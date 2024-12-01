The best Cyber Monday deals under $50: Shop our favorites from Amazon, Walmart, Target, Our Place, Nordstrom and more

Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty chainsaw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this No. 1 bestseller is cordless for even more convenience, and the on-page coupon brings it down to one of its all-time lowest prices.

One Yahoo editor gave it a try, saying, "While testing the Saker, I first noticed that it was very easy to hold in one hand. I also appreciated the safety features, including a safety lock that must be pressed before the saw activates. This gave me some comfort that it wouldn't just 'go off' if I squeezed it too tight while walking between locations. It's also easier to use than something like pruning shears, which can be heavy and unwieldy and take much longer to get the same job done."

Check out our full Saker Mini Chainsaw review for more.