The best Cyber Monday deals we found so far and everything to know ahead of the sales event

As any savvy shopper worth their salt knows, Black Friday is only the tip of the deal iceberg. The season's shopping extravaganza comes to a head Cyber Monday. Big names — including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Wayfair and more — have been releasing new deals all month long, and we’ve been dutifully reporting on the ones worth your cash.

With so many deals on top brands, we can say with certainty that the 2024 holiday shopping season is set to be bigger than ever before. No need to bookmark everything on your and your family’s wishlists — you can count on us to keep tabs on the biggest markdowns for you. We'll be right here as you start planning your holiday shopping strategy and begin picking out the perfect gifts and treat-yo-self essentials, helping you devise the ideal approach for maximizing your savings and even having a little fun, too, along the way.

So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Cyber Monday, and how to make the most of the biggest shopping weekend of the year. We’re tracking sales at all major retailers and all your favorite brands to bring you the best deals live right now. Here are all our top picks.

The best early Cyber Monday deals

Amazon Apple AirPods 4 $119 $129 Save $10 These are among Apple's most recent releases (launched in September 2024) and are also some of the most affordable AirPods you'll find. At under $120, these earbuds boast personalized audio settings, are sweat- and water-resistant and last up to 30 hours on a single charge. Did we mention they're just $1 shy of their all-time low price? "I decided to upgrade from my AirPods 2 and I'm impressed!" one fan wrote. "Sound quality is great! Wow! They don't feel like they're going to fall out of my ears and [are] very comfortable." $119 at Amazon

Amazon Keurig K-Café Barista Bar $100 $140 Save $40 Dodell-Feder named this the "best Keurig coffee maker" out of all of the models she tested, calling it "a reliable Keurig that delivers everything you'd want from a single-cup coffee maker and more." She adds, "It makes four cup sizes (8, 10 and 12 ounces, and a 2-ounce shot), the buttons are clear and intuitive and it offers an 'over ice' option that automatically adjusts brew temperature for less-watery iced coffee. Plus, it comes with a bonus for anyone who likes lattes, cappuccinos and other espresso-style drinks: an excellent standalone milk frother." It's only dipped lower than it's current price by a few dollars, and doesn't often go on sale, so you'll want to grab it while it's nearly 30% off. $100 at Amazon

Walmart Fantaslook Plaid Flannel Shirt $13 $70 Save $57 This popular toasty flannel shirt has shacket written all over it — and a price tag that's been reduced by more than 80 percent. As we knew back in the '90s, a flannel shirt is all about warmth, comfort, and versatility. Pass it onto a younger generation this holiday season. And while you're at it, pick one up for yourself — it comes in 15 colors. A fan called it "the incredibly silky, ideal material for layering continues to look fantastic even after multiple launderings." $13 at Walmart

Amazon Apple 2022 MacBook Air $786 $999 Save $213 Ready to do some Apple picking? You don't even have to drive to the orchard — just head over to Amazon and grab this lightweight MacBook Air while it's on sale. Don't be deterred by the fact that this isn't the newest model on the market; it still boasts up to 18 hours of use per charge, a vivid 13.6-inch display and weighs only 2.7 pounds for easy toting. If you've been meaning to upgrade from your snail-like computer, it would be wise to act quickly. Check out our tech editor's roundup of the best laptops for additional options. $786 at Amazon

Amazon Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable $205 $350 Save $145 This popular two-piece set has an army of fans — over 11,000 of them! The carry-on and medium checked bags are both lightweight and easy to move and lift. You'll also love the sleek ribbed design. This is the lowest price we've spotted on this set all year. $205 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $22 $50 Save $28 | Lowest price ever If you're looking to cut the (cable) cord, Amazon's Fire TV Stick is the state-of-the-art 4K streaming sidekick you need. Enjoy content from all of your favorite services (like Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime) with just the touch of a button. And feel free to ask Alexa for movie and TV suggestions if you aren't quite sure what to watch — the smart assistant is built right into the remote! Plus, the stick plugs right into an HDMI port in the back of your TV, so it's nice and tidy. A fan raved, "The picture quality is stunning. Watching my favorite shows and movies in 4K is like experiencing them for the first time all over again. The colors are vibrant, the details are crisp, and the sound is crystal clear. I've watched some of my favorite movies and TV shows in 4K, and I'm blown away by how immersive the experience is." Save $28 | Lowest price ever $22 at Amazon

When is Cyber Monday 2024 and when do Cyber Monday deals start?

Cyber Monday officially falls on Dec. 2 this year, but, as we've seen in previous years, retailers will likely start to shift to Cyber Monday deals the day after Black Friday — if not earlier.

Is Cyber Monday better than Black Friday?

It's no longer the case that these events vary drastically. It used to be that Black Friday focused mostly on brick-and-mortar retailers (read: elbowing your fellow shoppers for that last 50%-off TV), while Cyber Monday was a chance to shop exclusive online deals. But — much like the entire month has morphed into Black November — there's little distinction between the two days.

Sure, you may find a touch of parity here and there with retailers offering flash deals or a few items more on each day, for the most part, you'll likely see the same deals throughout the entire weekend.

Shopping Strategies for Cyber Monday 2024

Do your research: Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, advises shoppers to make a list of items that they're interested in buying, then note their current prices. That way, you'll be able to spot a great Cyber Monday deal as soon as you see it. Adds Kristin McGrath, shopping expert with RetailMeNot: "The most important thing is to know exactly what you want. What specs you want in a TV or laptop and which headphones you want." According to Kristen Gall, retail and shopping expert for Rakuten, "Consumers shouldn't assume that just because a product is discounted that it's the best price out there. I recommend checking for the product on one to two other retailers to compare the regular price with a potential 'sale' price to ensure you're actually getting the best deal."

Stay on top of the ads: Pay attention as Cyber Monday ads come out, Ramhold advises. "It may be helpful to follow your favorite retailers on social media and sign up for their email newsletters as well, since they may announce the ad release that way as well as other important details, like when the sales will begin." Gall calls these ads "your Black Friday road map for deals."

Check out holiday price guarantees: Have a few favorite retailers? "Check to see if they're offering any kind of price match or guarantee for Cyber Monday," Ramhold says. The idea is that you'll know whether you can request that your preferred retailer match a competitor's price during a Cyber Monday event, or if you'll have to shop the competitor instead. "And if there's a price guarantee in place, it's good to know that if you buy something early on and it later drops in price, you'll be able to receive a price adjustment for the difference," Ramhold adds.

Try to get cash back: "In addition to doing a price comparison, you can ensure you are getting the absolute best price by stacking deals to maximize savings," Gall says. "Cash-back services like Rakuten allow you to earn cash back on top of sale prices. For extra savings, plan to apply promo codes or digital coupons, and use a rewards credit card to extra earn points or cash back."

Where are the best Cyber Monday deals?

Gall believes that retailers' overstock categories are the biggest predictor of Cyber Monday gold. That includes "home goods, gardening and furniture that they may have not gotten rid of during Labor Day weekend sales," she says. But, she also notes that shopping weekend will also focus on "bigger-ticket items, such as tech, including laptops, TVs and more."

Apple products: Look out for great deals on AirPods, especially AirPods Pro, which are "still immensely popular, and retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Target and Best Buy will likely offer the lowest price of the year," says McGrath.

Kitchen appliances: KitchenAid mixers are the products to watch, McGrath says. Cyber Monday deals knock the price down enough that these expensive classics are more affordable for many shoppers. Last year, we saw KitchenAid stand mixers sell out quickly, so be ready to jump on a good deal if you see it.

Laptops: Ramhold calls these "one of the quintessential" Cyber Monday items.

Smartphones: Major retailers will offer the latest Android smartphones and iPhones bundled with gift cards worth hundreds, "which can be used on later purchases and boost the value of these deals," Ramhold predicts.

Toys: Historically, the best toy sales happen in December, Ramhold says, but Cyber Monday "toy deals should be pretty big." Expect up to 85% off at major stores, she says.

TVs: McGrath recommends studying major retailers' Cyber Monday ads so you can pounce on the TV you want before it's gone. "Stock sells out quickly on the best-priced sets, and there are always a few headline-making deals that get a ton of hype and sell out in minutes," she says. "Zero in on the 4K TV you want, have some backups and get ready to shop as soon as the Cyber Monday sale kicks off."

With some items, you'll seem a good deal of price matching across retailers during Cyber Monday. But, of course, certain retailers specialize in certain kinds of products.

"Check out Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy for tech. Wayfair and Overstock always offer incredible home goods deals," McGrath advises. "Gap, Old Navy and Target lead the pack when it comes to clothing deals. Walmart is always strong on Cyber Monday in the toy department. Home Depot and Lowe's don't do as splashy sales as some of the big-box contenders, but they have great values on Cyber Monday for big-ticket home items, smart home devices, home security bundles, grills, tool sets, power tools and even ladders. They're also some of the best sources of appliance package deals. And do not forget about Kohl's, which often offers extra Kohl's Cash with purchase. Oftentimes, they'll have the same price as a competitor on things like small appliances and smartwatches, but also throw in some Kohl's Cash to make the deal sweeter."

