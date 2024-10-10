These 'handy' flashlight gloves are the perfect gift for your dad — and they're on sale for $19, even after Amazon Prime Day

Skip the flashlight and go hands-free with a pair of flashlight gloves instead (Getty).

Amazon Canada's Fall Prime Day 2024 has wrapped up, but there are still a ton of unique gift ideas and stocking stuffers up for grabs (at a discount!) on Amazon Canada. If you're on the lookout for a one-of-a-kind gift for your dad, these LED Flashlight Gloves may be just the thing.

While they may seem silly, these bestselling gloves have more than 6,600 reviews backing them. They're designed to provide a little extra light while walking the dog, fixing something in the shed or working on a vehicle. Of course, they're not specifically made for fathers, but there's something about these nifty gloves that are definitely dad-coded.

Post-Prime Day, Canadian shoppers can still snag the "Amazon's Choice" flashlight gloves for 37 per cent off and take them home for under $20. To see why Amazon reviewers love this practical and wacky gift and shop even more dad-friendly gift ideas, keep scrolling.

The details

If you're on the hunt for a gift for your dad, brother or best friend, these flashlight gloves could be the way to go. This useful gift frees up your hands while you're busy doing other things, providing light directly where you want it.

The gloves are one size fits most, with an adjustable strap suitable for both men and women. Each glove has two battery-powered LED lights (batteries included) on top of the thumb and forefinger and an on/off switch.

Why shoppers love them

⭐️ 4.3/5 stars

💬 6,600+ ratings

🏆 "The little lights are brighter than expected and work great."

With more than 4,500 five-star reviews and a 4.3-star average rating, it's clear that these unique flashlight gloves are a hit among Amazon shoppers.

One reviewer raved that the gloves have been "a great help instead of holding a flashlight in my mouth" while taking on jobs around the house. Another agreed, adding, "These are perfect — no more headlamp giving me a headache."

Reviewers have found the LED lights to be "super bright," providing enough light for just about any activity.

They're also a "great gift," some say.

Despite all the praise, some reviewers do caution that the gloves are "made of very light material." For that reason, you might just want to exercise caution when putting them on and taking them off to avoid ripping the fabric.

Best life-hack gift ideas on Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

