's machine-washable. "The rug is great," one fan wrote. "I love how cozy my feet feel after a shower and stepping onto the rug. It's quite easy to utilize. The color is the exact match. You cannot slip, the value for money is right and it functions as it should." Save $6 with Prime $9 at Amazon

Amazon BolaButty Wireless Bluetooth Speaker $20 $27 Save $7 with Prime This cute and compact portable Bluetooth speaker has over 12,000 five-star fans. Why? It packs a serious audio punch and will get the party started after Thanksgiving dinner. The battery lasts up to 20 hours on a full charge and it's even waterproof. "For $20, you really can't beat it," one impressed shopper wrote. "It was super easy to set up and connected right away to my phone. It's a decent weight and feels sturdy. I love the sound quality too. The battery life is impressive as well." Save $7 with Prime $20 at Amazon

Amazon Gritin Rechargeable Book Light $8 $10 Save $2 with Prime Love reading in bed? No need to turn on the lamp and disturb your spouse. This light clamps right onto your book and doesn't require batteries. When it dies, all you need to do is recharge it via USB-C. You also get to choose from five levels of brightness, so you're always have the right amount of light for your conditions. "For its size, it holds quite the power, several brightness settings that fit all scenarios," one fan wrote. "I've used it as a very subtle light source to read in the dark without it bothering my eyes and as a flashlight during blackouts for it can also light up a room." Save $2 with Prime $8 at Amazon

Amazon Bedsure White Throw Blanket $16 $22 Save $6 with Prime This popular bed throw is a mighty fine alternative to a weighted blanket, especially considering that it's on sale for just $13 for Prime members. This one is 50 x 60 inches, but you can choose from eight sizes and 27 colors. "I wasn't sure about this throw, but after reading the reviews, I took the plunge," one five-star reviewer wrote. "It's a perfect lap size and covers my feet. Super soft and warm while being very lightweight." Save $6 with Prime $16 at Amazon

Amazon Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, Medium $150 $170 Save $20 with Prime This checked suitcase is one of Samsonite's most rugged and durable — just ask the more than 2,800 five-star reviewers at Amazon. The hard-side spinner is scratch-resistant, made to withstand the rigors of air travel and comes with a 10-year limited warranty. "The contours of this luggage make it appear smaller than it really is," one reviewer wrote. "The room inside is spacious and fits everything we needed for two people on a weeklong trip. The TSA lock is a nice touch and easy to set." Save $20 with Prime $150 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.