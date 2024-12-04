We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
The best gifts on Oprah's Favorite Things List 2024 under $50 that we're shopping
From cozy Dearfoams slippers to a potato-mashing kit and all the gloves and luxurious powders in between, this is what Lady O is raving about in 2024.
Oprah made her list, now we're checking it twice. Every November, Lady O kicks off the holiday shopping season by releasing her annual gift guide, aptly named Oprah's Favorite Things List. This year's list is bigger and better than ever, with gift ideas spanning from the latest and greatest in tech to edible favorites and beauty must-haves. There are fur-lined slippers, touchscreen-friendly gloves, an ultra-soothing body butter, light-up beanies and so much more.
Sure, Oprah appreciates the finer things in life, but she's also included tons of affordable picks that make great stocking stuffers or small add-ons for the hard-to-shop-for people on your list. Keeping that in mind, we've sifted through her faves to find the most accessible products — I'm talking $50 or less at Amazon — so you don't have to break the bank to shop like Oprah.
The media mogul has a lot of pull (clearly), so don't wait to grab anything that catches your eye since there's a chance they'll sell out between now and Christmas. And while you're at it, check out our main Christmas gift guide, along with our curated lists for him and her. 'Tis the season for shopping!
Headlightz by Roq Innovation Beanie
Grandmother's Journal: Memories and Keepsakes for My Grandchild
Dearfoams Hannah Festive Knit Clog
Balaeyon Dew Away Cleansing Gel Makeup Remover
Brouk & Co Leah Jewelry Case
Herb & Root Body Dusting Powder
McEvoy Ranch Whipped Body Butter
Sweet July Edgewater Collection Coffee Mugs
Santa Barbara Design Studio Kitchen Essentials
Justin Gregory Faux Leather Gloves
"This good-looking pom-pom beanie has a rechargeable light, which makes it ideal for walks with the dog or a jog when the sun sets just a little too early," Oprah said. Enjoy up to 10 hours of battery life, then recharge it in under two hours.
This journal has racked up thousands of rave reviews on Amazon, but now it's earned Oprah's coveted stamp of approval. The pages offer "specific prompts so you can sit with your beloved family member to capture old stories and new memories alike." Don't leave Grandpa out — check out the one for him, too.
We are barreling toward winter, which means it's time to stock up on all the cozies — flannel pajamas, plush throws and warm slippers.
"Give a knit slipper with a faux-fur cuff and a memory foam insole —and you’ve just delivered relaxation-in-a-box to your nearest and dearest," Oprah said. This isn't the first time Dearfoams has made Oprah's list, but these slippers perfectly merge comfortable and cute — and they come in 12 colors and prints.
With plant-based moisturizers like blueberry seed oil and mango seed butter, this cleanser melts away makeup and impurities while soothing your skin. We feel so lucky that we can snag this favorite while it's on sale for 20% off!
"Created by RaeDawn Johnson, Gayle’s go-to makeup artist, this is a gentle but effective makeup remover — no more fighting to get the last of it off, I promise."
It's easy for sunglasses and jewelry to get jumbled in your luggage — even for the most savvy adventurers. This accessories organizer keeps things compact while you're on the road, and lays it out nicely when you're not. It comes in 11 rich and eye-catching colors from a classic navy to a flashy gold.
"Travelers will appreciate how this vegan leather case has dedicated space to keep glasses and jewelry from getting scratched, tangled, or lost during their adventures," said Ms. Savvy Traveler herself.
This talc-free powder is made with zinc and oats to relieve redness and chafing and magnesium to prevent odor. This No. 1 bestselling set of three includes the highly-rated Sandalwood, Lavender and Rose scents, but you can also buy them individually — or you can snag some one-off fragrances like Jasmine or Vanilla.
Oprah says the powder "will leave skin feeling cool, silky and soft."
Not only does this body butter have an uplifting scent, but it's also packed with good-for-skin ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin A and antioxidants to protect your skin and keep it soft and hydrated.
"I love a good body butter, and this one comes from a family farm in Petaluma, California. It’s a rich and luxurious moisturizer and comes in a light citrus or verde fragrance," Oprah shared.
This is the kind of mug you want to sip steaming tea from all winter long. Each one of these ceramic pieces is handmade, so each is really special — for gifting and for keeping for yourself. That can sometimes mean that tableware needs to be handled delicately, but these also happen to be dishwasher and microwave-safe. They come in sets of two in four cozy color options.
"Ayesha Curry, founder of Sweet July, understands that some of us want our hot coffee (or hot chocolate) to be just that — hot. And is there a better-looking option than these 16-ounce hand-thrown ceramic mugs," asked Lady O.
No one likes gummy mashed potatoes and this set practically guarantees fluffy potatoes for Thanksgiving and beyond. It also comes with a beautifully displayed and artfully designed recipe for mashed potatoes. Not a mashed potato fan (who hurt you)? They have kits for garlic-lovers, for turkey and for hot cocoa.
"Friends or family who value a job well done will appreciate this mashed potato tool set — a peeler, masher and spatula will help ensure the perfect spuds every time," Oprah shared.
Not only will sliding your hands into these ultra-soft gloves protect your fingers this winter, but they're also touch-screen friendly so you can tap and scroll on your phone without having to expose your fingers to the cold. These come in five luxe colors.
"Send a friend a pair of these luxurious faux-leather gloves with elegant stitching, because there always comes a time when they’ll lose theirs — and that time is always before winter ends," Oprah wrote.
