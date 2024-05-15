These best-selling Amazon slippers are 40% off — they're like 'walking on a cloud'

Did you know that chilly feet can actually contribute to you getting sick? It's the truth, based on a study by Dr. Ronald Eccles of Cardiff University in 2005. So, to avoid cold feet, you'll want to invest in a cozy pair of slippers. The RockDove Men's Original Two-Tone Memory Foam Slippers from Amazon Canada are a favourite among shoppers. They're a No. 1 bestseller and boast over 162,000 reviews — with over 113,000 being five-star ratings!

Right now, you can add them to your cart for a whopping 40 per cent off (that's just $25). If you're curious about how comfortable they are, scroll below for more details and customer reviews.

The details

These slip-on style slippers are made from a "breathable" waffle knit material that'll keep your feet toasty (but not overly warm). If you're prone to a little foot odour, these cozy slippers are machine-washable and safe for use on a cold setting on the gentle cycle — just avoid the dryer and let them air dry instead.

These "tiny mattresses for your feet" are designed as indoor/outdoor slippers, which make them perfect for slipping on and off to grab those Amazon packages from the porch.

They feature multiple layers of memory foam, including DoveFoam — a trademarked memory foam layer to contour to the foot. DoveFoam also has an additional half-inch heel insert to reduce pressure and slippers a rubber outsole with a "rocky massager" to provide arch support (this can potentially help with plantar fasciitis pain, too).

What people are saying

⭐️ 4.3/5 stars

💬 162,000+ ratings

🏆 "Ridiculously comfy and I just love them!"

RockDove Men's Original Two-Tone Memory Foam Slipper. (Photo via Amazon)

Men's Original Two-Tone Memory Foam Slipper $25 $42 Save $17 See at Amazon

With more than 162,000 Amazon reviews, shoppers called them "extremely comfortable" slippers and "warm to wear" around the house and outside.

One shopper wrote that after wearing their first pair "daily for several years," they were purchasing their second pair.

"It's like walking on a cloud," another said, while others praised the brand for offering larger sizes (size 13-14).

"Gives more cushioning than I expected," someone said of the slippers they wear "every day around the house."

Even though they're marketed as men's slippers, shoppers have said that they "immediately bought" their girlfriend a pair after trying them out for themselves.

While a majority of reviews are glowing, there are some criticisms to keep in mind. Some shoppers have suggested sizing up for a more comfortable fit, while one person noted that they don't offer the most heel support.

The verdict

If you're looking for an indoor/outdoor slipper that will keep your feet warm, RockDove Men's Original Two-Tone Memory Foam Slipper might be for you. These machine-washable slippers are currently on sale for 40 per cent off, and if the reviews are any indication, they could be the best treat for your cold little piggies.

However, if you require additional support, you might want to consider something that better suits your needs.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

