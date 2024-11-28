There's 1 Massive Health Benefit Of Travel That We Don't Talk About Enough

Traveling isn't just a fun and enriching activity — it can also boost your longevity. Jordi Salas via Getty Images

If you ask people why they travel, you’ll probably get a different answer from each person. One wants to experience another culture, one is going on a bachelorette trip, one wants to make their kids better humans and another is seeing family.

A reason that’s heard less often, perhaps, is to slow down biological aging.

Whatever the reasons for their trips, older folks are traveling. According to a survey commissioned by IHG Hotels & Resorts and conducted by Talker Research, 59% of retirees are planning to travel more during retirement. Some are having “retirementmoons,” celebrating the end of their working years with a trip.

The health benefits of this are real, according to a recent study in the Journal of Travel Research. Positive travel experiences can physiologically benefit physical, mental and social health, data suggested. This research isn’t the only of its kind, either: A slightly older study in the Journal of Transport and Health reported similar results.

Experts say this makes sense. “I’m not surprised that a recent study out of Australia has shown that travel can help slow down the aging process,” said Doni Belau, CEO of Girls’ Guide to the World. “I see it firsthand while I escort women of all ages all over the world.”

A particular woman came to her mind. “She is in her mid-80s and a widow, and she is very sharp as well as being extremely well-traveled,” Belau continued. “My 80-year-old client loves her sweets and [Coca-Colas] while on holiday, but she walks regularly.”

How Traveling Slows The Aging Process

When you think of travel and its benefits, you might picture sunny days, sleeping in, bright blue waters and reading in a hammock. That — and more — is part of it.

“Travel has more to it than just breaking from routine ― it actually is great for both the mind and body,” said Brittany Ferri, an occupational therapist with the National Council on Aging.

Jenny Munro, a gerontologist at Home Instead, said travel slows the aging process by incorporating movement, learning and social connection. Munro’s parents traveled to Ireland when they were 70 and 75 years old; they walked, climbed and hiked.

“All of these activities that my parents participated in while in Ireland have the ability to boost one’s metabolism, improve blood circulation and lower one’s risk of developing dementia,” she said.

Stress reduction and physical activity are just two of many ways travel can help with aging. Flashpop via Getty Images

For more examples and explanations of how traveling can keep you young, read on:

Traveling benefits your physical health.

Travel often includes a fair amount of physical activity, whether it’s walking through a city or hiking a mountain, just to name a couple of examples. Ferri said this helps maintain flexibility and bone health. It’s also “great for cardiovascular fitness and muscle strength — factors that contribute to slowing down the aging process,” she added.

Traveling can reduce stress.

Getting away from daily stressors is probably one of the more obvious reasons to travel. Travel can lower cortisol levels and reduce systemic inflammation in the body, according to Dr. Sajad Zalzala, a physician and the co-founder and medical director of AgelessRx.

“Chronic stress accelerates aging, so lowering it helps slow the process,” Zalzala said. “By reducing stress and promoting overall well-being, travel may slow the shortening of telomeres. … Telomere length is a key indicator of biological aging.”

Physical activity is good for your brain and stress levels, too. Dr. Gary Small, a geriatric psychiatrist and chair of the department of psychiatry at Hackensack University Medical Center, explained that movement increases mood levels and increases circulation to the brain and body.

Traveling boosts cognitive health.

Ferri spoke to how new surroundings keep your brain sharp. “Engaging with new cultures and environments strengthens brain health and may keep issues like dementia at bay,” she said.

Small explained how that works, saying, “Such mental stimulation improves mood and activates brain neural circuitry that mitigates age-related cognitive decline.”

On a hormonal level, travel can regulate cortisol, as mentioned earlier. It can also regulate serotonin and endorphins, which your mind and body will thank you for. They “improve mood, sleep and overall well-being, all of which support healthier aging,” Zalzala said.

While you can’t typically see those inner processes, they’re there; Belau has seen her clients light up firsthand. “In my travels to 83 countries with more than thousands of women, I find that it’s the newness we experience with travel, those ‘WOW’ moments, such as seeing a giraffe for the first time on safari, that get our neurons firing,” she said.

This stimulation doesn’t have to be exclusive to the time spent away, either. Munro’s parents read about sites they were going to before the trip, learning about the rich history of Ireland, the culture and the architecture.

Travel promotes social health.

Lonely individuals age more rapidly than people with strong social ties, according to Small. In fact, a study in Aging found loneliness and unhappiness contribute to aging more than smoking does.

“For someone who lives an isolated lifestyle, touring new places connects them with others,” Small continued. “Getting away from the drudgery and challenges of the workday also helps us to relax, and reducing stress is another way to live longer and better.”

Don’t let your travel goals get in the way of your enjoyment, however. You’ll probably reap some benefits naturally, anyway. “As long as you interact with people and have new experiences, you’ll have something to gain cognitively,” Munro said.

You can cater your trip to your specific longevity needs. simon2579 via Getty Images

Picking The Right Kind Of Travel For You

On the note of considering where to travel, you may wonder which types of travel are most beneficial for slowing aging.

First, consider your goals. Different types of travel can be helpful in their own ways. Do you want the trip to be more mentally, physically, socially or spiritually engaging?

Remember to keep your mindset in check, too. “What’s important is keeping an adventurous spirit, whether that’s traveling to faraway places or exploring close by,” Ferri said. “Even short or simple trips can be beneficial: They disrupt the monotony of daily life and recharge your mental and emotional batteries.”

If you want mental stimulation...

“If your goal is to stay mentally active and maybe learn a new skill, look for immersive vacations,” said Jeremy Murchland, the president of Seven Corners Inc., a travel insurance company. “There are many tour companies now that arrange local excursions, putting you at the heart of the destination. This could be something like a cooking class in Italy or foreign language lessons in Latin America.”

Going to another country really gets you into a new and challenging space, so it’s a great option if it works for your body, schedule and budget. Munro said: “Traveling abroad is especially beneficial because you have the added challenge of communicating in another language.”

If you want physical stimulation...

If you want to stay physically active, Murchland encouraged safaris, trips to national parks, and walking and biking tours through Europe. Cheaper, simpler options might include heading over to a local mountain or city you’ve never visited.

When it comes to slowing down the aging process, Ferri said, travel that engages both the mind and body is a good idea.

If you want social stimulation...

Consider trips that focus on interacting with other people. It’s also a healthy goal. “Loneliness is a major concern as we age,” Murchland suggested. “You might choose multigenerational vacations with your family.”

Going on a cruise is a popular choice because it offers a range of activities, he said, and volunteer trips can help you connect with new, like-minded people.

If you want spiritual stimulation...

Nature is a smart addition to any type of travel. Zalzala said it reduces stress, lowers blood pressure, boosts immunity and is associated with increased feelings of well-being.

Belau agreed that being surrounded by green and blue environments (such as plants, trees and water) is an effective type of travel for slowing the aging process. Say hello to forest bathing!

If you can’t move much...

You still have options! Zalzala said slow travel, or exploring a culture leisurely and mindfully, is a great option. You can immerse yourself in culture without all the stress. In turn, you’re promoting longevity in your body.

Murchland wants to emphasize making adjustments so your goals are more attainable.

“For example, if you want to immerse yourself to learn Spanish, some destinations in South America will be difficult if you’re in a wheelchair or have mobility challenges,” he said. “But if the goal is to learn a language, consider Puerto Rico instead. Because it’s a U.S. territory, it has to comply with ADA regulations, making it easier for you to find the accommodations you need to make the most of your trip.”

So yes, traveling when you’re older is possible — and can even be enjoyable. “By knowing your limits and working creatively within them,” Murchland said, “you can get what you want out of travel and keep that feeling of getting ‘old’ at bay.”

