The best Christmas gifts for her that will warm any woman's heart

Try as you might, it's nearly impossible to avoid screens — especially given that we use them to communicate, work, pay bills and, ahem, shop. This, of course, can result in some serious eye strain, which is where this futuristic-looking gadget comes in handy. Toggle between different compression, vibration and heat levels to soothe dry, tired eyes. Want a truly spa-worthy experience? Connect your phone via Bluetooth to play music of your choice.

It's also a must for anyone who deals with migraines or sinus pain: "I received this product on a day when I was having a massive migraine. Not only did it provide relief, but it relaxed me to the point I could fall asleep," one five-star fan wrote.