The only Amazon deals worth shopping this weekend: Get an Apple iPad for a record low

Thanks to these stellar Amazon sales, you'll save up to 75% on everything from home goods to holiday gifts for everyone on your list.

Special delivery! Make space on your doorstep — these Amazon deals are too good to pass up. (Getty Images)

Don't look now, but this is the second-to-last weekend you'll have to get your holiday shopping wrapped up (actually, no; wrapping it up is another step you'll have to make time for...). And you know what that weekend right before Christmas is gonna be like, with last-minute decorating, procuring groceries for your family feast and/or travel prep taking up a lot of your time and head space.

Our advice? Pounce on that gift shopping this weekend. Amazon's making it easy, with steals galore on all kinds of inspired choices for the folks on your Nice list. Got a genealogy-curious relative? A simple saliva test via the Ancestry DNA Genetic Test Kit (67% off!) will tell them where they came from. That proud car owner on your list? Snag a DeLightful 45% markdown on a DeWalt portable vacuum. Want to subtly hint to Mom or Dad that they're due for a getaway? How about $45 off a 21" Swiss Gear spinner suitcase?

...and that's not even counting the standout sales listed just below. Seriously, 'tis the season to drive yourself crazy with obligations and running around ... unless you get out ahead of that mess by, you know, listening to us.

Amazon Apple Watch Series 10 $360 $429 Save $69 with coupon | Nearly an all-time low If you've been waiting to buy an Apple Watch until it goes on sale, well, wait no more! The on-page coupon drops the price to within a dollar of its all-time low, so you really can't do much better than that. You're getting the latest version, which features a larger display and a more lightweight design for comfortable wear. Now you'll be able to track your steps and sleep, take a call, listen to music and more — all from your wrist. Save $69 with coupon | Nearly an all-time low $360 at Amazon

Amazon Bissell Little Green Cleaner $81 $124 Save $43 This small-but-mighty sucker, a viral fave for a while now, targets unsightly spots, minimizes odors and more on both carpets and upholstery in a perfectly portable way. At under 10 pounds, it's on the lighter side for a deep cleaner, and it's versatile enough to use on furniture — even car interiors. Plus, the 15-foot cord is long enough to keep you from having to find a new outlet every five minutes. This set comes with the Little Green, a 3-inch tough stain tool, a HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, a spraying crevice tool, a trial size 8-ounce Spot and Stain with Febreze formula and a one-year limited warranty. You can snag it for nearly 35% off, which is just about as low as it usually goes on sale for. Check out our full Bissell Little Green review for more. $81 at Amazon

Amazon Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $24 $70 Save $46 with coupon There's no need to spend an hour on your knees furiously scrubbing away at your shower when you have one of these on hand. It's garnered thousands of great reviews and features two adjustable speeds to cut through bathtub grime, soap scum and grout stains with little to no elbow grease on your part. Its retractable handle allows you to clean without crouching, and it comes with four different brushes for tackling a variety of spaces in your home. This is close to as low as it gets, folks! Check out our full Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber review for more. Save $46 with coupon $24 at Amazon

Amazon Solo Stove Mesa XL $80 $100 Save $20 Cozy backyard bonfires — they're not just for fancy people in Aspen anymore, thanks to this portable fire pit. At just 7 inches across, 8.6 inches high and 2.3 pounds, this model is perfect for smaller outdoor spaces or packing up and bringing on the go. It's rarely dipped lower than its current price, so if you (or someone on your list) have been eyeing one of these bad boys, now's the time. $80 at Amazon

Amazon AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit $39 $119 Save $80 | Lowest price ever If someone you know is curious to do some digging about their roots, this popular kit can help them home in on their family's geographic origins — all with a simple saliva sample. They might even be able to discover and connect with relatives they never knew they had. Oh, and at nearly 70% off, this as low as it's ever been. Save $80 | Lowest price ever $39 at Amazon

Amazon Apple AirTags, 4-Pack $73 $99 Save $26 Never lose your luggage, purse, car — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track, and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. The deal on this 4-pack brings each tag down to about $18 (they typically retail for about $25-$30 a pop). Grab a few for your, er, forgetful family members! $73 at Amazon

Amazon Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $10 $13 Save $3 | Lowest price ever Never fight with your family members over power outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and this top seller is so much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. No, it's not the most massive discount, but we've yet to see it on sale for less. Makes a cool stocking stuffer! Save $3 | Lowest price ever $10 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon 40-Inch Fire TV $150 $250 Save $100 | Lowest price ever At 40 inches, this highly rated (and reasonably priced) telly is the one Goldilocks would likely opt for; not too big, not too small, just right. High-def resolution and Dolby Digital Audio help enhance the viewing experience with clear picture and sound, and you'll have easy access to all of your favorite streaming platforms in one place. At just $150, this price matches the TV's all-time low, so act fast! Save $100 | Lowest price ever $150 at Amazon

Baseus Baseus Bowie MA10 Wireless Earbuds $20 $40 Save $20 with coupon | Editor-approved A sale on these wireless earbuds, our fave budget pick in the category, is just music to our ears. And right now, you can get a pair at half price. Rick Broida, who is our resident tech editor and a certified music snob, marveled at these affordable buds when he tested them. "How can $40 earbuds possibly be this good?” he asked. But he's going to have to change his tune during this sale: How can $20 earbuds possibly be this good? Save $20 with coupon | Editor-approved $20 at Amazon

Amazon Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $24 $70 Save $46 with coupon There's no need to spend an hour on your knees furiously scrubbing away at your shower when you have one of these on hand. It's garnered thousands of great reviews and features two adjustable speeds to cut through bathtub grime, soap scum and grout stains with little to no elbow grease on your part. Its retractable handle allows you to clean without crouching over, and it comes with four different brushes for tackling a variety of spaces in your home. This is close to as low as it gets, folks! Check out our full Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber review for more. Save $46 with coupon $24 at Amazon

Amazon Saker Mini Chain Saw $40 $52 Save $12 with Prime Yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty chainsaw is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this top-seller is cordless for even more convenience. One Yahoo editor gave it a try, saying, "While testing the Saker, I first noticed that it was very easy to hold in one hand. I also appreciated the safety features, including a safety lock that must be pressed before the saw activates. This gave me some comfort that it wouldn't just 'go off' if I squeezed it too tight while walking between locations. It's also easier to use than something like pruning shears, which can be heavy and unwieldy and take much longer to get the same job done." Check out our full Saker Mini Chainsaw review for more. Save $12 with Prime $40 at Amazon

Amazon Hometopia Outdoor Faucet Cover, 2-Pack $6 $9 Save $3 | Lowest price ever Many parts of the country have been experiencing freezing temperatures, and if and when those overnight frosts occur, you'll be glad you thought to protect your outdoor spigots ahead of time. These No. 1 bestsellers are like socks for your faucets, acting as insulators to help prevent your pipes from freezing — every homeowner's nightmare. This is as low as we've ever seen this pair on sale for, and, unsurprisingly, over 20,000 were purchased in the past month. Save $3 | Lowest price ever $6 at Amazon

Amazon DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver $129 $239 Save $110 Handy humans, this one's for you: With a powerful drill and impact driver in this set, you'll finally be able to cross all those home-improvement tasks off your list. The compact, lightweight design makes them both easy to use, and the best part? No cords! At over 45% off, this is one of the best prices we've seen it on sale for in years. $129 at Amazon

Amazon Gaiatop Space Heater $23 $30 Save $7 Lowest price ever This might be one of the most aesthetically pleasing household appliances we've ever come across, with its wooden legs and minimalist design. But while it might look like a million bucks, it's currently down to its best price of all time. All that and it can help lower your heating bill! In spite of its compact size, it's quite powerful. It has two heat modes — 1000-watt high heat and 600-watt medium heat, both of which take just seconds to kick in. But it also has a cooling fan mode, meaning this isn't a machine you'll only pull out for a few months. At 6.3 inches tall and just over 2 pounds, it's incredibly portable, making it a cinch to bring from room to room. And, most importantly, its safety features include overheating protection, as well as automatic shutoff should it tip over. Save $7 Lowest price ever $23 at Amazon

Amazon JoyJolt JoyFul Food Storage Containers, 24 Pieces $38 $70 Save $32 Thousands of Amazon shoppers love these sturdy containers, which have airtight seals to keep food fresh. The containers are made of glass — but not just any glass. We're talking about borosilicate glass, which is used on thermal tiles in space shuttles. Not only does it conveniently allow you to see what's packed inside, it's oven-safe up to 1,040°F. You can also store these containers in the freezer if you have leftovers you know you won't get to right away. At just over $3 per container, this is a fabulous value. $38 at Amazon

Amazon Keurig K-Café Barista Bar $100 $140 Save $40 | Editor-approved Our home editor, Jessica Dodell-Feder, named this the best Keurig coffee maker out of all of the models she tested, calling it "a reliable Keurig that delivers everything you'd want from a single-cup coffee maker and more." She adds, "It makes four cup sizes (8, 10 and 12 ounces, and a 2-ounce shot), the buttons are clear and intuitive and it offers an 'over ice' option that automatically adjusts brew temperature for less-watery iced coffee. Plus, it comes with a bonus for anyone who likes lattes, cappuccinos and other espresso-style drinks: an excellent standalone milk frother." It's only dipped lower than its current price by a few dollars, and doesn't often go on sale, so you'll want to grab it while it's nearly 30% off. Save $40 | Editor-approved $100 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $250 $330 Save $80 | Editor-approved We're in the thick of holiday baking season, and at 4.5 quarts, this top-seller can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time (though it won't take up much room in your kitchen). This is the brand I (Britt) use in my own home kitchen, and it comes with a beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun. It'll give your arms a break by doing all of the mixing, and you can let it run while you prep other ingredients. This is as low as it's been since April, so scoop it up while you can save $80! Save $80 | Editor-approved $250 at Amazon

Amazon Cosori 6-Quart Air Fryer $88 $120 Save $32 | Lowest price ever An air fryer is just the ticket when you want a hot meal without turning on the oven. This top-rated model heats up quickly and holds up to 2.5 pounds of fries or 14 wings at a time. Plus, it can be used to dehydrate food, proof bread and even bake desserts. This deal brings it down to its Prime Day and Black Friday price, which is also its all-time low. Check out our roundup of the best air fryers for more. Save $32 | Lowest price ever $88 at Amazon

Amazon Orolay Down Jacket $88 $150 Save $62 When Oprah says she likes something, we know it's gonna be good — so it's no surprise that this No. 1 bestselling jacket (aka "The Amazon Coat") has acquired a massive fan base. It graced the media queen's Favorite Things list in 2019 and features a fleece-lined hood, cozy down filling and about a zillion pockets for storing small essentials. It's also much more chic than many puffer coats, and at over 40% off, it's within a few bucks of its best price in years. $88 at Amazon

Amazon SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Luggage $75 $120 Save $45 Raise your hand if you love waiting at baggage claim. Anybody? That's what we thought — and that's why we want to share this deal on a wildly popular 21" carry-on. Grab one before your next getaway. More than 3,000 have been purchased in the past month alone, likely due to this suitcase's ample pockets, expansive design and smooth 360° wheels. Snag it while it's marked down by nearly 40%. $75 at Amazon

Amazon Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Sneaker $40 $75 Save $35 These sneakers are just what the doctor (or a suitably accredited medical professional) ordered. We're talking about nurses, who routinely work extra long shifts and barely get to sit down. They love to brag about how Cloudfoams have saved their feet. You can walk ... and walk and walk. They're also a favorite among restaurant servers who punish their feet all night long. They support your feet with memory foam cushioning, and when things get messy, their textile upper wipes clean easily, making them even more practical. At 50% off, stock up on a few pairs! $40 at Amazon

Amazon Anne Klein Bangle, Watch and Bracelet Set $39 $150 Save $111 | Lowest price of the year Just one of these brass beauties looks like it would cost more than this entire set, which recently would have set you back over $100. Included are a stunning round watch, chain bracelet, enameled bangle and crystal-laden bangle. You can stack 'em or wear 'em individually — either way, you'll be donning some next-level arm candy. The price just dropped to a new 2024 low (nearly 75% off). Save $111 | Lowest price of the year $39 at Amazon

