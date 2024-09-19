These affordable products keep Helen Mirren, 79, looking agelessly beautiful

Who says you need to spend a lot to be gorgeous? These are The Dame's top picks for maintaining her age-defying appearance — all under $20.

Helen Mirren has been in the public eye since the 1960s, but somehow she's still as gorgeous as ever. How is this possible? Well, Dame Helen has a few tricks up her sleeve, and she's not shy about sharing them, either. The beauty icon, 79, has discussed many of her skin care and hair care favorites over the years, including picks from the brand she works with most, L'Oreal, as well as other classics and unexpected essentials. We've compiled some of her best and brightest — and they're all under $20, with faves starting at just $10.

Amazon Silver Miracles Colloidal Silver Gel $16 Mirren says that a dab of this gel is her go-to for unexpected skin problems, like rashes or irritation. In her "Inside My Beauty Bag" video, she noted, "I do like to travel with this, because you know, when you're traveling all sorts of things can happen to your skin ... you can get a rash or something can go wrong, and this [colloidal silver gel] ... a little dab of that on, if you have a rash or something going wrong with your skin, a dry patch, this stuff just magically sort of resolves it. I do recommend it." $16 at Amazon

Amazon L'Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray $13 $15 Save $2 "Elnett is the go-to," said the actress. "Every hairdresser that has ever had my hair go through their hands has used it. The smell of it has been with me for, I think, my whole life. I always say to hairdressers, 'Elnett, really?' And they all say, 'Yes, it’s the best.' Of all of the amazing products that have come out since it launched, I don’t know how long ago, it has been the consistent one." The spray offers humidity protection with a lightweight, shiny finish. $13 at Amazon

