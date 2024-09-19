We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
These affordable products keep Helen Mirren, 79, looking agelessly beautiful
Who says you need to spend a lot to be gorgeous? These are The Dame's top picks for maintaining her age-defying appearance — all under $20.
Helen Mirren has been in the public eye since the 1960s, but somehow she's still as gorgeous as ever. How is this possible? Well, Dame Helen has a few tricks up her sleeve, and she's not shy about sharing them, either. The beauty icon, 79, has discussed many of her skin care and hair care favorites over the years, including picks from the brand she works with most, L'Oreal, as well as other classics and unexpected essentials. We've compiled some of her best and brightest — and they're all under $20, with faves starting at just $10.
Looking for more Queen-worthy selections? Check out Helen's favorite sneaker brand, too!
In an "Inside My Beauty Bag" interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, Helen Mirren sang the praises of this tinted moisturizer, saying it imparts a "lovely, rosy glow." The popular face cream rejuvenates skin, hydrating and smoothing for a flawless finish. It's dermatologist- and allergy-tested, so it's great for those with sensitive skin.
Formulated with 100% pure castor oil, this skin nourisher can also be used on hair to help promote moisture and growth. The beauty icon shared on Instagram that she uses it "not for its laxative properties, but for hair, skin [and] nails."
In a Cannes tell-all with The Telegraph, the Fast X star revealed that while "I don't really have any [pre-red carpet] rituals per se," she does do one thing before her makeup artists get to work: She preps and moisturizes her skin using Revitalift. This superstar-favorite serum has been shown to replenish moisture for plumped, youthfully supple skin in as little as one week, says L’Oréal Paris.
Mirren says that a dab of this gel is her go-to for unexpected skin problems, like rashes or irritation. In her "Inside My Beauty Bag" video, she noted, "I do like to travel with this, because you know, when you're traveling all sorts of things can happen to your skin ... you can get a rash or something can go wrong, and this [colloidal silver gel] ... a little dab of that on, if you have a rash or something going wrong with your skin, a dry patch, this stuff just magically sort of resolves it. I do recommend it."
"Elnett is the go-to," said the actress. "Every hairdresser that has ever had my hair go through their hands has used it. The smell of it has been with me for, I think, my whole life. I always say to hairdressers, 'Elnett, really?' And they all say, 'Yes, it’s the best.' Of all of the amazing products that have come out since it launched, I don’t know how long ago, it has been the consistent one." The spray offers humidity protection with a lightweight, shiny finish.
The Dame told New Beauty she depends on "good old Nivea for dry skin." This moisturizer intensively hydrates dryness while also nourishing and protecting skin from the elements. Some say it's just as good at La Mer, which sells for about $100.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:
Beauty
CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence$14$25Save $11 Editor-approved
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0$37$70Save $33
Style
Adidas Athletic Cushioned No-Show Socks, 6 Pairs$17$22Save $5
Merokeety Open-Front Cardigan$26$58Save $32 with coupon
Anrabess Batwing Oversized Sweater$28$60Save $32 with coupon
Merokeety Long-Sleeve Turtleneck$28$50Save $22 with coupon | Lowest price ever