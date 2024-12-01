These Cyber Monday shoe deals from Sperry, Skechers, Hoka, Crocs and more are soothing our soles

The saying may go that the eyes are the windows to the soul, but we argue that the soles of your feet tell the real story. After all, they dutifully carry you on all of your adventures — whether those include heading to the office, your favorite local hotspot or between sightseeing locales on a long-needed vacay. All that means you should definitely treat your feet right, and Cyber Monday is the perfect time for pampering your doggies with the kind of standout shoes they deserve for a fraction of the price.



I scour the 'net for great deals and write about them for a living (yep, it pretty much rocks), so when I say that the post-Black Friday footwear savings I'm seeing for the extended holiday weekend are stepping up in a big way, I promise that you can trust my advice. Your feet deserve a new pair of kicks that'll have you strutting your stuff in style throughout the festive season, winter cold and beyond. (Want to expand your closet even further? Check out our hand-picked selection of the best Cyber Monday clothing deals.)



But don't delay! Since Black Friday, some sizes and colors have already run out. Give the gift of happy feet to yourself and others and make the most of Cyber Monday savings before they disappear. Here are the best Cyber Monday 2024 shoe sales:

Trending Cyber Monday shoe deals

Best Cyber Monday shoe deals

Zappos Hoka Bondi 8 Sneakers $132 $165 Save $33 Meet one of the brand's most popular styles. With over 5,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, they made our list of the best Hoka shoes for walking. Yahoo Commerce Editor Saundra Latham packed them for a cruise where she walked over 15,000 steps a day. "They're ultra-cushioned, with a flexible upper that's almost sock-like, so it molds to my foot," she said. These sporty, foamy kicks weigh less than 9 ounces, so take them on your next trip. Certain colors and sizes are 20% off right now, the lowest they've been in 30 days. $132 at Zappos

Nordstrom Nordstrom Miah Water Resistant Chelsea Lug Boot $60 $100 Save $40 Undeniably cool and rugged enough to handle winter's wrath, these water-resistant boots are calling your name, and they're a steal right now. "They’re really nice quality," revealed one five-star reviewer. "I love the stitching. They look more expensive than they actually are.... I can wear them comfortably with thicker cotton socks, no problem." $60 at Nordstrom

Amazon Sperry Saltwater Boot $34 $110 Save $76 These waterproof kicks are classics for a reason: They keep feet dry, offer excellent traction even in the slipperiest of conditions and feature a trendy vintage look to boot. At nearly 70% off (!!), you really can't go wrong. "With this much style and comfort, why wait for a rainy day?" pondered a satisfied shopper. "I wear them all the time. They go great with jeans and keep you comfortable all day long! I love the look of the untied laces, and the zipper closure on the side makes them really easy to slip into." $34 at Amazon

Amazon Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Sneaker $40 $75 Save $35 These sneakers are just what the doctor (or a suitably accredited medical professional) ordered. We're talking about nurses, who routinely work extra long shifts and barely get to sit down. They love to brag about how Cloudfoams have saved their feet. You can walk ... and walk and walk. The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe will provide the support you need to keep up — even if you’re covering a lot of ground. They're a favorite among restaurant servers, too. They’re punishing their feet all night long, and these sneaks are a much-needed relief. They’re cute and when you're working overtime, they support your feet with memory foam cushioning. And when things get messy, their textile upper wipes clean easily, making them even more practical. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Slow Man Women's Walking Shoes $37 $80 Save $43 with Prime The kicks are made of mesh fabric, so they feel light on your feet and as flexible as socks. The outsole has an air bubble — which board-certified podiatrist Dr. Polina Zaydenberg says is "a great shock absorber" — and the chunky rubber sole provides "plenty of cushioning," she says. The wide toe box accommodates bunions and hammertoes, and the durable sole helps prevent slips. "These shoes are so great for nurses who stand on their feet for long periods," one healthcare worker wrote. "Better than my $150 pair of shoes, no kidding. ... Health-care providers, these are worth trying. They are like walking on bubble-bouncing cushions." Save $43 with Prime $37 at Amazon

Amazon Akk Walking Tennis Shoes $40 $80 Save $40 with Prime On or off the court, these wide, roomy — and podiatrist-approved — sneakers offer just the right mix of support and cushion. Akks are serious superstars, with over 15,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. They're Yahoo reader favorites too. At only $40 with Prime, all the way down from $80, they're no-brainers. Choose from 21 colors, from purple to peach to classic black. "They're accommodative, meaning they allow the foot and the ankle to move in most any direction that weight-bearing permits," Dr. Rock G. Positano, director of the Nonsurgical Foot and Ankle Service at the Joe DiMaggio Heel Pain Center at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, told Yahoo. Save $40 with Prime $40 at Amazon

Amazon Koolaburra by Ugg Lezly Slipper $45 $65 Save $20 Ugg makes more than just great boots, and these supremely cloud-like tootsie-toasters are proof. Unlike sandal-style slippers, they cover your entire foot so they're far less likely to fly off while you're scurrying around the house. These provide fluffy wool insulation from your piggies to your heels. Another plus? Their rubber outsoles help prevent slipping on slick floors, and some reviewers say they wear them outside for quick tasks like checking the mail. $45 at Amazon

Macy's Style & Co Women's Witty Winter Boots $17 $50 Save $33 When it comes to cold-weather fashion, nothing beats a classic faux fur-lined boot. This cozy pair, exclusively available at Macy's, features a fuzzy inside and trim, along with a sturdy sole and four different neutral color options. "These boots are warm, soft and very comfortable," declared one Macy's fashionista. "Perfect for the winter. I've had these for a few years and they continue to be cute — the quality is excellent." $17 at Macy's

Amazon Allbirds Wool Runners $49 $98 Save $49 with Prime In an interview with Glamour in 2020, the Barefoot Contessa herself, Ina Garten, said, "I think [these shoes] are just fantastic," and even included the sneakers in a gift guide for People, saying, "These shoes changed my life! I first bought them thinking they would be really comfortable for cooking, and now I wear them everywhere. They give extraordinary support, they’re made of wool so they’re incredibly comfortable, and the best part is, you can just throw them in the washing machine." She might recommend splurging on the "good vanilla," but Ina's favorite shoes won't break the bank, especially now at a stunning 50% off for Prime shoppers. Save $49 with Prime $49 at Amazon

Amazon Litfun Women's Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers $16 $36 Save $20 with Prime These slippers are 80% cheaper than the popular lookalike Ugg style, and yet many reviewers say that they're just as, if not more, comfortable: "Like Uggs except better!" said one five-star reviewer. "The memory foam cushion is way more comfortable." And oh, that memory foam! The footbed is covered with the stuff, helping each slipper mold and fit perfectly to your foot shape, letting you feel like you're walking on air. But that doesn't mean these babies aren't tough — their ultra-light rubber sole is hard and sturdy, with a non-slip texture making these kicks ideal for wearing both indoors and outdoors (should you want to stay comfy and cozy on your walk to the mailbox and beyond). The inner faux fur lining ensures that your toes will stay totally snug, even as the temps continue to dip. Save $20 with Prime $16 at Amazon

Amazon Cushionaire Hana Cork Footbed Clogs $38 $60 Save $22 These cozy clogs are made with 100% genuine suede insoles, premium vegan uppers and high-traction EVA outsoles. Plus, you can choose from 13 different shades to best fit your style, and they're incredibly easy to dress up or down, depending on your day's agenda. "Super comfy and versatile," said a fan. "They hold up wonderfully through all sorts of wear and tear with no effect. They look just like Birkenstocks too! ... They are so comfy with great support and cushion for your feet." $38 at Amazon

Amazon Project Cloud Ankle-High Snow Boots $40 $100 Save $60 with Prime Aside from being "better and cheaper than Uggs," the Project Cloud boots have a ton going for them. They're water-resistant, so you won't have to tiptoe through the snow when you're walking in a winter wonderland. They also have nonslip rubber soles to help you keep your balance, even on slippery surfaces. Along with 100% suede uppers, these boots feature a soft faux-fur lining for extra coziness and warmth. No need to worry about durability, either: They have strong stitching and high-density memory foam padding to keep everything together and comfortable. Save $60 with Prime $40 at Amazon

Amazon Feethit Slip-On Walking Shoes $27 $38 Save $11 with Prime These sneakers are designed with comfort in mind. They're made to be easy to slip in and out of, thanks to their extra-long tongue, while removable insoles hug and contour your feet. In short, they feel (and look like) they're custom-made to fit your foot perfectly. But don't take it from us — take it from the many, many professionals including nurses and restaurant workers who swear by their Feethits to keep them comfortable during busy days. "I gave these shoes a try because I work as a waitress," one reviewer said. "I'm not a fan of the chunky black nonslip shoes you have to wear in the restaurant biz, so I was in search of something cute that looked like an everyday shoe, and let me tell you, these are it! Super comfy casual-looking shoe." Save $11 with Prime $27 at Amazon

Amazon Merrell Moab 3 Hiking Shoes $79 $120 Save $41 Popular with editors, experts and shoppers alike, these faves from Merrell are famous for their out-of-the-box comfort. The Amazon bestsellers are super supportive and extra cushioned to keep your feet happy all day long. The webbing along the tongue keeps debris from entering your shoe — no more rogue sticks and rocks — while the protective toe cap keeps your feet safe. These boots also boast a Vibram TC5+ rubber sole that provides excellent traction, a molded arch shank and a shock-absorbing heel for added support. $79 at Amazon

Need a trusty way to clean all your new kicks? Check out these clever little sole sponges:

Amazon SneakErasers Instant Sole and Sneaker Cleaner, 10-Pack $12 These little doodads are dual-sided: the white side scrubs away the filth, while the orange side wipes away any leftover marks, leaving you with spotless kicks. A gentle rub is all you need for maximum cleaning power. And if the sponges begin to dry while you’re buffing, simply add a bit of water to reactivate them. Before you know it, you’ll be glowing up, whether you’re running errands or jogging around the neighborhood. "Sneakers look like new!" echoed a footloose fan. "I hate getting scuffs/dirt from normal city wear and tear, and although my shoes are well-loved, they don't look like it! I used them on my Vans and Converse — so satisfying to erase all the grind! I find these are more effective than spray cleaners or magic erasers; you can tell they are made specifically for shoes and shoe materials." $12 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.