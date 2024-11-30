We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
The best Black Friday deals under $50 — shop our favorites from Amazon, Walmart, Target, Our Place, Nordstrom and more
These Black Friday sales under $50 include top brands like Keurig, Lego and Lululemon, to name a few.
Listen, we know holidays can be stressful. It's time to treat yourself: So kick back and relax with a little retail therapy. Well, "little" might be inaccurate, considering how good these Black Friday deals are. This is a prime time to take care of that lingering holiday gift list, which shouldn't be too difficult; we're seeing sales on fan-favorite brands like Adidas, Keurig, Lululemon and Lego, with many prices marked down to under $50. (With that in mind, be sure to snag a few goodies for yourself while you're at it.)
Now, as people who are constantly referencing price trackers and monitoring sales daily, we'll be honest with you: Not all markdowns are created equal. Original prices are often boosted to make it seem like you're saving more than you really are, and unless you're as familiar with these products as we are, it can be difficult to decipher which deals are the real, well, deals.
But we're here to guide you every step of the way, with regular price updates and comparisons across retailers to ensure we're sharing only the best of the best discounts. So, ready to see what you can score for a steal? Keep scrolling and start saving!
Saker Mini Chain Saw$32$52Save $20 with coupon
ChomChom Roller$20$28Save $8
ThisWorx Car Vacuum$22$38Save $16 with code
Pocaland Bidet Attachment$30$127Save $97 with Prime | Lowest price ever
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker$20$35Save $15
Crest 3D Whitestrips, 44 Strips$28$46Save $18 | Lowest price this year
Colorfulkoala Dreamlux High Waisted Workout Leggings$23$34Save $11
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush$30$60Save $30
Gaiatop Space Heater$25$30Save $5 with Prime
Lululemon Envital Bra$29$48Save $19
Beautypeak Full-Length Mirror, 64" x 21"$46$199Save $153
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Sneaker$39$75Save $36
Keurig K-Express Essentials Coffee Maker$49$59Save $10
Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber, 18-Piece Kit$25$30Save $5
Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers, 3-Pack$26$32Save $6
Lego Disney Advent Calendar 2024$20$45Save $25
Isotoner Mya Microsuede Gloves$15$44Save $29
Mali+Lili Lola Beauty Bag Duo$25$44Save $19 with coupon | Lowest price ever
Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender$10$13Save $3 with Prime | Lowest price ever
Kasa Smart Plug, 4-Pack$20$30Save $10
Our Place Main Plates, Set of 4$30$50Save $20
Gap Logo Hoodie$20$50Save $30 | Lowest price ever
Amazon Fire TV Stick$18$40Save $22 | Lowest price ever
Nordstrom Cashmere Gloves$30$49Save $19
Lego Christmas Tree$31$45Save $14 | Lowest price ever
Sur La Table Electric Salt & Pepper Mill Set$25$80Save $55
Anrabess Cardigan Jacket$34$70Save $36 | Lowest price ever
KitchenAid Ribbed Silicone Oven Mitt, Set of 2$15$35Save $20 | Lowest price ever
Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips, 21 Treatments$30$50Save $20 | Lowest price ever
CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence$13$25Save $12 with Prime
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack$38$80Save $42 with coupon
Kitchen Mama Auto Electric Can Opener$21$35Save $14 with Prime
Anrabess Batwing Oversized Sweater$30$60Save $30
Sam's Club Membership$20$50Save $30
Ninja Blast Portable Blender$40$60Save $20
Blue Apron 4-Week Meal Subscription$40$91Save $51
Dermora Golden Glow Under-Eye Patches, 15 Pairs$5$12Save $7 with Prime and code
The best Black Friday deals under $50
Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty chainsaw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this top-seller is cordless for even more convenience, and the on-page coupon brings it down to one of its all-time lowest prices.
One Yahoo editor gave it a try, saying, "While testing the Saker, I first noticed that it was very easy to hold in one hand. I also appreciated the safety features, including a safety lock that must be pressed before the saw activates. This gave me some comfort that it wouldn't just 'go off' if I squeezed it too tight while walking between locations. It's also easier to use than something like pruning shears, which can be heavy and unwieldy and take much longer to get the same job done."
Check out our full Saker Mini Chainsaw review for more.
Got pets? You'll want this iconic accessory in your cart. It removes hair and fur from your upholstery and clothing without any of that sticky tape so you can keep using it until the cows come home.
This is one of the best prices we've seen in years, and it'll save you money on paper refills.
Spare your friends from sitting in a car covered in fast food crumbs the next time you give them a ride. With this No. 1 bestselling car vac, you'll be able to keep your interior looking like new, and its 16-foot cord means it'll easily reach the trunk. It includes three attachments for getting into all sorts of spaces and weighs under 2.5 pounds.
Check out our full ThisWorx Car Vacuum review for more.
We know what you're thinking: "Do I really need a bidet?" And if you're perfectly content shelling out for TP and wiping your bum with a scratchy sheet of paper that does a questionable job at best, the answer is no.
But, in the event that you're ready to improve your backside hygiene game, this easy-install accessory is a total game changer. Not only is it more thorough than wiping, it'll also make you feel like you're getting a spa treatment. It's over 75% off — and while we've yet to see it listed for the "original price," this is still as low as it's ever been.
This nifty contraption is a fave of Yahoo staff and readers alike. Says one editor: "I was skeptical at first. After all, I was used to spending a lot of time crafting breakfast sandwiches. But after using this device once, I was hooked. It pristinely cooked every element of the sandwich — even the egg! The ham was smoky and warm, the cheese was perfectly melted and the egg was the ideal level of gooeyness. Plus, my English muffin didn't get soggy."
It's not often on sale, and this is about as low as we've ever seen it marked down to (it currently beats Amazon's price, and you'll get free shipping with your Circle 360 membership). It makes a fun gift, hint-hint!
If your less-than-glowing chompers could use some restoration, the folks at Crest say these bestselling strips can make teeth up to 20 shades whiter in just 22 days (that's almost one shade per day!).
According to the brand, you're guaranteed to have a noticeably whiter smile, and with this kit, you'll get some bonus express treatments for same-day results. This sale drops the price to as low as we've seen it in years. Now that's something to say "cheese!" about.
Colorfulkoala leggings come in tons of styles that have collectively racked up tens of thousands of perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers. The Dreamlux Leggings, according to the brand, feature a material that "has a special molecular structure [that makes] it comfortable to the skin and more durable and temperature-resistant than other fabrics."
I happen to love my pair; if you're looking for leggings that are comparable to Lululemon, these are an affordable alternative (though they're supremely comfortable in their own right). You can stock up on several colors for less than half the price of many high-end brands, which I'd very much advise doing.
Keep those pearly whites, well, pearly and white with this No. 1 bestselling electric toothbrush. It provides 40,000 vibrations per minute to kick plaque to the curb, and you'll get eight brush heads included — enough to last two and a half years!
This 50% discount is about as low as it gets. Be sure to check out our roundup of the best electric toothbrushes — where it was named the best overall pick — for more.
This little wonder might be one of the most aesthetically pleasing household appliances we've come across, with its wooden legs and minimalist design. But while it might look like a million bucks, it's currently down to its best price in months. Plus, it can help lower your heating bill!
In spite of its compact size, it's quite powerful. It has two heat modes — 1000-watt high heat and 600-watt medium heat, both of which take just seconds to kick in. But it also has a cooling fan mode, meaning this isn't a machine you'll only pull out for a few months.
At 6.3 inches tall and just over 2 pounds, it's incredibly portable, making it a cinch to bring from room to room. And, most importantly, its safety features include overheating protection, as well as automatic shutoff should it tip over.
Lululemon sales are rare, which is why you'd be wise to snag this highly rated sports bra while it's nearly $20 off. It offers medium support for cups up to size C, and the sweat-wicking fabric will help keep things dry during your workout.
Functionality and comfort aside, we also love the chic crisscross straps and flattering V-neck cut. It comes in three neutrals, so go ahead and stock up.
Check out our fashion and beauty writer's Lululemon wishlist for more.
Equal parts decorative and functional, this stunner will up the elegance factor of any room you place it in (and you'll be able to give your outfit a once-over before you head out the door).
More than 6,000 shoppers think it's worthy of a perfect rating, and at over 75% off, this is one deal you'll "reflect" on fondly.
These sneakers are just what the doctor (or a suitably accredited medical professional) ordered. We're talking about nurses, who routinely work extra long shifts and barely get to sit down. They love to brag about how Cloudfoams have saved their feet. You can walk ... and walk and walk. This shoe will provide the support you need to keep up — even if you’re covering a lot of ground.
They're a favorite among restaurant servers too. They’re punishing their feet all night long, and these sneaks are a much-needed relief. They’re cute and when you're working overtime, they support your feet with memory foam cushioning. And when things get messy, their textile upper wipes clean easily, making them even more practical. Grab 'em while they're over 45% off.
Rise and grind! Just kidding — with this top-selling Keurig, making coffee is as simple as filling the tank with water, popping in a K-Cup of your choice and pressing a button.
Let's face it, mornings can be hectic, and the last thing you need as you're rushing around is an involved java-making process. This speedy brewer takes all the work out, and it's down to just $49.
Grubby grout is no match for this handheld grime-buster, which scrubs an insane 60 times per second to spare your arms from an unnecessary workout. Essentially an electric toothbrush for your home, it can fit into all of those little hard-to-reach nooks (AKA, the dirtiest spots in the house) and comes with different heads for targeting corners, appliances and more.
This is about as low as this kit's been on sale for all year — check out our full Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber review for more.
Ready to swap your stained food storage containers for a spiffy new set? This No. 1 bestselling pack comes with three containers and lids, as well as drop-in trays that allow you to separate foods within the same bin. Pretty cool, huh?
Also cool: The fact that this trio is down to the best price we've seen all year.
Yahoo Gifting Editor Amanda Garrity routinely leads us to scads of inspired ideas, including this fun option, which is down to one of its best prices of all time.
"Invite Elsa, Tiana, Ariel, Mirabel and Moana to your holiday table," she says. "Build a small scene for each princess — including Ariel's undersea palace — then flip over the box to play the built-in board game with up to five other Disney fans."
Check out her roundup of the best advent calendars for more.
Garrity says, "I know, I know, gloves aren't exactly the most novel gift idea, but they're one of those things that we all need to refresh every couple of winters. These fleece-lined favorites are just as practical as they are pretty: One Amazon shopper raved that 'the fur cuff is perfect and looks expensive,' while another mentioned that they 'kept my hands warm during my trip to the northeast and in cold weather.' The best of both worlds, eh?"
That 66% discount isn't too shabby, either...
Check out her roundup of the best Christmas gifts for her for more.
And for the cosmetics lover ... "This dynamic duo made Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2023, and we can see why," says Garrity. "Pack makeup into the small pouch and stuff it inside the larger drawstring one, which also turns into a chic crossbody thanks to the removable strap." We've yet to see this set on sale for less than it is now.
Check out her roundup of the best unique gifts for more.
Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor.
No, it's not the most massive discount, but we've yet to see it on sale for less. Makes a cool stocking stuffer!
Senior Tech Deals Writer Chris McGraw says, "These widely compatible smart plugs work with almost all smart-home services outside of HomeKit (and even that can be configured through IFTTT), but the true selling point is the fact that you get four for just $20. That's less than $5 per plug — an absolute steal with how useful these little gadgets actually are."
This is as low as we've seen them drop in years, and they make cool stocking stuffers!
Check out his roundup of the best Black Friday tech deals for more.
Ready to swap your mismatched plates for a chic, cohesive collection? Look no further than this elegant speckled stoneware set, which features four large plates.
Their minimalist design will elevate any table, but they're subtle enough to let the food be the star of the show. At 40% off, you might want to grab a few sets! (Psst: Celebs like Oprah and Selena Gomez are fans of this brand.)
Check out our roundup of the best Our Place Black Friday deals for more.
Bundle up with this classic sweatshirt that has a fleecy interior and pockets for storing small essentials or warming up your hands. At 60% off, this is as low as we've ever seen it, so snag a few while multiple colors are on sale (prices vary).
Record-low price right here! The Fire TV Stick is a great way to add smart functions to a "dumb" TV. It also works if you have a smart TV and you just don't like the interface.
It's a wild 55% off right now for a limited time.
Cashmere sweaters might be out of our price range, but these lovely accessories fall right within budget. Shoppers describe them as being "very soft," "very elegant" and "sumptuously cozy," and they'll make braving the harsh winter weather feel a little more luxurious.
At nearly 40% off, these would make beautiful, affordable gifts, but definitely treat yourself to a pair too!