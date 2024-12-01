The best Lululemon Cyber Monday finds include Align leggings, Scuba hoodies and belt bags under $100

It's go time, athleisure lovers! The Lululemon Cyber Monday specials are here, and they will make you jump for joy. Today, Cyber Monday shoppers can snag best sellers like Scuba hoodies, belt bags and Align leggings, plus there 750 more great finds are up for grabs. The selection is top-tier, so you shouldn't wait to shop. Popular styles are selling out quickly!



Like so many others out there, Yahoo's crew of shopping editors are huge fans of Lululemon's elevated athleisure pieces. Many of us the popular belt bag regularly and we pretty unanimously give the viral Scuba hoodie high marks.



Cyber Monday is a rare opportunity to stock up on the Lululemon items you've been eyeing all year, so don't wait to see what's up for grabs. Of course, you'll find cute crossbodies and soft base layers, but you can also snag socks and a new water bottle. Keep scrolling to check out more of our favorite Lululemon holiday finds under $100.





Best Lululemon Cyber Monday Finds Under $100

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Leather Alternative $79 $98 Save $19 At the top of my Lululemon wish list? This stunning faux leather belt bag in the season's trendiest color, olive green. The sleek material makes it look way more elevated than the nylon styles, meaning you can totally wear this style out on the town or for date night. $79 at Lululemon

Lululemon lululemon Align™ High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant $59 $128 Save $69 Everyone knows Lululemon's Align leggings, but did you know there are other silhouettes available? This wide-leg pant is a great option for anyone who loves that signature, buttery soft material, but wants a looser fit. Choose from brown, navy, black and gray, all down to $60 for Cyber Monday. $59 at Lululemon

Lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie $89 $118 Save $29 I own this hoodie in more colors than I care to admit, and I can tell you it's worth every penny. If you like a truly oversized fit, then consider ordering a size up. If you prefer something closer to the body, then go with your regular size. This item will go quickly, so don't wait to buy it! $89 at Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Metal Hardware $39 $58 Save $19 Spacious enough for a full day's worth of essentials, this extra-large belt bag is great for anyone who's often out and about or on the go. Not only can it easily accommodate a wallet, smartphone, keys, and a few cosmetics, but the fabric is lightweight and water-repellent, and the strap is adjustable. $39 at Lululemon

Lululemon Scuba Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie $89 $128 Save $39 The half-zip Scuba is probably the most popular, but the full-zip design is my personal favorite. It's easier to get in and out of and I just think it hangs better on the body. The white color is already sold out in two sizes, so it won't be long before the light purple is gone, too. $89 at Lululemon

Lululemon Scuba Mid-Rise Oversized Cargo Jogger $79 $128 Save $49 Did you know Lululemon also makes sweats and joggers from its famous Scuba material? This cargo style is trendy now, but not so much that you won't be able to still wear them in a year or two. The black and gray are still available in all sizes, but the seasonal green is almost sold out. Didn't I tell you popular picks were going to go quick? $79 at Lululemon

Lululemon lululemon Align™ High-Rise Ribbed Mini-Flare Pant $89 $128 Save $39 Another fun Align style to try? These super flattering flare-leg pants that have a cool ribbed texture. The wider opening at the bottom of the leg makes these pants feel slightly less like leggings, so you can totally dress them up with ankle boots and a beautiful sweater, $89 at Lululemon

Lululemon Base Pace High-Rise Tight 25" $69 $98 Save $29 Lululemon's leggings are popular for a reason — they're stretchy, comfy and incredibly well-made. Shoppers who own this style rave about them. "Lightweight and stays in place," one fan wrote. Another added, "I love these tights. I have them in three different lengths and they are perfect year-round." $69 at Lululemon

lululemon Scuba High-Rise Short 5" $49 $68 Save $19 Put simply, Lululemon's Scuba material is cult. The hoodies are probably the most popular pieces, but the shorts and sweatpants are just as comfy and flattering. The longer inseam on this pair ensures you won't show off too much and the drawstring waistband allows for a custom fit. All sizes are currently available in the blue color, but probably not for long. $49 at lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece $39 $58 Save $19 If you're one of those people who loves all things fleece the second the weather gets cold, then this is the belt bag for you. The gorgeous green color and textured fabric will make any outfit you're wearing look instantly more fun. Wear this style across your chest or around your waist — whatever's most comfortable for you. $39 at Lululemon

Lululemon Women's Daily Stride Quarter Socks $14 $18 Save $4 If you're team "look at my socks," then follow my lead and grab this soft, supportive pair in all three colors. They have 360° arch support, cushioning that extends to your toes and they're made from a breathable cotton-yarn blend. "Favorite pair of socks!" one fan raved. "Perfect texture and feel." $14 at Lululemon

Lululemon Back to Life Sport Bottle 18oz $39 $42 Save $3 Stay hydrated in style with this insulated water bottle in a statement blue hue. The straw cap offers easy access to refreshing sip whenever you need it and there's a handy hook that means you can carry this baby around on a single finger. Important note: To preserve the sleek finish, don't put this product in the dishwasher. Hand wash it with warm soap and water instead. $39 at Lululemon

Lululemon Large Claw Hair Clip $14 $22 Save $8 Need a stocking stuffer that will steal the show? Surprise someone you love with this beautiful tortoise hair clip. It's strong enough to tame even the thickest strands and it will look cute clamped on your bag. $14 at Lululemon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.