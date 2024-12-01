The only Vitamix Cyber Monday deal that matters is this blender at a rare 30% off

This Cyber Monday sale saves you a smooth $150 on a best-in-class blender — it whizzes up frozen fruit, ice, soups and more in seconds.

If smoothies were meant to have chunks in them, then they'd be called "chunkies." And no one would want that because fruit and ice would always be jamming up your straw. The fact is not all blenders can create perfect, silky drinks, so if that's what you're after, it's time to try out a Vitamix. And right now, thanks to Cyber Monday sales, you can actually afford one of these high-end gadgets. The Vitamix 5200 is currently $150 off, one of the best discounts we've seen all year.

We know this because our team of shopping experts has been comparing price histories and tracking sales to ensure that the markdowns we share with you are legit. Speaking of, you can find a ton of Cyber Monday kitchen deals right now on cookware and appliances. For even more savings, we've rounded up all the best Cyber Monday deals across numerous retailers.

Alright, now that we've gotten that out of the way, let's get acquainted with what will most likely become your new favorite kitchen toy. After all, there's a reason it's caused quite a stir among thousands of Amazon shoppers — in a good way.

Why is it a good Cyber Monday deal? 💰

At $350 (down from $500), this is the best price we're currently seeing for this top-seller, and our price trackers tell us it's barely dipped lower all year. (The red model is at its best price of 2024, though the black model briefly dropped to $300 on Prime Day.) If you're experiencing some sticker shock even with the discount, just think of how much you'll save in the long run if you're used to shelling out for pricey smoothie-shop drinks on the regular.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Whether you're looking to cool down with a refreshing blended drink during the warmer months or enjoy an ethereally velvety soup this winter, this multitasker can do it all in seconds. With 10 speed settings, you'll be able to achieve the exact consistency you're going for, and the pulse feature allows for some texture, i.e. if you want a salsa that's on the chunkier side.

The aircraft-grade stainless steel blades were designed to pulverize just about any ingredient that crosses their path with ease, including ice. And in terms of versatility, you can use this blender for making ice cream, nut butters, dressings, sauces, dips, baby food ... it even churns out hot soup without the need for a stove, thanks to the friction from its blades. The 64-ounce container can hold a large amount of food, and when it's time to clean, just fill it with soap and water and run the machine for 30-60 seconds.

Functionality aside, the Vitamix's sleek silhouette will look great on your counter, and when you consider how many mediocre blenders you're likely to cycle through in a short time, it's a worthwhile investment. On that note, this blender still comes with a seven-year warranty for extra peace of mind.

This Vitamix blender can do it all, from soup to nuts — in the most literal sense. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 6,400 Amazon customers are in blitz — er, bliss — because of this heavy-duty blender.

Pros 👍

"I was hesitant [about] spending this much on a blender, but wow," shared one convert. "I can make a buttery-smooth smoothie with just frozen fruits, [in] under 30 seconds. It was definitely worth the money."

"Heard so much hype about this blender, so I just had to see for myself," said another. "The thing is impressive. Instead of smoothies splashing around inside [the] container, it operates so smoothly. Also transforms fresh veggies into hot soup in minutes!"

"There is absolutely nothing I do not like about this blender," shared a longtime user. "Its strength is its simplicity, no gimmicky buttons or modes, just two switches and a dial. Over the past five years, we've used this blender to make soups, smoothies, nut butters and more — we've been impressed each time. This appliance has more than earned its spot on our countertop, and we're proud to show it off."

Cons 👎

Several reviewers shared this user's main complaint: "The only negative is the noise when used on the highest setting," they wrote. "Some have described it as a 'jet engine,' and I have to agree. Still, no regrets. Great blender and worth the money."

"The biggest con is the fact that the jar isn't able to be thrown in the dishwasher," said a final fan. "What I do is soak it, throw soap in there and 'blend it.' Works pretty well!"

