The best Christmas gifts in 2024 for everyone on your holiday shopping list

I'm Yahoo's gifting expert, so take it from me: These are the ultimate Christmas gift ideas for all the men, women, kids and teens in your life.

Christmas is coming! And now that we're well into December, there's no time like the present to decide exactly what you're going to stick underneath the tree. Working with very little input from the people on your list? Not a problem because it's literally my job to identify the best gift ideas across the internet — and the Christmas gifts below are, dare I say, the best of the best.



Here, you'll find unique gifts that range in price (starting at just $10), sentiment level and niche interest. Eyeing something unexpected for your mom or dad who seemingly has it all? Forget the Jelly of the Month Club nonsense and go with a smart bird feeder or Storyworth subscription that will inspire more shared moments in the year to come. What about a Christmas gift for your, um, very particular tween or teen? Tap into the trends and get them something from Laneige or Owala (or give 'em one of each to show that you know what's up).



Grouped by the recipient for easier shopping, scroll through this curated Christmas gift guide to find the perfect present for everyone on your list — from men and women of all ages to the kids that they're raising and all the loved ones in between.

Shop the best Christmas gifts by category:

Best Christmas gifts overall

Amazon Lego Icons Poinsettia Building Set A bunch of Lego's holiday releases are long gone (yep, including that Christmas tree), but this zero-maintenance stunner is still in stock. Their creativity will blossom as they turn 608 pieces into this realistic-looking poinsettia, complete with posable foliage and a woven basket base. It's best suited for ages 18 and up, but younger builders can give it a whirl (with some backup, of course). $50 at Macy's Explore More Buying Options $50 at Target$50 at Kohl's

Amazon Netvue by Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder At what point do we all become novice birdwatchers? I don't know (yet), but what I do know is that smart bird feeders are one of the most sought-after Christmas gifts this year. This Amazon bestseller captures photos and videos of all the action, plus it sends notifications when a new feathered friend makes a pit stop. $200 at Amazon

Our Place Our Place Wonder Oven Selena Gomez is a big fan of Our Place, so it's no wonder that the brand's small-but-mighty oven made this year's Google Holiday 100 (and not to mention, a spot on our list of the best air fryers!). This space-saving beauty can air fry, bake, roast, toast, reheat and broil , plus it comes with four accessories — a nonstick sheet pan, air fryer basket, wire rack and crumb tray — to help you get the job done. $175 at Our Place

Target Wavelength Board Game Break up into teams (anywhere from 2 to twelve people) and see if you're on the same — wait for it — wavelength. One by one, teammates will give a clue (like gelato) and the rest of the team will put their heads together to decide where it falls on the spectrum (hot or cold). The closer you are, the more points you get! $31 at Target

REI America the Beautiful Pass for 2024/2025 Make 2025 the year that they actually do the dang thing — and by that I mean check some destinations off their bucket list. With this pass, they'll get free entry for themselves and everyone else in their car at all of our national parks for a whole year from the month of purchase. $80 at REI

Tinggly Tinggly Merry Christmas Gift Voucher Because quality time is the best Christmas gift you can give. Instead of picking something on their behalf, let them choose from over 13,000 activities across 100+ countries in Tinggly's catalog. The world is their oyster: They can go with any experience worth the full price of the voucher, from skip-the-line tickets for the whole family at international hot spots to food tours much closer to home. $111 at Tinggly

Best Christmas gifts for men

Amazon Etsfmoa Headlight Beanie The days are getting shorter, but his to-do list certainly isn't. This beanie will keep his head nice and toasty, all while lighting his way when he walks the dog, takes out the trash or tackles a few chores once the sun has set. Get eight hours of light on a single charge, then power it back up with a standard USB charger before heading out on another after-hours adventure. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Kosin Barbecue Grill Lights, Set of 2 Sometimes, a problem solver is the best gift you can give. Enter this set of gooseneck lights, which can magnetically attach to any grill — Traeger, Weber, you name it — so he can actually see what's on the grates. He can set them up instantly since they come with AAA batteries — a rare feat in the gifting world! Get a two-pack for half off — that's two for the price of one! $15 at Amazon

Anker Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand How's his nightstand looking these days? If it's overrun with gadgets and gizmos, then follow Broida's lead and get this "one charger to rule them all." This sleek stand made Broida's list of the best tech gadgets because it "provides bedside homes for your AirPods, iPhone and Apple Watch, all charged wirelessly and magnetically via a single, unobtrusive power cord." Nab it for just $70 — that's 30% off! $100 at Amazon

Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Urban Map Glass Raise a glass to his favorite city, whether it's his current home or a place he lived way back when. Pair it with his liquor of choice or pick up a trio of glasses to represent his past, present and future. $20 at Uncommon Goods

Halfday Halfday the Garment Duffel, 45 L There's more than meets the eye with this duffel. This compact carry-on pulls double duty since it has a built-in garment bag for a suit or stack of dress shirts. "It offers enough room as a duffel (even with the suit in the garment section) to fit a week's worth of clothes," Managing Editor Scott Simone raved in our roundup of the best luggage. (FWIW, I gave one to my boyfriend last year and it's now his go-to travel bag.) Score 20% for a limited time with code BLACKFRIDAY20. $108 at Halfday

Universal Yums Universal Yums Yum Yum Box 6 Month Subscription The way to a man's heart is through his stomach, so sign him up for this monthly subscription to make him feel the love for months on end. With each box, he'll get up to a dozen sweet and salty snacks from a different country from around the world. You pick the first destination, then Universal Yums takes it from there. $168 at Universal Yums

Best Christmas gifts for women

Amazon Grace & Stella Eye Glow Trio A little self-care goes a long way. Wrap up this set of 12 glittery eye masks — the pink ones moisturize, yellow has amino acids to energize tired under-eyes and blue illuminates thanks to niacinamide — to give her the celebrity treatment right at home. That's right, Jessica Alba and Leona Lewis use these editor-approved eye masks on the reg! $17 at Amazon

Amazon Soilsiu Candle Warmer Lamp Sure, candle warmers really made waves after being featured on the 2023 Google Holiday 100 List, but I'm here to tell you this craze isn't going anywhere anytime soon. While this isn't the exact model on their list, this farmhouse-style lamp is an Amazon bestseller with all the bells and whistles, including a timer, dimmable light and remote control. "Makes the house smell great with no smoke fumes or flames," one glowing reviewer wrote, adding that it fits larger vessels like the "Bath and Body Works 3-wick candles no problem." $27 at Amazon

Amazon Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Electric Gooseneck Kettle, 1 L Paid for by Walmart Now, she'll be able to make a fast and easy brew when she needs it most. "I filled it halfway and the water was boiling in forty seconds. I didn't even have the tea bag out of the envelope yet," one rave reviewer wrote. This brewtiful kettle isn't just for tea drinkers, though: The angled, no-spill spout allows for a controlled pour, which is a perfect for pour-over coffee. $30 at Walmart

Quince Quince Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves She's got a cashmere scarf or two, but what about cashmere-lined gloves? Yep, talk about the epitome of quiet luxury. Elevate her winter gear with black or chocolate brown leather gloves lined with a quality cashmere that Quince claims is three times as warm as wool. "I know that these are going to be a lifetime piece for me," one five-star fan gushed. I'm sure the woman in your life will feel the same. $40 at Quince

1-800-Flowers 1-800-Flowers Rosemary and Bright Tree Forget flowers. This may look like any ol' tabletop tree — that is, until you get a closer look and whiff. She can use it strictly as decor during the festive season, then repot it into something more evergreen (get it?) and keep it in her kitchen for easy access while she cooks. $51 at 1-800-Flowers

Best Christmas gifts for parents

Amazon Glocusent Book Light Readers, crafters and tinkerers will put this hands-free neck light to good use. They can switch between three different color temperatures and brightness modes until they've got it just right. More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers picked it up last month, with one writing that they originally bought it "so I could crochet at night when my husband wanted the room dark for TV" but found it especially useful to "have on hand in case there's a storm when you lose electricity." $22 at Amazon

Amazon YunQiDeer Frameo Digital Picture Frame, 10.1 Inch They say a picture's worth a thousand words, but what about 40,000+ of 'em? Priceless. Photo albums have their place and all, but this top-rated digital frame will put thousands of their sweetest, silliest snaps on display for all to see. Get things started by uploading some of your favorite memories to the Frameo companion app, then tell your parents that they can have their family and friends follow suit. $70 at Amazon

Amazon Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager Eye strain's got nothin' on this cult-favorite massager. Toggle between different compression, vibration and heat levels to soothe dry, tired eyes. Want a truly spa-worthy experience? Connect your phone via Bluetooth to play the calming music of your choice. "My favorite way to use this is after a long day if I have a headache or just feel like relaxing," one relaxed reviewer wrote. "Within minutes I'm relaxed, less tense, and sometimes ready to sleep!" $70 at Amazon

Storyworth Storyworth Subscription Sometimes, the only thing that a parent wants is a listening ear. With an annual Storyworth subscription, they'll be prompted to think back to past moments that shaped them, reflect on the present and make predictions about the future. Their weekly writings and accompanying photos will be bound into a hardcover book when the year's up. $89 at Storyworth

Uncommon Goods Book Nook Reading Valet Need a gift for your bookworm that isn't, well, another book? This wooden valet will keep all of their reading essentials — their glasses, coffee mug, phone, you name it — within arm's reach. When they finally peel themselves away, they can rest their read on the triangle portion to hold their spot. $50 at Uncommon Goods

Best Christmas gifts for kids and teens

Amazon Santa Cookie Elf Candy Snowman Game Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, but with a seasonal spin. One five-star reviewer said this hand-slapping card was fun for all ages, writing that "ages 8-76 played and laughed our foolish heads off." Need a refresher on the rules? One by one, players put down a card and say "Santa," "Cookie," "Elf," "Candy" or "Snowman in order. If the word matches the card, the last person to slap their hands down has to pick up all the cards. The first player to run out of cards wins. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Starface Hydro-Stars Pimple Patches Giving acne products as gifts is usually a hard no for me, but pimple patches are now seen as a badge of honor of sorts. Inside this cheery case, they'll find 32 star-shaped patches that are just as cute as they are effective. The yellow ones are best for surface-level pimples, but you can spring for the blue to tackle deeper, clogged pores (or better yet, give 'em one of each). $13 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $15 at Ulta Beauty$15 at CVS Pharmacy

Amazon Radio Flyer Amazon Delivery Truck The only thing better than watching your Amazon order arrive is seeing your little one scoot around on their own toddler-size delivery van. Made for ages two and up, this ride-on car also comes with three mini Amazon boxes and three wooden toys that the driver can deliver to happy customers (ahem, you). Place your orders, stat: This all-new release topped Amazon's 2024 Toys We Love List and will likely sell out before Santa takes flight. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Squishmallows Holiday Mystery Box Diehard Squishmallows fans know that the best drops are the seasonal ones. This Christmas, squad up with five mini plushies — all of which are dressed in their holiday best. Give the whole pack to one lucky Squishmallows fan or divvy them up between a few kids. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Laneige Divine Lip Duo Laneige has a hold over the tweens and teens, so lean in by gifting your beauty lover this holly jolly duo. They'll get two of the brand's buzziest lip treatments — the celeb-backed Lip Sleeping Mask and Lip Glowy Balm — in a peppy peppermint scent, which will come in handy as the winter weather takes a toll on their pout. $24 at Amazon

Walmart Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle Another reusable water bottle? Hear me out on this one. Unlike the trendy tumblers on the market, this Amazon bestseller is virtually spill-proof, with our Deputy Editor Izabella Zaydenburg gushing that "it can be flipped upside down without leaking." It also comes in dozens of cute colors (that even your hard-to-please teen would approve of), has a built-in straw and keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours. $28 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your go-to shopping guide: See all of our gift guides in one spot. We've got gift ideas for all the different people in your life — men, women, kids, you name it.