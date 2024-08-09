The Walmart weekend sale is a summer treat: Save on Shark, Crocs, Dyson and more

You may not be able to make it to a tropical paradise this weekend, but at the very least, Walmart is a mecca of markdowns ready for your perusal! (Walmart)

Aruba, Jamaica, ooh, I wanna take ya... Though we can't all jet on down to The Beach Boys' idyllic Kokomo to spend the rest of our summer in the sun and on the sand, there are a plethora of things to do closer to home to make the most of every moment of sunshine left 'til fall. You can head to a local pool or beach to splash around and stave off the summer heat. You can pack up a delicious picnic to enjoy at a nearby park for a special little twist on dinner out. And you can spend some time checking out the metric ton of deals at Walmart on items to make the rest of your summer (and beyond) so much better!

That includes savings on major life-improving picks like comfy, waterproof Crocs slide sandals for just $25; a durable three-piece luggage set ready for your rest-of-season travels at under $100 and a cordless Inse stick vac for whipping your home into shape with ease at over 70% off. And don't worry, there's so much more — we've gathered all the best discounts right here, so all you need to do is kick back, relax and get to shoppin'.

Keep on scrolling for our favorite Walmart deals this weekend.

Walmart deals: 70% off or more

Walmart Sgin 17.3-Inch Windows 11 Laptop $289 $1,000 Save $711 with coupon At $289 with the on-page coupon, this machine is a steal, with 12GB of RAM and a 512GB internal drive, that meets or beats most other laptops in this price range in power and capacity. It's everything you need to work from home and keep your boss impressed. It also boasts up to eight hours of battery life and has Windows 11 on deck for any work or play you may need to tackle during your day. Save $711 with coupon $289 at Walmart

Walmart Inse Cordless Vacuum $69 $349 Save $280 Leave fussy cables in the dust (as it were) with this cordless vacuum cleaner from the folks at Inse. It features a high-efficiency motor to provide strong suction, which means you can capture pet hair, dirt and other messes on hardwood floors, low-pile carpet, stairs, beds, curtains ... well, you get the idea; this thing can go practically anywhere. It'll also run for up to 40 minutes continuously on a single charge. $69 at Walmart

Walmart Nexpure Outdoor Solar Lights $17 $80 Save $63 Each one of these solar lights is equipped with sensors that'll automatically shine a light (three of them, in fact) when they detect motion — important when you get home after dark and can't see a thing. Plus, they'll illuminate the yard or driveway when you have guests over and really come in handy when you have to let the dog out at night. Best of all? There's no need for chargers or batteries; the sun will juice them up all day long. Now, we haven't actually seen this set go up to its $80 original price, but still: a mere $17 for some outdoor lights? That's a bright, shiny deal! $17 at Walmart

Walmart Carote Kitchen Knife Set, 12-Piece $18 $73 Save $55 We love the neutral colors of this eye-catching knife set, which includes an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch bread knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife, as well as blade guards for safe and easy storage. A ceramic coating gives you non-stick cutting and optimal food safety. $18 at Walmart

Walmart deals: 50% off or more

Walmart TCL 43-Inch Q Class 4K Smart Google TV $198 $500 Save $302 This smart set features QLED Quantum Dot Technology and 4K quality, so you can enjoy every teeny-tiny pixel in perfect definition, along with enhanced contrast and accurate colors. Google TV is included to make streaming your favorite movies, shows and more a breeze, and gamers will especially enjoy the Auto Game Mode for lowest possible input lag and latency, which means tip-top performance. $198 at Walmart

Walmart Travelhouse 3 Piece Hardside Luggage Set $90 $400 Save $310 Hardshell luggage can be pretty costly — but with this Travelhouse trio, you're getting three durable pieces for less than one bag from other brands. This popular set includes a 20" carry-on, a 24" checked bag and a 28" suitcase that's so roomy, you'll never have to sacrifice an extra sweater or pair of shoes in the name of space. All three bags have TSA-approve locks and double spinner wheels, and you can choose from a variety of colors on sale now. $90 at Walmart

Walmart Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones $20 $70 Save $50 When you're listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks, the jarring sound of your neighbor's lawn mower can really ruin the experience. That's where these over-ear headphones come in. They not only block out distracting ambient sound, but they improve audio quality by enhancing subtler sounds. $20 at Walmart

Walmart Whall Air Fryer Toaster Oven $110 $250 Save $140 Air fryer or toaster oven? If you have limited space on your kitchen countertops, you won't have to choose with this 11-in-1 number from Whall. Featuring 12 preset menus, you have a huge range of cooking options here, including baking, toasting, grilling and air frying. The appliance has an extra large 30-quart capacity (enough to fit a 12" pizza!) and a smart touchscreen for enhanced ease of use. Plus, there's an auto shut-off feature for added peace of mind. $110 at Walmart

Walmart deals: $25 and under

Walmart Crocs Unisex Baya Slide Sandals $25 $35 Save $10 Crocs are a great option for summer, since they're made from supportive Croslite foam — which quickly sheds water whether your tootsies are wet from the sprinkler or just a little sweaty (we won't judge). These slide sandals in particular are designed to ensure maximum comfort, so you can easily wear these all day, whether you're checking off your to-do list or hanging at the beach. $25 at Walmart

Walmart Veatool Wireless Earbuds $25 $100 Save $75 Sometimes, buying earbuds can feel like a pick-two game: having to choose between sound quality, comfort and price. We've found a pair that delivers the trifecta for a very affordable $25, majorly discounted from $100. Water-resistant and TV-ready, these Veatool earbuds can be used for nearly anything — from working out at the gym to watching a real tearjerker at home. You can get up to 60 hours of playback; plus, they're available in black, white, purple, pink and blue. $25 at Walmart

Walmart The Pioneer Woman Puff Sleeve Dress $8 $17 Save $9 'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond's new Walmart-exclusive clothing line is already selling out, courtesy of the brand's trendy pieces available at low, reasonable prices. This flowy puff-sleve midi dress especially caught our eye — it's easy to just throw on, with its pullover style, and the loose cut offers a flowy and flattering fit. Toss it on to tackle some errands around town, or zhush it up with a pair of sparkly sandals and some blingy jewelry for a night out with the girls. $8 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Cheaper than Amazon

Walmart Shark StainStriker Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner $99 $140 Save $41 Looking for a good, portable spot cleaner? Look no further. The compact yet mighty stain and odor eliminator relies on a two-formula system with powerful suction and a range of bristle, pet and crevice tools to target and remove stains and smells from carpets and upholsteries with force. It weighs under 9 lbs. and has a handle for easy carrying, making it a great choice for those who live in cozier spaces. $99 at Walmart

Walmart Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker $163 $199 Save $36 With seven magical frozen treat modes, along with a couple of pint containers and lids, this appliance was already a good deal at full price, especially compared to how much a person — and especially a family — can spend on smoothie runs and specialty ice creams. But now, at $36 off, there's no reason not to grab one to enjoy for the rest of this sweltering summer (and beyond). $163 at Walmart

Walmart Dyson Big Ball Turbinehead Canister Vacuum $200 $400 Save $200 Peep this: A delightful deal on a Dyson! The greatness goes beyond the brand name — this vac's canister follows behind as you clean, and if it topples over, it'll politely pick itself right back up. How cool is that? It also features a tangle-free cleaner head that lifts and lowers as needed, a retractable cord, a pop-open debris bin that empties fully and a washable lifetime filter. $200 at Walmart

Walmart Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker $49 $56 Save $7 You'll be able to whip up a cuppa with ease using this single-serve brewer from the java experts at Keurig. With push-button convenience, you'll be kicking back with your favorite coffee (or other K-Cup beverage) in minutes, no prep necessary. A generously-sized 36 oz. water reservoir means you won't have to refill every time you brew, and you can make cups back-to-back without any time wasted waiting to reheat. $49 at Walmart

Walmart deals: Only at Walmart

Walmart 4DRC F10 1080p Wifi FPV Drone $50 $170 Save $120 Interested in getting your drone on but don't want to spend an arm and a leg to dip your toe into a new hobby? This pick from 4DRC is a great beginner option, with 1080p HD wide-angle dual cameras ideal for taking high-quality videos both indoors and outdoors. Takeoff and landing is as easy as the click of a button, and the drone can be flown in a gravity-sensing mode with the help of smartphone controls. The device also comes with two batteries and a carrying case for easy transport, whether you're heading to the local park or heading out on a travel adventure. $50 at Walmart

Walmart Sunoyar Monocular with Tripod and Phone Adapter $27 $60 Save $33 Want to get serious about your bird-watching? This handheld telescope just might be the key to becoming the Audubon of your neighborhood — and it's useful in tons of other areas, too. With up to 10x zoom (making a distance of up to 1000 yards appear crystal-clear!) you can make the most of scoping out wildlife, getting up close and personal at concerts and sports games and even checking out the natural wonders of the nighttime sky. And speaking of natural wonders, the monocular is waterproof, too, with effective resistance against elements like rainwater and light splashing. The scope comes with a tripod and phone adapter, too, making it super easy to capture exactly what you're seeing in pictures and videos. $27 at Walmart

Walmart Alrocket Air Purifier $38 $110 Save $72 With these steamy days comes the onslaught of outdoor allergies — so make sure you keep your indoor air irritant-free with a quality purifier like this pick from Alrocket. It boasts a three-stage filtration system that captures 99.99% of airborne particles in rooms up to 300 square feet. $38 at Walmart

