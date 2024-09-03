These delicious Labor Day kitchen deals are still fresh — save on HexClad, Ninja and KitchenAid and more

Henckels, Vitamix and Lodge are also bringing massive markdowns to the table — up to 70% off.

Don't get me wrong — it's not like I'm hankering for summer to end. But if I'm being honest, I'm pretty psyched for the next few months of freshly baked apple pies, butternut squash recipes and holiday feasts. If you, too, can't wait to get your fall food-prep on, you're going to love the smorgasbord of fab Labor Day sales on everything from mixers to air fryers to pots to knife sets, not to mention pots and pans that'll keep the at-home deliciousness coming for years.

As a former professional baker turned shopping writer, I seek out noteworthy sales on the daily to share with you. And because I have years of experience — both in the kitchen and hunting for deals — I know what makes a quality product, and how to spot a worthwhile price in a sea of exaggerated markdowns.

With that in mind, how does a top-rated Cosori air fryer marked down to just $90 sound? That'll come in handy when football season rolls around and you're craving some wings. I also spotted a best-in-class KitchenAid stand mixer marked down by $80 (pumpkin bread, anyone?) and Our Place's nonstick Always Pan — a fave of Selena Gomez and Oprah — on rare sale for $110. There's lots more where those came from, so happy saving (and savoring!).

The best Labor Day kitchen deals

Amazon Cosori 6-Quart Air Fryer $90 $120 Save $30 An air fryer is just the ticket when you want a hot meal without turning on the oven. This top-rated model heats up quickly and holds up to 2.5 pounds of fries or 14 wings at a time. Plus, it can be used to dehydrate food, proof bread and even bake desserts. This price isn't quite as low as it was during Prime Day, but almost — and it's still one of the best we've seen it marked down to. "So easy to use!" gushed a fan. "Heats [up] fast and effectively crisps food without leaving it dry. Used with just a very small amount of oil, items come out with the taste and texture of a traditional fryer. Oil-free cooking is faster than the oven and doesn’t heat up the kitchen. Easy to clean." Check out our roundup of the best air fryers for more. $90 at Amazon

Amazon Bali Outdoors Wood Burning Fire Pit $95 $180 Save $85 This is admittedly for an outdoor kitchen, but it remains Yahoo's best fire pit for cooking. If you're envisioning a cozy autumn filled with spooky stories and, of course, s'mores, this is the one that belongs in your backyard. The grill grate swivels for easy access, and you can use the outer edge for holding drinks and more. There's still plenty of backyard-worthy weather ahead of us, so grab it while it's over 45% off. "This was fairly easy to assemble and it gives off great heat … enough to keep 6-7 of us warm with one bundle of wood from the grocery store," said a reviewer. "I love the additional burner for grilling. We’ve cooked corn, burgers and steak on this thing, and so far, so good." Check out our roundup of the best fire pits for more. $95 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels Knife Set, 15-Piece $130 $345 Save $215 Henckels has been crafting knives for over a century, so the brand knows a thing or two about what makes a quality set. This bestseller comes with just about every type of blade a home cook could need: a 3-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef's knife and 8-inch bread knife. Also included: six 4.5-inch steak knives, a professional honing steel, kitchen shears and a hardwood knife block. Whew! This bestselling collection is majorly marked down from its list price of $345, though we've never actually seen it shoot that high. Still, this is a stellar price for a comprehensive set with such high ratings. "I had been used to ordinary knives until my brother, who is a chef, convinced me to upgrade to Henckels," explained a user. "I must admit, I was a bit nervous at first, worrying about cutting myself, but the grip on these knives keeps my hands from slipping. They are extremely sharp and do a great job in the kitchen." Check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets for more. $130 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $280 $330 Save $50 I used to bake for a living, and my trusty KitchenAid stand mixer is my go-to appliance. Cake batters, cookie doughs, breads, frostings, meringues — you name it, I've probably made it using this mighty machine. Unlike flimsier mixers, this one is built to last (there's a reason KitchenAids are often passed down from one generation to the next). At 4.5 quarts, it can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time, though it won't take up much room in your kitchen. Oh, and you'll get a beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun. It's only dipped lower than its current sale price once this year, and not by very much. $280 at Amazon

HexClad HexClad Back to School Bundle $259 $444 Save $185 Gordon Ramsay approves of this brand, and you know how particular the celebrity chef is. The pans' hybrid construction combines the best qualities of stainless steel, cast iron and nonstick for a one-of-a-kind product that, according to Ramsay, "is highly versatile and cooks exceptionally well." They're made of aluminum sandwiched between stainless steel for expert heat conduction and distribution, and their nonstick interiors make them a breeze to clean. Plus, the signature hexagonal etching helps encourage browning. With this starter set, you'll get a Hybrid pan, pot and lids for each. Bonus? You'll also get an 8-inch chef's knife as a free gift with your purchase. Not too shabby for over 40% off... Check out our roundup of the best cookware sets for more. $259 at HexClad

Amazon Our Place Always Pan $110 $150 Save $40 with Prime I own this multi-use, nonstick beauty, and it just might become your most-utilized piece of cookware, thanks to its thoughtful design. It took the internet by storm a few years ago and quickly became a favorite of home cooks and celebrities alike. (Selena Gomez did a collaboration with the brand, and Oprah has called it "the kitchen magician.") Its ceramic coating is slick and free of PFAS, while the handle smartly doubles as a spoon rest. Speaking of utensils, it comes with a wooden spatula and metal steamer basket that can be used as a colander, and it's oven-safe up to 450°F for added versatility. It's not often on sale, so grab it while it's $40 off! Check out my full Our Place Always Pan review for more. Save $40 with Prime $110 at Amazon

Walmart Emeril Power Grill 360 Plus $60 $169 Save $109 Talk about a multitasker! This 6-in-1 smokeless indoor grill also functions as a toaster oven, air fryer, dehydrator and more, meaning you can use it to make practically any meal of the day. Pancakes? Yup, there's a griddle pan for that. Fries and wings? That's what the crisper basket is for. Roasted veggies? Throw 'em on the baking tray! At nearly 65% off, this is the lowest price we're seeing for this bestseller — it rarely goes lower. That gets a "Bam!" "Really nice indoor grill and air fryer," wrote a shopper. "It truly is smokeless technology. We love the ability to use the oven portion to roast vegetables and grill burgers on top at the same time. The extra-wide capacity helps create a dinner for four in half the time with half the appliances and none of the kitchen heat or headaches. The appliance is super easy to clean up and care for." $60 at Walmart

Amazon Carote 11-Piece Pots and Pans Set $60 $120 Save $60 with Prime An 11-piece nonstick cookware set for 60 bucks? There's gotta be a catch, right? Nope! This top-seller comes with two frying pans, two saucepans, a sauté pan, two silicone lids, two fridge storage lids and — wait for it — two removable handles to save space when storing. This is close to as low as we've ever seen this clever collection. "I got these to make some more space in my cabinets," said a buyer. "These take up a quarter of the space my old pots and pans used. They work great on my glass stove top. They are so easy to clean and have not scratched, dented or stained!" Check out our roundup of the best pots, pans and cookware sets for more. Save $60 with Prime $60 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenAid Oven Mitt, Pot Holder, Kitchen Towel 4-Pack Set $21 $50 Save $29 Oven mitts, pot holders and kitchen towels need to be replaced every so often, and if yours are ready to be tossed, this set is over 50% off. Because it's KitchenAid, you know you're getting a quality product, and what sets the included oven mitt apart is that it has nonstick silicone grips for more confident handling of hot pots and pans. "Love [the] KitchenAid brand in general," wrote a user. "These gloves are not only comfortable but you can’t feel an ounce of heat on your hands. They’re thick, not too bulky, they get the job done that needs to be done; would make a super cute gift in a baking set." $21 at Amazon

Amazon Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 Not only am I a fan of Ina Garten's approachable, homey recipes, I also love checking out her gorgeous kitchen and cookware. Some of her go-tos are admittedly out of my price range — Le Creuset, anyone? — but I was pleasantly surprised to discover this super-affordable skillet, a longtime favorite of mine, is also a staple in her kitchen. Lodge has been in the cast iron business since 1896, so they know a thing or two about crafting sturdy pieces designed to withstand practically any cooking environment. This skillet is no exception; it can be used on all cooktops, is oven-safe and can even be placed over a grill or open flame. Lodge pans are so durable, people often pass them down to younger generations. I've only had mine for about 10 years, but it works just as well as the day I got it, if not better. Not bad for just 20 bucks! Another thing I love about this pan? It's made of iron and oil — no PFOAs or PTFEs, which gives me peace of mind about cooking without "forever chemicals." No wonder it's one of 12 pieces of cookware Garten links to on her website. Check out my full Lodge Cast Iron Skillet review for more. $20 at Amazon

Walmart Vesteel Mixing Bowls with Lids, Set of 5 $20 $70 Save $50 Butterfingers, unite! Stainless steel mixing bowls are where it's at for clumsy bakers like me, since they're shatterproof. What I love about this set is that each bowl comes with a lid — that way, if you're making, say, bread dough that needs to rise, you'll have a cover for it without having to waste plastic wrap. Plus, you'll be able to pop any leftovers right into the fridge, and at $4 per bowl, this set is a steal — you're saving over 70%! "They are so much lighter than my regular mixing bowls and so much easier to handle," said a home baker. "I used to feel I was jeopardizing my life whenever I took my ceramic bowls down. I highly recommend." $20 at Walmart

Amazon KitchenAid 9-Piece Measuring Cup and Spoon Set $10 $15 Save $5 If you're in the market for some new measuring tools, make sure the markings are etched-in (like these) rather than printed on. Printed markings fade over time, meaning you're more likely to use the wrong cup or spoon — and that'll really throw things off when you're baking. This highly rated set includes both U.S. and metric measurements, is dishwasher-safe and has handles with nonslip undersides for improved grip. "These measuring spoons and cups felt very sturdy upon first use, like you know the plastic is unlikely to break," shared a fan. "They are lightweight, but they feel like they will serve me well in the kitchen for decades. It's easy to separate them if desired. ... I think most sets do not include the 1/2 tablespoon, and a lot of recipes call for 1 1/2 teaspoons, which is the same measurement, so that spoon getting included in this set simplifies things a lot." $10 at Amazon

