The best nonstick pan we've ever tested is a smooth $26 (over 40% off)

Watching diner cooks flip eggs and pancakes with an effortless flick of the wrist has to be one of the most satisfying restaurant experiences. But making breakfast at home can be one of the most tedious if you don't have a slick skillet that'll keep food from sticking. That's why one Yahoo shopping editor — who happens to be an alum of the French Culinary Institute — went in search of the best nonstick pans. Which one took the gold? That would be the wildly popular Tramontina Professional Nonstick Fry Pan, which happens to be marked down big-time at Amazon. Who doesn't love a sizzlin' sale?

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Compared to many of the other pans our editor tested (HexClad, Le Creuset, Made In), this one's an absolute steal at $26 (down from $45). In fact, it's the least expensive of the bunch, so the fact that it earned the top spot speaks volumes to how well it performed. This isn't the absolute best price we've seen it on sale for, but it's close to as low as it's been all year — and at over 40% off, it's a stellar deal.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Yahoo shopping editor Lisa Schweitzer, who conducted the nonstick pan test, says, "I've been using a Tramontina nonstick pan for years. Cooking with this pan is a dream!" Among its many perks are its lightweight, 2-pound design, which 5-foot-tall Lisa says is "a huge plus when it comes to maneuverability," as well as the removable silicone grip on its handle, which will protect your hands while you cook.

Made of commercial-grade aluminum with a PFOA-free nonstick coating, you can use this pan on glass, electric and ceramic glass stovetops, plus it's safe to put in the oven (at 400°F with the silicone handle grip and 500°F without). That means you can get a nice sear on your steak and then finish it in the oven to cook it to your liking. It's also dishwasher-safe, but Lisa says, "Cleanup is a breeze and only requires a few swipes with a soapy sponge, even around the rivets that secure the handle."

You won't need to douse the pan in butter to keep things from sticking, either; Lisa says a small "slick of oil" will do. And if you're cooking fish and other proteins? "I had no problems searing skin-on salmon filets or releasing chicken breasts from the surface," she reports. "It performed as well or better than all the other pans I tested, crisping salmon skin to brown ASMR perfection and cooking golden pancakes without hot spots."

A good nonstick pan just might become your most-reached-for piece of cooking equipment. (Getty Images)

What reviewers say 💬

Lisa's in good company; over 18,000 Amazon customers are smitten with the Tramontina nonstick pan too.

Pros 👍

"This is the best nonstick pan I’ve ever used," raved one convert. "It’s light and easy to maneuver on the stove. The silicone grip stays cool to the touch. Great for sautés!"

"Great pan so far, nothing sticks," agreed another. "I'm flipping omelets easily, made a fantastic burger last night with a perfect crust on it. Cooks evenly and has great balance. Another great thing is it's very easy to clean. No need to spend $100-plus on a frying pan when this one does an amazing job for under 30 bucks. Couldn't be happier."

"This is our second one," shared a repeat buyer (and regretful host). "The first lasted five years and would have lasted longer if house guests hadn’t used tools and scrubbies that scratched it. This one will get locked up when guests are here. Great nonstick pan."

Cons 👎

"The only thing I am not delighted with is the handle, which is quite long and heavier than any other frying pan I've used," wrote an otherwise happy shopper. "When I'm cooking food, it's not an issue, but if I place the pan on my (gas) stove without food, it can wobble because of the handle. Do I like this pan? Yes, a lot. Would I buy it again? Yes, absolutely."

"This one seems well made," said a final fan. "I just wish they made clear glass lids for them. I kept the lid off my old 10-inch skillet, but it doesn't fit well. Sometimes, when cooking eggs, I like to steam them a little bit. But without a lid that doesn't seal, you can't. Other than that, I love the skillet." (Psst: Keep scrolling for a brilliant solution.)

Put a lid on it with this clever contraption.

