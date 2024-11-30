We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
The North Face Black Friday 2024 sale: Save up to 40% on thermals, backpacks, boots and more
Snag jackets, hoodies, boots and more with Black Friday deals from the fan-favorite outfitter.
Are you already dreading the coming cold weather? We're right there with you. And winter hasn't even begun! On the bright side, Black Friday is here. And with these big savings, you can get ready for the season and save yourself some cash. Everything from Christmas decor and stylish accessories to kitchen must-haves are on sale, but you don't want to miss The North Face's Black Friday sale — especially if you plan on getting some fresh air this winter.
The North Face is offering 40% off select styles in honor of the shopping holiday, including its bestselling Thermoball jackets. We've gone through the brand's sale with a fine tooth comb, and it's packed with discounts that are worth snagging right away. And since styles for women, men and kids are included in the sale, you can get all of your holiday shopping done in one fell swoop. Score!
Take a look at these waterproof leather boots, almost $50 off, and this versatile thermal zip-up that's more than $30 off. And how could we forget this cozy insulated coat that's nearly $70 off or this toasty parka that's marked down by $75? Let's just say that these deals are enough to get me to add a few items to my shopping cart — and as a pro shopper, I'm not easily impressed. If you're in the mood to save, keep scrolling to check out the top deals from The North Face we're eyeing right now.
Men's Arroyo Flannel Shirt$63$90Save $27
Women's Explore Farther Parka$180$300Save $120
Women's ThermoBall Jacket 2.0$161$230Save $69
Borealis Mini Backpack$35$59Save $24
Men’s Frost Fall Hooded Jacket$150$250Save $100
Women's Back-To-Berkeley IV Leather Waterproof Boots$111$159Save $48
Men's DotKnit Thermal Full-Zip Hoodie$77$110Save $33
Best The North Face Black Friday deals
What's winter without a trusty flannel shirt? This 100% organic cotton style is totally classic. It features adjustable button cuffs, two button chest pockets and enough weight to keep you toasty when the wind kicks up.
This flannel is on sale for $63 in four colors, but we're partial to this festive, traditional red.
Winter winds and freezing temps are no match for this down parka. Hitting at the mid-thigh, this water-repellent coat features zippered hand pockets and has a cinchable cord at the waist so you can adjust it to your preferred silhouette.
Snag this toasty top-seller in black or white while it's $120 off.
This quilted jacket is packed with special insulation that will keep you warm even if it gets wet. This style is ideal for those looking for a cozy jacket that isn't too bulky — the slim fit is wildly flattering.
Plus, this jacket can fold into itself and be stowed in its own chest pocket, making it a dream to travel with. Snag it while it's 30% off (the men's version is on sale too).
Marked down in three hues, this compact backpack is a practical holiday gift for a loved one — or yourself (you've been good, right?).
This petite pack can hold a surprising amount of stuff and has room for two water bottles, a book and your beanie. Inside, it even has a padded tablet sleeve. Did we mention that more than 500 reviewers have given it a five-star rating?
Bundle up in this down jacket and stay nice and warm wherever you are. Suitable for ski slopes and winter walks through town, it's wind-resistant and has deep hand pockets.
Though it's also available in black and blue, we love this stone shade. All colors are $100 off.
Who says winter boots can't be cute? (Certainly not us — we've rounded up the best hiking boots, and they're as pretty as they are practical.) These waterproof leather beauties promise to keep your feet warm and dry, while the rubber sole will keep you confident and steady on all terrain.
We love the contrasting laces and ribbed leather collar too. Winter boots don't get much better than this for just over $100.
Shop the men's version, also on sale.
This practical hoodie is on sale in three colors including gorgeous Midnight Petrol (shown) and is a great winter workout companion — the textured material wicks away moisture, and the style has underarm gussets that make it easy to move in.
This jacket is light enough to wear on its own during brisk days or layer under heavier coats when temperatures plummet. Snag it while it's under $80 — the women's version is also on sale.