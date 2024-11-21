The QVC Black Friday sale includes up to 75% off Oprah's favorite jeans
You won't believe the outstanding deals on must-have brands like NYDJ, Elemis, Skechers and KitchenAid at QVC's Black Friday sale — shall we go on?
Counting down the days until Black Friday? Well, stop counting and start shopping because QVC's Black Friday sale is already in full swing. To make your life easier, we've scoured item after item and video after video to bring you the best deals out there so you can grab gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list. There's also a treat (or two or three) in here for yourself. Talk about a win-win!
These are some of the QVC Black Friday deals we're eyeing right now. Get Oprah's favorite NYDJ jeans for just $33 (that's nearly 75% off), an HP laptop and printer bundle that's discounted by $100, and Martha Stewart's favorite pair of Skechers for $63 (was $90). Bonus: These new candles — a collab between Elton John and Slatkin + Co. — are on sale, too. (They'll make your home smell like John's cozy countryside this Christmas.)
You'll need to act fast because with prices this low, supplies will not last! If you're new to QVC you can score an extra $20 off your first order of $40 with code HOLIDAY20. And if you don't want to pay it all in one go, use QVC's Easy Pay and have your items shipped while you pay in monthly installments. And speaking of go ... on your mark, get set — go shopping!
QVC Black Friday deals
NYDJ Le Silhouette High Rise Ami Skinny Jeans$33$129Save $96
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, 2-Pack$50$66Save $16
Martha Stewart x Skechers GoWalk Arch Support Slip-Ons$63$90Save $27
KitchenAid 5-Quart Tilt Head Glass Bowl Mixer$360$459Save $99
Elton John by Slatkin + Co., Set of 3$45$49Save $4
QVC Black Friday clothing deals
Oprah loves NYDJ jeans and so do you, and now they're nearly 75% off in time for all of those upcoming holiday parties. Pair this skinny-leg style with a chunky sweater, blazer, sneakers, boots and even your favorite earrings for a night out on the town. Trust us: This curve-hugging number has your name written all over it.
This lovely puff-sleeve top from Isaac Mizrahi is ready to be paired with your favorite pair of pants to create a memorable outfit this holiday season. A bold pink says you're ready to party (or go with a more muted blue).
It's not winter without a Barefoot Dreams clothing item. With this one, you can scrunch up the sleeves so it acts like a shawl, use it as a wrap or treat it like a cardigan. Bring it to a tailgate or to the opera — how versatile! Choose from seven colors including Terra (shown).
Stand out from the crowd in this woven two-tone fabric coat that's machine washable. The unlined style includes a double-breasted design, button closure, notched collar with stitching, welt pockets and a back vent. After all, who says outerwear has to be boring? We love the bold green, but it's also comes in red and a more neutral tan.
QVC Black Friday beauty deals
The only thing better than getting a facial is purchasing this Elemis skin pampering balm, which will feel like a daily spa treatment (on repeat) at home. The luxe cleanser melts away makeup and dirt, then transforms into a hydrating milk as you rinse it off. Elemis is a favorite brand of celebs like Kate Hudson and Catherine Zeta-Jones and of high-end British spas. You'll appreciate the posh English rose scent and the indulgent quality of this vanity staple.
This QVC-exclusive from Tarte is 25 pieces in one set that folds up beautifully so you can take it on the road and avoid getting travel face. It's also cruelty-free and available in four different tones to suit your skin color. Includes five matte eye shadows, five brow shades, two lip and cheek creams, a highlighter, and two powder blushes.
We've loved Bobbi Brown since she first came on the scene back in the '90s — and showed us how to spend minutes looking like we spent hours on our makeup. This cream eye shadow helps you do that very thing as it glides on and won't smudge — unless you're doing a smoky eye — or rub off. This one set includes five shades including taupe, mulberry and cinnamon. It also makes a terrific gift.
Fight the crepe with this moisturizer that's uniquely blended to nourish skin. In fact, 97% of users reported their skin looked less dry and crepey, and wrinkles appeared less noticeable. This two-pack will keep you looking fresh and aglow even during these dark winter months.
QVC Black Friday accessory deals
We spotted Martha wearing her favorite pair in this Instagram post — and now they're on sale for just over $60. The washable slip-on offers an elevated arch support that's helpful whether you're walking on the treadmill or running errands — it's available in black with a pop of magenta or white with a pretty blue. Fit is true to size with a little wiggle room for your toes.
Who doesn't love that roasty-toasty cabin sock? And these even have vitamin-E sherpa lining. It's like a dream for your feet. They also come with a silicone grip on the bottom to prevent slipping. And true to their name, these are socks that make a great stocking stuffer. Available in teal (pictured) as well as red, pink, black and berry.
Top off your look with the comfiest-of-comfy boots you can find. No surprise, they're from Skechers. This cozy pair also comes in charcoal gray and black, and all sport a memory foam insole, faux fur trim and — to bring a little cheer to your tootsies — a sparkly knit upper.
If you haven't heard of Lug bags, you're missing out! Women over 50 in one of our Facebook groups are wild about them. One user even called herself a Lug nut. They're kind of a status symbol among QVC lovers. This option can also be worn as both a shoulder and crossbody and has a bunch of secure compartments to help you stay organized.
This set of small UltraFine hoops at QVC is a classic. They're made with UltraFine silver — a tarnish-free, nickel-free metal — that's superior to regular silver. These are the everyday pair you'll reach for that goes with anything. Choose from yellow, silver and rose.
QVC Black Friday kitchen & home deals
Whether you're making dozens of your signature chocolate chip cookies for the holidays or several pounds of shredded chicken for Superbowl Sunday, this tilt-head stand mixer has the capacity and tools for every occasion. Built to take it all on, it features 10 speeds to gently knead, thoroughly mix and whip ingredients for a wide variety of recipes. We also love that it comes in a variety of fun colors!
This Dyson fan is like having a personal heater and air conditioner rolled into one, focusing and tailoring itself to you and your needs. Sounds amazing, right? An intelligent thermostat shuts off automatically as soon as the room reaches the set temperature, and other conveniences include adjustable oscillation, tilt range, and multiple speed settings.
Experience the charm of Woodside with this simple trio of one-wick candles housed in piano key-embossed glasses with logo-emblazoned lids. English Rose & Ivy, Champagne Quince Jelly, and Rhubarb Strawberry Crumble are the scents that send John down memory lane, and each 8-ounce candle burns for up to five hours of burn time.
Sure, these multi-colored storage containers work great for leftovers, but have you considered all the possibilities? Fill them with snacks and stack them neatly in your pantry, or organize screws, nuts, and bolts for your garage.
Those upcoming winter nights are no match for this blanket. Whether you're cuddling up for movie night or topping off your bed with an extra layer of warmth, you'll be happy you have this throw. It's available in five colors to suit your style — think sage, polar blue and rose smoke.
QVC Black Friday tech deals
With 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and a free one-year subscription to MS Office 365, this laptop is terrific for everyday use. And you'll also get an HP DeskJet all-in-one printer with three months of ink! The 15-inch screen, a slim profile and a weight of only a few pounds make it ideal for stuffing into a backpack or shoulder bag for work on the go.
If your TV is just a little bit too quiet and you can't quite make out what someone is saying, you might need a soundbar. Of course, if you want a premium sound experience, there's no better brand than Bose. Right now, its soundbar — a small but powerful wireless model — is on sale for $199.
Whether you're stranded on the side of the road or stuck with a dead phone, this portable jump starter has all your power needs covered. Plus, the three-mode flashlight provides instant illumination. Now comes in five colors.
Capture crisp 1080p HD video along with a chime you can put anywhere in the house so you can hear when visitors arrive — and speak to them through it. You can also see who's at your door via your laptop or devices. And with Eufy there are no monthly fees to keep footage in the cloud — it stores up to four months worth.