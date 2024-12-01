There are thousands of deals at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale — these are the 15 we're buying

Guess what? We don't just play expert shoppers on TV. Sometimes we actually buy stuff — especially during Cyber Monday when prices are deeply discounted on everything from sneakers and headphones to Apple watches and pizza ovens. We've been scouring the Walmart Cyber Monday sale and below are the deals even our team can't resist. And good news: Walmart is dropping tons more Cyber Monday deals today so stay tuned as we update our top picks in real time.

Our favorite Walmart Cyber Monday deals:

Here are some of the marvelous markdowns from big brands (Beats, Crocs, Beautiful by Drew Barrymore) we made off with so far. At the top of our wishlists? A 22-piece cookware set from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line for $98 (that's over 50% off) and these comfy, slip-on Skechers for just $40 (down from $65). One of our editors is even "scooping" up the Ninja ice cream maker while it's on rare sale for $149. Sweet.

Our expert advice: Don't wait. These deals are only while supplies last, so now's the time to add to your cart. You wouldn't want to miss out on our top product picks, would you?

Szrsth Electric Scrubber $25 $90 Save $65 See at Walmart

Squishmallows Slippers $10 $15 Save $5 See at Walmart

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 22-Piece Cookware Set $98 $199 Save $101 See at Walmart

Joyspun Double-Layer Crew Socks, 3-Pack $6 $20 Save $14 See at Walmart

Skechers Summits Slip-On Sneakers $40 $65 Save $25 See at Walmart

Walmart Szrsth Electric Scrubber $24 $90 Save $66 "I have white marble mosaic tile in my bathroom and kitchen — and while it looks effortlessly chic, it actually requires a ton of effort to keep it clean. I've been using a grout brush for the last year, but this cordless scrubber will get rid of any dirt, crumbs and grime without any elbow grease. I especially love that it has an adjustable handle, so I don't even have to bend over to get the job done." — Amanda Garrity, Gifting Editor $24 at Walmart

Walmart Squishmallows Slippers $10 $15 Save $5 "When I lived in Costa Rica we had cows, and there was one young bull I named 'Big Tex' who I referred to as my emotional support torro (bull). I could sit on the ground and he would lay down and put his head in my lap. It's been over a year since I left Costa Rica and my cute bull friend, but these comfy slippers are a fun reminder of my years with the bulls and a nice way to relax at the end of the day." — Laura Williams, Senior Health Writer $10 at Walmart

Walmart Joyspun Double-Layer Crew Socks, 3-Pack $6 $20 Save $14 "I wear socks all day, every day when I'm at home, so I'm always adding to my collection. This Joyspun set looks super cozy and I really like the color options. Bonus: they have no-skid grippers on the bottom, so I won't need to wear them with slippers on my hardwood floors." — Jeanine Edwards, Shopping Director $6 at Walmart

Walmart Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $89 $159 Save $70 "This $89 deal on Beats is worth checking out if you've been thinking about upgrading your headphones. I have to admit — I'm usually more of an over-the-ear guy but my now-ancient pair of Beats on-ears are the most comfortable headphones I've ever owned, and I've owned a fair few. Be sure to snag these quickly as I'm sure they will sell out." — Chris McGraw, Senior Deals Writer $89 at Walmart

Walmart Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 $79 $100 Save $21 "I am the queen of taking three sips of my coffee or tea and then walking away from my cup for an hour. Luckily, that's NBD with this self-heating smart mug from Ember that will keep my drink piping hot for as long as I need it." — Julia Webb, Shopping Manager $79 at Walmart

Walmart Renpho Eye Massager $69 $200 Save $131 "If you suffer from migraines, the Renpho eye massager is a game-changer. It massages your eyes and applies heat to help relieve pressure and pain. It always goes on sale during Black Friday, but $69 is an incredible early discount (it's 65% off!)." — Kate Ellsworth, Commerce Editor $69 at Walmart

Walmart Blackstone Outdoor Propane Pizza Oven $147 $274 Save $127 "I've been wanting an outdoor pizza oven for the longest time. My tastes lean toward Neapolitan, which requires crazy high heat to achieve that blistered, puffy rim on a thin pizza crust. This oven reaches temps of up to 900°F — which may seem extra, but it's essential for making an authentic Neapolitan pie. This propane-powered oven comes with a rotating cordierite pizza stone, which is reported to conduct heat beautifully and evenly — plus the rotating feature means that I won't have to manually turn my pizza. While a large part of me likes that feature because it means I can pay more attention to drinking my wine, it's also incredibly practical for making a more evenly baked pie." — Janelle Randazza, Commerce Editor $147 at Walmart

Skechers Skechers Summits Slip-On Sneakers $40 $65 Save $25 "My mom love Skechers so I'll be picking her up a pair of these for the holidays while they're down to just $40. She's a fan of the slip-on, no laces style. I may just grab a pair for myself, too." — Rory Halperin, Senior Commerce Editor $40 at Walmart

Walmart Victsing Rechargeable Book Light $8 $17 Save $9 "My husband and I are participating in a reading challenge, and we've upped our visits to the library by a ton! We swear by these little book lights because they let us devour our favorite books well into the night without disturbing each other. They're also handy when you're traveling — plus they're just $8, so they make a great stocking stuffer for the person who already has it all. I'm thinking of getting them for my mom and dad, both avid readers." — Jessica Dodell-Feder, Senior Home & Garden Editor $8 at Walmart

Apple Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 42mm Rose Gold Aluminum Case $329 $399 Save $70 "I've been a loyal Fitbit fan for years, but my most recent one just broke and I think the time is now to upgrade to an Apple watch. That way, I can not only count my steps and monitor my sleep, but also listen to music, take a call, check emails and so much more right from my wrist. I'm all about this latest version since it has a bigger display and is extra thin (I hate wearing something bulky). Now, the only question is — which color band should I get?" — Rory Halperin, Senior Commerce Editor $329 at Walmart

Walmart Shark Powerful Hair Dryer and Multi-Styler $234 $300 Save $66 "Now over $60 off, this multitasking tool from Shark serves as a hair dryer, styling brush (there are two attachments for achieving different looks) and a curling iron in one — you just attach the FlexStyle style to wrap, curl and set automatically. I love that it's compact for storing and traveling, and it's designed for all hair types. Important bonus: it regulates temperature consistently to help avoid heat damage." — Kristin Granero, Senior Commerce Writer $234 at Walmart

Walmart Thyme & Table 10-Piece Ceramic Canister Set $20 SPECIAL BUY "I own some kitchen items by this brand, and this set puts the 'fun' in 'functional.' It's so cute! I especially love the butter dish and I know the spoon rest would help spare my counter from saucy messes while making dinner. It's an incredible price point for such a large set — it ould make a lovely gift if you're not tempted to keep it for yourself." — Britt Ross, Senior Deals Writer $20 at Walmart

