The Our Place Black Friday Sale saves you up to 50% on celeb-approved cookware

I own this multi-use, nonstick beauty, and it just might become your most-utilized piece of cookware, thanks to its thoughtful design. It took the internet by storm a few years ago and quickly became a favorite of home cooks and celebrities alike. (Selena Gomez did a collaboration with the brand, and Oprah has called it "the kitchen magician.")

Its ceramic coating is slick and free of PFAS, while the handle smartly doubles as a spoon rest. Speaking of utensils, it comes with a wooden spatula and metal steamer basket that can be used as a colander, and it's oven-safe up to 450°F for added versatility. It's not often on sale, so grab it while it's $55 off (as low as it's ever been).

Check out my full Our Place Always Pan review for more. (FYI, it also comes in mini and large versions as well as cast iron and titanium models — all on sale.)