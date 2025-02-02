'The truck was freed!': These traction mats can get your car out of a snow jam

The wet whirring sound of a firmly-lodged tire is one we all dread. It usually means we're going nowhere fast unless we have someone to help push the car out of the hole — and even then, that person will likely end up covered head to toe in snow. The problem is that tires need something solid to grip, and snow and slush provide no traction.

Since this is turning out to be a banger of a winter and it's only February, we've got an ounce of prevention for those times when the conditions aren't quite what you need them to be. We're talking about the WawaAuto All-Weather Traction Mats — they're portable, easy-to-store and they give your tires something to grab onto when nothing else is available — and they're only $20.

Amazon WawaAuto Foldable Emergency Tire Traction Pad $20 Designed with cars in mind, these traction mats take up little space and can easily be stored in the trunk for when terrain gets you down. $20 at Amazon

If you get stuck in mud or ice, it can derail your entire day. This is an inexpensive gadget that can save you from an expensive problem, especially when you consider the average cost of a tow truck is around $100. These traction mats slide in front of and under your tire to give your vehicle something to propel off of. Each one is capable of handling up to 3.5 tons of weight, and they give you an option for getting yourself out of a sticky situation. Better yet, these are specifically designed for cars, not trucks, so they fit easily into your trunk and can be kept on-hand for when they're needed.

Un-stuck yourself with these portable traction mats. (Amazon)

"Great for icy traction," one driver said. "Just used these on a front-wheel drive car trying to get up a steep pure ice driveway in Minnesota. Took like two seconds to unfold, didn’t have to shove under tires that far. They didn’t move a bit on the ice as the car tires gripped it and easily moved. Great product so far. Got them to use for camper and SUV."

"These showed up just in time to take to work with me. Wouldn’t have gotten home without them. My car is awfully heavy, probably why I had such a hard time getting through the snow, but if I didn’t have them, I would still be sitting there," said another shopper.

"Our elderly neighbor hadn’t cleared the snow by their mailbox ... the mail truck got stuck," shared a five-star fan. "All of the neighbors gathered around, trying to help. They had shovels, ice melt, boards… three men tried to push the truck free. I’d bought these as a 'just in case something ever happens' ... we slid them under the back tires of the mail truck and with a little more pushing from the front the truck was freed!"

"Probably they don't work as well as the full sized traction boards, but you have to be a dedicated off-roader with plenty of roof rack space to carry those," reported this final reviewer. "I judge that these would be plenty sturdy enough and work well on snow."

