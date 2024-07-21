The lip butter from this Julia Roberts-approved brand is my new favorite — it's just $7

I am a sucker for lip balm. I almost always have a tube of Chapstick or Eos in my bag, but I Iove adding new ones to the mix. My latest acquisition is Lip Butter from the Julia Roberts-approved brand Weleda and it may have ruined me for all other lip balms.

Amazon Weleda Skin Food Lip Butter The sunflower seed oil, chamomile and beeswax in this lip butter keep your lips soft and hydrated. $7 at Amazon

Julia Roberts loves the Weleda body cream which is why the Lip Butter popped up on my radar. It was the unmistakable green tube of the lip balm that caught my eye — it looks like the body cream was zapped by a shrinking machine and, to be honest, I got it because it was adorable. Then I tried it out and I have to say, I was in love at first smack. Waxy balms like Chapstick glide on your lips and sit on top of your skin to lock in natural moisture, which is great for day-to-day maintenance. The Weleda Skin Food Lip Butter is one you want to use when your lips need repair — it immediately soaks into your skin and it feels like your lips are being nourished.

The Lip Butter is made with soothing, natural ingredients like sunflower seed oil, chamomile and beeswax to leave your lips soft with a slight sheen. You can wear it with or without makeup, but if you like using a lip pencil, it's a bit too slick for that. Overall, it's very luxurious and I look forward to putting it on every morning.

Over 4,000 shoppers give this butter two thumbs up, too.

"The Weleda Skin Food Lip Butter is fantastic!" wrote a convert. "It’s incredibly nourishing and leaves my lips feeling soft and moisturized. The texture is smooth, and the subtle scent is lovely. A must-have for anyone looking for luxurious lip care. Highly recommend!"

"Like a vitamin shot for your lips," a five-star fan wrote. "One tube lasted me about a year and I'm buying my 2nd. This is much thinner and silky in texture. I expected something thick and tacky. It absorbs really fast and the scent is herbal. I prefer to use this at night before bed. I apply a thin layer of this with a thick lip mask or lanolin balm over top. This stuff really works!

"Best lip product I’ve found!" a supple-lipped shopper shared. "I have had cracking peeling lips for my entire life. No amount of water or chapstick has ever helped. This lip balm actually absorbs and heals the skin so well! I have noticed a huge difference and now have one in the car, bathroom, and my purse. The flavor is neutral and it just leaves a nice healthy glow."

