The under-$20 products professional organizers tell every client to buy

Order in the house! Tidy up on a budget with expert-approved trays, bins and other clutter conquerers, starting at $1 — yep, $1.

Jessica Dodell-Feder
·Senior Editor, Home & Garden
Hooks, bins and baskets, oh my! Pros say these are the best organizers on a budget.

We can all agree that keeping a house organized isn't easy. It's natural to accumulate stuff — but where does it all go? Unless you're vigilant about decluttering or have a ton of storage space, things can get out of hand pretty quickly.

I'm an editor who tests home products for a living, so I'm very familiar with the myriad storage solutions on the market. But I'm also someone who struggles with organization, which is why I reached out to the experts for help. What I found is that you don't need to spend a ton of money — or toss everything you own — to organize like a professional.

Scroll on for the best pro-approved organization products under $20, straight from the mouths of the experts themselves. These storage solutions are smart and easy to use, and they won't bust your budget. They've even inspired me to tackle the mountain of junk in my coat closet. (Wish me luck!)

Target

Room Essentials 6-Quart and 16-Quart Clear Storage Boxes

"These plastic shoe boxes are my go-to for every room in the home. Not only do I use them for shoes in a closet, because they stack evenly and can hold more than sandals or flip-flops, but they're also great for small toys like Legos, figurines and cars, as well as craft supplies, office supplies, cookie cutters, tools in the garage, makeup and much, much more." — Robyn Reynolds, owner, Organize2Harmonize

$1 at Target

 

Amazon

Amolliar 10-Inch Lazy Susan Turntable Organizer, 2-Pack

"I always recommend a lazy Susan to my clients for the kitchen. It's great for maximizing space in cabinets, refrigerators and shelves and making items more accessible. Its versatility makes it a must-have for any kitchen, and it's also affordable. This one comes in convenient sizes, and it has a nice lip edge to prevent items from falling off." — Ritsuko Nakajima, owner, After Declutter

$10 at Amazon
Amazon

Dekava Paper Towel Holder

"This $10 adhesive paper towel holder is a genius way to declutter your counters! You can even use them inside a cabinet door." — Jennifer Johnson, owner, The Orderly Space

$10 at Amazon
Amazon

Dhylricher Purse Hanger for Closet

"One of my must-have organizing products is purse hanger hooks. They are perfect for floppy bags that don't sit upright on a shelf. They can also be used in a coat closet for totes and sports bags. We even use them for organizing belts and scarves. Twelve hooks are $10, making these a major must-have!" — Katrina Teeple, founder, Operation Organization 

$10 at Amazon
Amazon

SpaceHacks Stackable Acrylic Drawers, 2-Pack

"My favorite organizing item under $20 is an acrylic stackable drawer. You can find this product at Amazon, The Container Store and various other department stores. I love this product because of its multiuse function. I've used it in several spaces, such as under the kitchen or bathroom sink. I have also used it in linen closets to categorize the small items we own such as eye care, dental care and feminine products.

I just love how you can stack them side by side and the space looks great. I also love the upgraded look of labeling each drawer so my clients can find their things easier and also put things away much quicker." — Tamar Bazin, owner, Tidee Living

$14 at Amazon
The Container Store

The Container Store 4-Peg Maple Shaker Rack

"Hooks are one of my top organizing tools because they're small, sturdy and wildly versatile. The classic Shaker peg rail can be hung in a closet, entry, mudroom, playroom or kitchen. Affordable and timeless, this workhorse item is perfect for hanging coats, hats, scarves, belts, bags, jewelry, oven mitts, aprons, brooms and more. Three cheers for this multiuse product!" Shira Gill, author of Life Styled, Organized Living and Minimalista

$15 at The Container Store
Amazon

Innovant Baseball Cap Stand, 2-Pack

"Everyone has baseball caps, but could they be better organized? They're usually found on a shelf, stacked so high they look like the Leaning Tower of Pisa. A game-changer storage solution for ball caps are these hat stands that will hold up to seven hats each. Better yet, they come in a pack of two, so you can fit 14 hats for only a $16 investment! They are acrylic, hold hats by the bill and make your baseball hat collection look chic, all while saving space!" — Teeple

$16 at Amazon
Amazon

U Brands Hanging File Desk Organizer

"Paper organizing is one of my specialties, so I'm going to have to go with a desktop file box. Any kind of file box or plastic crate with rails can hold hanging folders and serve to organize your papers in lieu of investing in a filing cabinet or a desk with file drawers. But a desktop file box helps you organize a smaller subset of papers and takes up less real estate when you need to collate some essential items. 

For example: In the kitchen, keep folders of clipped recipes, takeout menus, coupons, and those little manuals for kitchen appliances. On your desk, organize your action-item papers (like the paper forms you need to fill out and bring to the doctor's office or accountant), monthly bills, insurance policy papers and vital documents.

Opt for something pretty to make you more inclined to file away loose pieces of paper." — Julie Bestry, owner, Best Results Organizing

$18 at Amazon

