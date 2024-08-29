The best Labor Day sales on appliances, from Dyson to Vitamix: Save up to 65%

Labor Day is about honoring and celebrating hardworking people, and while we'd like to count ourselves among them, we're also grateful for appliances like vacuums, blenders and dishwashers, which help us perform tasks more efficiently (and, yes, with a lot less exertion!). Which brings us to a delicious holiday irony: Labor Day appliance sales reward us for working hard all year ... with deals on products that allow us to take a break.

The daily grind can leave you knackered, but kicking your feet up while an iRobot Roomba (on sale for a record-low $180, down from $250) cleans your floors is a pretty great way to unwind. And why give your arms a workout when a bestselling KitchenAid stand mixer ($50 off) can whip up cake and cookie batter in no time? Oh, and don't get us started on laundry — can you imagine cleaning all of your clothes by hand? We'll take a GE washing machine marked down to $518 (from $699), thank you very much.

As shopping editors, it's our job to seek out the very best Labor Day sales, and we do just that by checking price histories and comparing deals across different retailers. We know how to tell a "real" deal from a rotten one, so keep scrolling to see the appliance markdowns we think are worth your time and money.

Best Labor Day sales on vacuums

Amazon ThisWorx Car Vacuum $21 $38 Save $17 with code Spare your friends from sitting in a car covered in fast food crumbs the next time you give them a ride. With this insanely popular car vac, you'll be able to keep your interior looking like new, and its 16-foot cord means it'll easily reach the trunk. It includes three attachments for getting into all sorts of spaces and weighs under 2.5 pounds. Be sure to enter Yahoo's exclusive code 15TWLABORDAY at checkout to save 45%. You're welcome!. Check out our full ThisWorx Car Vacuum review for more. Save $17 with code Copied! 15TWLABORDAY $21 at Amazon

Walmart Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $88 $124 Save $36 Attention, pet parents: Before you call your local carpet cleaning service, you'll want to check out this little wonder from Bissell. The bestseller was designed with pet stains in mind, but it's effective on dirt and other messes as well. At under 10 pounds, it's easy to take from room to room, and its strong spray and suction capabilities will have you wondering why you considered replacing every rug in your home. (Just ask the more than 8,000 Walmart customers who gave it a perfect rating.) This price is about as low as we've ever seen it. $88 at Walmart

Amazon Shark 2-in-1 Cordless & Handheld Vacuum $100 $150 Save $50 You're not gonna need a bigger boat — er, shopping cart — for this Shark, cuz it weighs in at under 4 pounds. You're getting a sleek stick vac and handheld in one, meaning it's equally useful for zapping up dust from your floor as it is for cleaning furniture, stairs and even the interior of your car. Plus, you can't beat its cordless design — isn't having to find a new outlet every time you switch rooms the worst part of vacuuming? This is as low as we've ever seen it on sale for, FYI... Check out our roundup of the best cordless stick vacuums for more. $100 at Amazon

Amazon Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum $142 $200 Save $58 The No. 1 bestseller is lightweight for an upright model, so you can take it with you from room to room without it feeling like a workout. And when you have to get into those elevated spaces like stairs, furniture and your car, the lift-away detachable pod allows you to clean them with ease. This is the lowest it's been since Prime Day. $142 at Amazon

Amazon Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner $150 $240 Save $90 If your carpets are looking rough, it would be-Hoove you to snag this top-seller while it's $90 off. Its deep-cleaning brushes really get into those rug fibers to dislodge dirt and residue, and it comes with an 8-foot hose, stair tool, upholstery tool and crevice tool, along with a sample bottle of cleaning solution so you can put it to work right away. $150 at Amazon

Amazon iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum $180 $250 Save $70 A top-selling Roomba that's down to just $180 — its lowest price ever? We'll take two! This gizmo will zap up all of that dust and debris on your floor while you relax on the sofa — nothing wrong with that. It runs for up to 120 minutes before heading back to its charging dock, and you can even schedule cleanings via the app. Check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums for more. $180 at Amazon

Walmart Dyson Big Ball Turbinehead Canister Vacuum $200 $350 Save $150 Been dyin' to try a Dyson? You won't do much better than this clever ball vac, which automatically returns to its upright position should it get knocked over. Not to mention, its Turbinehead knows how to position itself depending on the surface it's cleaning to increase suction, and you'll get four tools for tackling a variety of spaces and surfaces. Plus, its washable lifetime filter means you won't have to shell out for replacements. $200 at Walmart

Amazon Tineco Pure One S11 Cordless Vacuum $210 $300 Save $90 This powerful 7-pounder tackles pet hair and crumbs like it's nothing, according to our resident vacuum tester, Kristin Granero. She awarded it the title of "best cordless stick vacuum" in her roundup, saying it "hit the sweet spot in our testing for a sleek vacuum that offers solid performance, along with some snazzy features, at a competitive price." She went on to praise its narrow brush head that "swivels like a dream" and described it as "lightweight" and "incredibly quiet — enough that it probably wouldn't wake a sleeping baby." You'll be able to see dirt hiding in dark spaces, thanks to its headlights, and it even has a dust sensor that'll automatically adjust the power depending on how much extra cleaning oomph is required. As for suction? Granero called it "superb," saying it was a champ at "mowing down faux fur, sand, kitty litter, rice and cereal with ease." It's only ever dipped lower than its current price during Prime Day. $210 at Amazon

Walmart Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum $260 $400 Save $140 Of course, if it's a Dyson stick vac you want, a Dyson stick vac you can get — and for a not-so-shabby $140 discount. What sets this model apart is the detangling Motorbar (got pet hair?) and whole-machine filtration system for trapping pesky airborne allergens. It also converts into a handheld for sucking up debris from stairs and furniture. $260 at Walmart

Best Labor Day sales on kitchen appliances

Target Figmint 4-Slice Toaster $20 $30 Save $10 This sleek appliance is from Target's in-house kitchen line, which isn't often on sale, and features setting knobs on each side so you and your significant other will be able to brown your toast to your liking at the same time. It also has a handy auto-shutoff feature, juuust in case. $20 at Target

Walmart Emeril Power Grill 360 Plus $60 $169 Save $109 Talk about a multitasker! This 6-in-1 smokeless indoor grill also functions as a toaster oven, air fryer, dehydrator and more, meaning you can use it to make practically any meal of the day. Pancakes? Yup, there's a griddle pan for that. Fries and wings? That's what the crisper basket is for. Roasted veggies? Throw 'em on the baking tray! At nearly 65% off, this is the lowest price we're seeing for this bestseller — it rarely goes lower. That gets a "Bam!" $60 at Walmart

Wayfair Antarctic Star Portable Ice Maker $68 $150 Save $82 On sale for 55% off — a better deal than you'll get at Amazon — this cold-drink essential can churn out 26 pounds of ice a day (and you'll have nine cubes within six minutes). Its handle makes it easy to tote around, it operates quietly and — get this — it has a self-cleaning function. $68 at Wayfair

Amazon Ninja Blast Portable Blender, 2-Pack $80 $113 Save $33 Buy one, gift one! These compact blenders usually sell for $60 a pop and are petite enough to fit in most car cup holders. You — and a friend — will be able to blitz up and enjoy smoothies in transit, thanks to its cordless design (it comes with a rechargeable power base). It's got a sip lid built right in, so no need to transfer your drink to another vessel. This is as low as this duo's ever been. $80 at Amazon

Walmart Ninja Creami $149 $199 Save $50 Summer might be winding down, but there's no cutoff when it comes to enjoying frozen treats — and this wildly popular appliance will satiate your sweet tooth in between trips to the ice cream parlor. It churns out everything from ice cream and sorbet to milkshakes and more — just add your ingredients, freeze overnight, press a button and ta-da! Plus, you'll be able to customize your creation with your favorite mix-ins. This price is better than Amazon's, so "scoop" it up while you can. Check out our full Ninja Creami review for more. $149 at Walmart

Amazon KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $280 $330 Save $50 I used to bake for a living, and my trusty KitchenAid stand mixer is my go-to appliance. Cake batters, cookie doughs, breads, frostings, meringues — you name it, I've probably made it using this mighty machine. Unlike flimsier mixers, this one is built to last (there's a reason KitchenAids are often passed down from one generation to the next). At 4.5 quarts, this No. 1 bestseller can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time, though it won't take up much room in your kitchen. Oh, and you'll get a beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen it on sale for, we'll happily take a $50 discount. $280 at Amazon

QVC Vitamix Explorian 2.0 Variable Speed Blender $280 $379 Save $99 You'll feel like you have your own personal smoothie shop with this best-in-class blender. Boasting a 2-horsepower motor, it'll effortlessly blitz ice and frozen fruit, though you could also use it for whizzing up sauces or even grinding meat. From soup to nuts (as in, homemade nut butters), this workhorse will level up your meal prep like no other — and this is the best price we're seeing at the moment. $280 at QVC

Amazon Farberware ‎Portable Countertop Dishwasher $289 $400 Save $111 Don't have room for a full-size dishwasher in your kitchen? No problem! This little workhorse sits right on your counter and has a built-in 5-liter water tank, meaning you don't need a special hookup to use it. It can fit dishes up to 12 inches in diameter and has a little cutlery rack. Plus, there are five wash cycles to choose from, which will have your dishes cleaned in just 40 minutes. The little window even lets you watch all the action. Did doing the dishes just become ... fun?! This is close to as low as we've seen it on sale for in years. $289 at Amazon

Best Labor Day sales on home appliances

Amazon Levoit Top-Fill Humidifier $30 $40 Save $10 Increasing your home's humidity might, understandably, be the last thing on your mind right now — what a soupy summer it's been! — but before we know it, that cold, dry air will be making us crave some dewiness. With that in mind, more than 20,000 shoppers have purchased this unit in the past month alone, thanks to its top-fill design that makes adding water a breeze. It's ideal for smaller spaces — up to 280 square feet — and can run for as long as 25 hours on low power. This price happens to be within a dollar of as low as we've ever seen it, so you'd be wise to snag it, stat. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Morento Air Purifier $79 $220 Save $141 with Prime and coupon Seasonal allergies making you sneezier than one of Snow White's friends? You'll want this HEPA air purifier that's currently on major markdown. Not only can it remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles as large as 0.3 microns, it does so quietly (as in, quieter than a whisper so as not to wake Sleepy). It's suitable for spaces of up to 1,076 square feet, and while this isn't the absolute best price we've seen, you're still saving over 60%. Check out our roundup of the best air purifiers for more. Save $141 with Prime and coupon $79 at Amazon

Amazon Frigidaire Retro Compact Fridge $134 $220 Save $86 Whether you'd like easy access to your seltzer while working in your office or just need a little more space for chilling things, this vintage-inspired mini fridge has your name on it. It's got 3.2 cubic feet of storage space, along with two removable shelves, a freezer compartment — even a bottle opener on the side! We've yet to see it dip lower than this since 2022. $134 at Amazon