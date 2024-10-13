The best Pioneer Woman clothing deals at Walmart, starting at just $10

The Pioneer Woman isn't just here to help you stock you kitchen; she's got your closet covered, too.

If you've ever watched Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, cook, then you know all eyes are usually on her delicious food. But often, viewers can't help but take note of the cute clothes Drummond wears. Her flowy, floral print tops are fan favorites, so it's not surprising that she teamed up with Walmart to create a clothing line inspired by her signature style.

Walmart's Holiday Deals event ends today, so if you're planning to check out that sale this weekend, might as well take a peek at some of The Pioneer Woman's fall styles while you're there, right? As luck would have it, many pieces are marked down, and the prices are shockingly low. This unique black cover-up is a great alternative to a basic cardigan and it's just $10. And perfect-for-fall midi dress that will look great with your ankle boots? Down to just $13.

Want to see more? Keep scrolling for our top Pioneer Woman clothing picks, all under $25.

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Woven Eyelet Layering Piece $10 $18 Save $8 When you want something to cover your arms, but a boring cardigan won't do, reach for this eye-catching eyelet cover-up. Available in both black and white, shoppers give it high marks because of its versatility. "This layering piece is quite lovely and beautifully made!" one customer commented. "This can be dressed up or down. I am going to get a lot of use out of it!" $10 at Walmart

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Mixed Media Top with Puff Sleeves $11 $16 Save $5 Just as comfy as your go-to tee, but with a bit more pizzazz, this puff-sleeve top is tailor-made for Zoom calls and Insta photos. It comes in two fall-inspired colors and is available in sizes XS-3X. Shoppers who've purchased it say "the material is very soft" and that it has a "great fit and looks good on." $11 at Walmart

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Keyhole Blouse $12 $20 Save $8 Drummond is best-known for her signature flowy floral blouses, so if you only buy one style, make it this elegant keyhole blouse. The black is slimming and the slight sheen of the fabric makes it look and feel just a little bit dressy. Pair it with jeans, black pants or leggings for a comfy outfit that's high on style. $12 at Walmart

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Embroidered Denim Bootcut Jeans $12 $19 Save $7 Before you say you don't need another pair of blue jeans, consider this: Do you have denim that features an embroidered scalloped hem? Didn't think so! This standout style gets rave reviews from shoppers who appreciate the pull-on waist and the stretchy material that flatters all figures. "These jeans are fantastic," wrote one happy customer. "Perfect fit and so cute. I may get another pair!" $12 at Walmart

Walmart The Pioneer Woman 3/4 Smocked Sleeve Drop Shoulder Dress $13 $18 Save $5 Consider yourself warned: This popular style is selling fast. If you've ever wanted a wear-anywhere denim dress that looks good with boots and flats alike, this is the style to grab while you can. "I absolutely love the length and fit [of this dress]," one person commented. "It is one of my favorite pieces. I can wear as a tunic rather than a dress and it's very flattering." $13 at Walmart

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Embroidered Smocked Sleeve Printed Midi Dress $18 $26 Save $8 When the temps are chilly, you'll appreciate the longer length of this navy blue frock that comes with a matching belt you can use to cinch the waist as much as you'd like. The longer sleeves are a nice touch for colder days, and if it's really cold, just add tights to wear this piece well into winter. One fan who was pleasantly surprised by this purchase commented, "[This dress] is almost exactly the same as one I was eyeing at a luxury department store." $18 at Walmart

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Embellished Split Neck Blouse $15 $22 Save $7 If you've ever watched an episode of The Pioneer Woman, then you know Drummond frequently wears billowy blouses. Viewers were such big fans of the look that her Walmart collection includes lots of different options in a variety of prints and patterns. This split-neck style is available in four colors in sizes XS-3X. $15 at Walmart

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Embroidered Square Neck Pullover Sweater with Puff Sleeves $18 $25 Save $7 The beautiful floral embroidery on the sleeves of this sweater make it look so much more expensive than it is. And how nice that it's not a super tight crop top like so many shirts these days. If you're looking for a special, yet comfy top to wear for a special occasion like Thanksgiving or a family holiday party, grab this one while it's under $20. $18 at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman The Pioneer Woman Belted Mini Shirtdress $18 $26 Save $8 Not afraid to show a little leg this season? Take a cue from Walmart shoppers who rave about this swingy shirtdress and grab it for your closet while it's on sale. There are three colors to choose from and people who've purchased it say it fits true to size and looks great with boots. P.S. If you're concerned about the length, it easily transitions into a tunic by pairing it with leggings. $18 at Walmart

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Ruffle Neck Midi Dress $21 $30 Save $9 One last time for the record: Don't underestimate Ree Drummond's style savvy. This bright and bold maxi dress is one of the standout styles for fall. It'll look great in holiday card photos, but it's also perfectly dressy enough to wear to a party. Just add heels and dangly earrings and you're ready to turn heads. $21 at Walmart

